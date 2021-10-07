LIGONIER — NorthWood finished its offensive attacks in the second half and earned the right to defend its sectional girls soccer title.
The Panthers (11-3-1) scored all of its goal after intermission to best Lakeland 3-0 in the second semifinal Thursday, Oct. 7 at West Noble.
DeKalb (11-6-1) topped West Noble 2-0 in Thursday’s first match.
The championship will pit the Panthers against the Barons at 7 p.m. Saturday.
NorthWood bested DeKalb 2-0 in the 2020 Wawasee Sectional title match. The Panthers and Barons have three sectional crowns apiece all-time.
Lakeland finished the 2021 season at 5-10 and West Noble wrapped at 5-8-2.
NorthWood 3, Lakeland 0
The Panthers broke a scoreless tie when sophomore Yareli Castro converted a crossing pass from junior Eva Sloat into a goal in the 47th minute.
Junior Caitlin Knepp tallied goals in the 57th and 65th minutes — the first fed by senior Abigail Thornton and the second assisted by freshman Paige Cronkright.
NorthWood put 14 shots on goal, including eight in the second half.
The Lakers’ lone shot on-frame came from junior Deisy Munoz and was turned away by diving Panther junior goalkeeper Carly Mast.
Lakeland junior goalie Grace Iddings, making her first appearance after suffering a concussion in a regular-season collision with a NorthWood player, made 11 stops. Many times she fielded the ball 25 yards from her net.
“We started out strong for the first 10 or 15 minutes then we started playing a little kickball,” said Panthers coach Tom Shields. “That doesn’t go well with me. The got a chewing at halftime. They came out in the second half and played a lot better.”
Shield wanted his players to get into position to allow more offensive chances.
“You’ve got to be able to spread out their defense,” said Shields. “(Giddings) comes out and plays the ball very well. She’s very confident.”
NorthWood beat Lakeland 4-1 during the regular season after trailing 1-0 at halftime.
“We came out flat,” said Shields of that Sept. 23 match. “We did suicides at halftime because we didn’t play well (in the first half).”
Lakers coach Derrick Sherck explained his game plan against the Panthers, which posted their ninth shutout.
“They’re a very good defensive team,” said Sherck. “We knew if we wanted to win it was going to be a 1-0 game. We did play more of a defensive formation tonight. We had them right where we wanted them at halftime.
“We don’t have the offensive firepower to win a 4-3 game against a good defensive team like that.”
Sherck used 12 players Thursday and fatigue set in late in the contest.
DeKalb, which now has six shutouts, is coached by Terry Exford.
DeKalb 2, West Noble 0
Both Baron goals were on penalty kicks. senior Hope Lewis connected in the 33rd and 55th minutes.
“I told the girls at halftime and again at the end of the game that was a 0-0 game in my mind,” said Chargers coach Erika Ingram.
DeKalb held 19-5 edge in shots on goal — 11-1 after intermission.
Barons junior Sydney Mansfield made five saves and Chargers sophomore goalie JaLynn Baker 12 with some of the spectacular variety.
West Noble senior Sherlyn Torres had one of her shots glance off the crossbar in the 35th minute. Two minutes later she was turned away on a breakaway.
“Torres has had a long, hard season,” said Ingram. “She has struggled with multiple injuries.”
On Thursday, Torres was stepped on a bruised foot and came off the field for several minutes while her wound was treated.
“There are times that she doubted herself,” said Ingram. “I continued to have her play and push and give it her all and she did what she had to do tonight. I’m proud of her for that.”
2021 Girls Soccer Sectional 20 — semifinal results
(At West Noble)
DEKALB 2, WEST NOBLE 0
Goals
D— Hope Lewis (penalty kick) 33d minute.
D — Lewis (penalty kick) 55th.
Shots on goal: DeKalb 19, West Noble 5.
Goalie saves: DeKalb — Sydney Mansfield 5; West Noble — JaLynn Baker 12.
Corners: DeKalb 7, West Noble 0.
Records: DeKalb 11-6-1, West Noble 5-8-2.
NORTHWOOD 3, LAKELAND 0
Goals
NW — Yareli Castro (Eva Sloat assist) 47th minute.
NW — Caitlin Knepp (Abigail Thornton) 57th.
NW — Knepp (Paige Cronkright) 65th.
Shots on goal: NorthWood 14, Lakeland 1.
Goalie saves: NorthWood — Carly Mast 1, Emily Miller 0; Lakeland — Grace Iddings 11.
Corners: NorthWood 5, Lakeland 2.
Records:11-3-1, Lakeland 5-10 .
