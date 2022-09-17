NAPPANNEE — In a game that saw both teams have quality chances to score, neither NorthWood or Elkhart found the back of the net in a scoreless draw Saturday in girls soccer action at Wellfield Park.
“We came out pretty flat (Saturday) morning,” NorthWood coach Tom Shields said. “Normally we’re a good Saturday morning team, but we played on our heels quite a bit (Saturday). It seemed like our feet were just planted into the grass and we weren’t reacting to the ball like we should.”
Most of the game was played in the midfield, which resulted in not as many scoring chances throughout the 80 minutes of play.
“I was really happy with how we played,” Elkhart coach Sherwin Simon said. “I thought our midfield played really well. There was a lot of pressure applied, and it was a pretty even game for the most part. It was pretty much back-and-forth, but we played in their half (of the field) quite a bit, so I was really happy with the result we had.”
NorthWood had the first scoring chance of the game, as a corner kick trickled its way through the goal area. Unfortunately for the home team, nobody was able to score from it.
Elkhart had the better chances near the end of the first half, including a shot that just went over the crossbar.
“It’s always frustrating when you can’t get the ball in the back of the net,” Simon said. “Our girls just kept coming and they just kept trying and never quit. It was really hot out there on the pitch, so we just kept rotating players and were hopeful we’d be able to punch one of those close ones in. It just never happened.”
The second half is where the Panthers had two great chances to score, both on free kicks from just outside the goal box. Senior Caitlin Knepp attempted both shots, with both just skimming over the crossbar.
“It is really frustrating,” said Shields of not scoring on the free kick opportunities. “Cait Knepp can put those in the goal from there, and she didn’t bend it enough. She was frustrated. She was asking (afterwards) to work on some set play for this week.”
There was not much sustained offensive attack from either team in the second half, ultimately resulting in the 0-0 tie.
Elkhart is now 4-5-3 on the season. The Lions will have this week off before returning to action next Saturday with a home match against Fort Wayne Carroll.
“It’s just being more decisive and control the middle of the field even more,” said Simon on what he wants his team to improve on. “It’s what we’re going to look to do as we finish up the last two weeks and get ready for sectionals. Because at the end of the day, that’s what it comes down to: trying to win and advance in sectionals.”
NorthWood is now 8-2-2 with four games left on its schedule. They play again this Thursday at home against Lakeland.
“We definitely have to work on connecting our passes,” Shields said. “We normally do good at that, but the last couple of games, we’ve been pretty lax on that. We’re only connecting two or three passes at a time, and we’re better than that. That’s what we’re going to work on this next week.”