GOSHEN — Mishawaka Marian showed Thursday why they’re one of the top girls soccer teams in the state, as the No. 3 (2A) Knights shutout the Goshen RedHawks, 4-0, in Goshen. Marian improves to 4-1 on the season, while Goshen falls to 1-1.
The RedHawks had a golden opportunity less than five minutes into the game, as senior Maddie Swallow found space behind the defense and had a breakaway opportunity. Unfortunately for Swallow, the shot was stopped by Marian goalkeeper Adrienne Weyers. A loose ball then rolled to Goshen sophomore Miriam Iturriaga, who’s shot was also stopped by Weyers.
“That was tough because we had a specific game plan, and in my game plan I didn’t envision us having a chance to go up 1-0, so that would’ve even made the game plan better,” Goshen coach Myron Bontreger said. “Taking an early chance like that really could’ve carried us even farther than it did.”
Goshen played stout defense for the first 25-plus minutes of the game. Its game plan was to stop Marian junior midfielder Grace Weaver, who was a first-team all-District 1 player last year, as selected by the Indiana Soccer Coaches Association.
“We just decided from the beginning that we were going to completely give up one of our players and take Weaver out of the game,” Bontreger said. “She’s just so dangerous with her distribution; she sees the field so well, and so the only chance we had was to eliminate her from the game.”
“They were man-marking (Weaver), which was a good move,” Marian coach Ken Nuber added. “It took away some of our combinations out of the middle and it was frustrating because we couldn’t get the game going.”
The defense was able to keep the Knights off the scoreboard until 11:48 to go in the first half when junior Mary Rice fired a shot into the back of the net, putting Marian up 1-0. This would be the only tally of the half for the Knights.
Less than a minute into the second half, though, Marian doubled its lead. A scramble in front of the net led to senior Olivia White getting a foot on a shot that found its way past the goal line. It was a 2-0 game just 52 seconds into the second half.
Once the Knights scored that second goal, the game plan was adjusted, according to Bontrager.
“We abandoned our plan then,” Bontreger said. “We got our other (defensive) backs in … at that point, when that goal happened, we shut down the plan and did just what we could and play a lot of people.”
Marian would then get a goal from freshman Mia Veldman with 29:37 left in the game and another from junior Mia Garatoni with 10:49 to go to result in the 4-0 victory.
This is the first week the RedHawks have been able to play games due to an Elkhart County Health Department mandate that didn’t allow them to play games until Aug. 25. They won 5-0 over the Mishawaka Cavemen in its season opener Tuesday before falling to Marian Thursday.
“We got started late, so we haven’t been playing long at all,” Bontreger said. “So, to play a quality opponent like that, I was really pleased with how the girls played.”
“We’ve already had a bunch of games against some really good teams, so that’s kind of the hard thing about this season,” Nuber added. “This isn’t the picture of Goshen and what they’re going to be. They’re going to be a good team; we just caught them at the right time.”
Goshen travels to Middlebury Saturday for a Northern Lakes Conference tilt against Northridge. Part of why Bontrager played multiple people in the second half Thursday was to keep people fresh and healthy for the upcoming game against the Raiders, primarily Iturriaga. The sophomore didn’t play the majority of the second half because of a hamstring issue.
“Since the end of the Mishawaka game, she’s had some hamstring issues,” Bontreger said. “She came out to start (Thursday) and I told her if it feels bad at all, we have to have her Saturday. … I’m hoping that making that sacrifice tonight will pay off Saturday when we get her back.”
