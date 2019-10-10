MISHAWAKA — Northridge girls soccer coach Chris Malott preaches “next five” to his team. After they score a goal, he tells his team to play the next five minutes with the same energy they played with to score that goal.
Well, the Raiders followed their coach’s lead Wednesday night, scoring two goals within 4:34 of each other to knock off Elkhart Memorial, 3-0, in the Class 3A, Sectional 4 semifinals at Penn High School.
“It was big,” Malott said of the two goals within minutes of each other. “It was nice to see we kept that pressure up, and we kept possession of the ball, in the second half, with a little more free movement with it.”
It was a defensive battle in the first half, with neither team being able to find the back of the net. This was a major improvement for Memorial, who dropped a 7-1 decision to the Raiders earlier in the season.
“We prepared a little bit better,” Memorial coach Donald Knowlton said. “When we played them (in the regular season), it was their senior night. It’s tough to play over at Northridge, too, on their field. But, our preparation was big. My girls were tuned in, focused. … We were playing solid tonight. A lot better than when we did two weeks ago.”
Malott kept his message simple at halftime.
“Just relax,” Malott said. “Honestly, it was, ‘Calm down.’ We knew they were going to play a little more defensive, put more numbers behind the ball. … We had chances, we were going to create more. We changed formation a little bit to give us more numbers to go at the girls they were keeping back.”
Northridge came out strong in the second half, as senior Lauren Kollat scored 3:03 into the half, getting behind the defense and finding the back of the net to make it 1-0 Raiders.
Less than five minutes later, Maddy Weinert did the same thing. The junior was able to get behind the Crimson Chargers defense and score, doubling the Northridge advantage with 33:23 left in the game.
Weinert left the game for about 20 minutes in the first half with an ankle injury. Malott wasn’t sure if his junior midfielder was going to come back in the game initially.
“She’s had past ankle injuries, so you’re always a little worried when somebody has a past ankle injury takes a knock,” Malott said. “Luckily, she’ll walk it off. She’ll probably come back a little sore tomorrow.”
The final 33 minutes of the game belonged to Northridge goalie Hope Stacker. The senior made two point-blank stops, one with 25:10 to go and another with 15:20 left, keeping the game at 2-0. Stacker made a total of seven saves in the contest.
“Hope had a couple of big ones,” Malott said. “She put herself in a little bit of a hole there. I’m glad she was able to make the save to get herself out of that hole.”
Stacker’s twin sister, Leah, added the final tally of the game on a free kick with 4:24 remaining in the contest.
It was the last game for Knowlton, who will not seek the head girls soccer coaching job when the two Elkhart schools merge into one starting next year.
“I look forward to watching them on the sideline when they merge with (Elkhart) Central,” Knowlton said. “I’m not going to apply. It’s just not my time. I don’t think I’m the right person for the job.”
Northridge now prepares for Penn, who the Raiders lost to, 2-0, earlier in the season. Malott says his team is different now than when it last played the Kingsmen at the beginning of the season.
“I think it’ll be a really good game,” Malott said. “We were kind of figuring some things out (the first time Northridge played Penn). It was a rough start to the season. That was our fourth loss out of four top-15 teams in a matter of a couple days. Morale was a little iffy.
“I’m looking forward to (Saturday) and I think we have a legit shot at the game.”
