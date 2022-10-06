NAPPANEE — It might not have been NorthWood’s best performance of the season, but the Panthers did enough in a 3-0 victory over East Noble Thursday in Class 2A, Sectional 20 girls soccer semifinal action.
NorthWood (13-3-2) advances to Saturday’s sectional final, which will be played at Wellfield Park in Nappanee. The Panthers will play Angola, with kickoff set for 2 p.m. Angola beat Lakeland, 2-0, in the other sectional semifinal Thursday.
Angola and NorthWood did not face each other this season, so watching the Hornets' play following their own game was the first time the Panther coaching staff had watched Angola play all season. The Hornets will bring a 9-8 record into the game.
It was a slow start for the home team against the Knights (4-10-3) Thursday, as the scoring chances were few and far in between the first 15 minutes despite dominating possession.
That all changed with exactly 21 minutes remaining in the half, though, as a crossing pass found the foot of junior Joslyn Miller. The defender corralled the ball and struck a beautiful shot past the outstretched hands of East Noble goalkeeper Addisyn Ritchie, making it a 1-0 NorthWood advantage.
“That gave us some ‘hype’ a little bit, as our players would say,” said NorthWood coach Tom Shields of his team’s first goal. “Once we start scoring, it brings the intensity up a little bit. And then, they’re all in it to win it after that.”
The Panthers doubled their lead less than two minutes later. A NorthWood shot that was rolling towards the back of the net was intentionally stopped by a Knights’ defender that wasn’t Ritchie. By rule, this gave NorthWood a penalty kick, while that player also was issued a red card and disqualified from the game.
Panther senior Ari Topping was ordered to kick the PK, and the midfielder knew exactly what to do with it. She connected with a right-footed shot that found the back of the net, making it a 2-0 game with 19:18 showing on the first half clock.
That would be the last tally until there were under eight minutes left in the contest. NorthWood’s offensive output was rounded out from a goal from junior Daisie Thomas, who fought through some traffic in front of the net to find a shot that hit the back of the net. With 7:24 to go, the Panthers led 3-0. The rest of the game was then mostly contained to the midfield until the final horn sounded.
Despite the win, Shields knows his team could’ve played better.
“We didn’t play to our potential,” Shields said. “We played down to their level a little bit. We were afraid of that a little bit going into the game. (East Noble) came out strong I think — from what I’ve seen in the past from them, they came out strong. Our team, in general, just played a little soft in the first half, especially the outside wingers.”
NorthWood will look to win its fourth sectional title in program history Saturday, with the first three happening in the last five years (2017, 2018, 2020). It’ll be the first time since 2016 that the Panthers play someone other than DeKalb in the sectional final, as the Barons moved up to Class 3A this season. DeKalb and NorthWood met in five-straight sectional title games, with the Panthers winning three and the Barons two of them.
“It’s just to play simple,” said Shields will be a key to winning Saturday. “Simple things win games.”