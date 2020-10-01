MIDDLEBURY — Northridge hung with the Northern Lakes Conference girls soccer champions before falling in the last 10 minutes Thursday at Todd Woolworth Field.
Warsaw (9-5-2, 7-0 NLC) tallied its last two goals in the 70th and 78th minute in beating Northridge (7-6-1, 4-2-1) by a 4-2 score.
The Tigers led 1-0 at halftime as rain began to fall.
There were three goals scored in the first four minutes of the second half — two by Raider senior DeLaney Hoag (on an assist from senior Hannah Hoffman in the 41st minute and a feed from junior Tess Baylis in the 44th minute).
“We came out more fired up out of the half and playing the way we think we can play,” Northridge coach Chris Malott said. “We really didn’t do much at half other that reinforce the things we need to fix a little bit.
“We realized we could play with Warsaw and came out in the second half with a lot more energy.”
Junior Corrissa Koontz broke the 2-2 tie on her second goal of the night and sophomore Rylee Burns added the final goal for Warsaw.
“Our team played great, but Chris has done fantastic job with that group,” Warsaw coach Jon Hoover said. “They played us hard. I don’t know what he told them at half, but he had them firing on all cylinders.”
The Tigers went up 1-0 in the 33rd minute on a goal from sophomore Jordan Love, which was assisted by senior Audrey Grimm.
Koontz turned a Grimm passed into a goal and 2-1 lead in the 44th minute.
Hoover says the latest Tigers-Raiders match was typical of the series since he’s been involved.
“Every year we play each other in the last conference game, (and you know) it’s going to be a crazy game,” Hoover said. “It’s going to be special. It’s never disappointed.”
Hoag wound up being carted off because of injury in the 58th minute.
“You could feel the momentum — if you want to call it that — kind of change when DeLaney went down,” Malott said. “She scored our two goals, but she’s also calm on the ball.
“Sometimes she relieves pressure by holding the ball up and finding some good passes.”
Warsaw led Northridge 12-11 in shots on goal on the night, but it was 9-4 in the Raiders’ favor in the second half.
Seven of nine saves by Tiger junior goalkeeper Kierstin Parker came in the first half.
Senior keeper Alex Sheets made all but one of her stops — including a few of the diving variety in the first 40 minutes for the Raiders.
Northridge plays Goshen Tuesday in the Class 3A Elkhart Sectional at Elkhart West (formerly Elkhart Memorial).
What are the Raiders doing best heading into the postseason?
“Our communication and ball movement has gotten a lot better,” Mallot said. “With the shortened off-season and having a bunch of new girls with what we graduated, it just took us some time to start jelling.
“We’re kind of feeding off each other the way we should be.”
WARSAW 4, GOSHEN 2
Goals
W — Jordan Love (Audrey Grimm assist) 33rd minute.
N — DeLaney Hoag (Hannah Hoffman) 41st.
W — Corrissa Koontz (Grimm) 44th.
N — Hoag (Tess Baylis) 44th.
W — Koontz (Grimm) 70th.
W — Rylee Burns (unassisted) 78th.
Shots on goal: Warsaw 12, Northridge 11.
Goalie saves: Warsaw — Kierstin Parker 9; Northridge — Alex Sheets 8.
Corners: Northridge 3, Warsaw 2.
Records: Warsaw 9-5-2 (7-0 NLC), Northridge 7-6-1 (4-2-1 NLC).
JV score: Warsaw 7, Northridge 0.
