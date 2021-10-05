MIDDLEBURY — In a game defined by its defense, one sensational goal on offense was all Goshen needed.
RedHawks senior Alessandra Lozano Gomez provided that, splitting two Northridge defenders and burying a shot into the back of the net less than three minutes into the second half. That proved to be all Goshen needed to beat the host Raiders, 1-0, Tuesday in the Class 3A, Sectional 4 girls soccer opening round game at Todd Woodworth Field.
“We had one moment of brilliance from Alessandra where she split two defenders, just found that corner and hit it,” Goshen coach Myron Bontreger said.
Even Northridge coach Chris Malott had to give credit to Lozano Gomez for her goal, using the same word to describe the goal as Bontreger did.
“A moment of brilliance from their girl,” Malott said. “A nice little 1-2 combination around our girls, pulled a shot and our keeper didn’t see it until it was past her in the back of the net.”
When these two teams met back on Aug. 28, it was the Raiders winning, 1-0, on Goshen’s home field. Bontreger expected a similar game, in terms of defensive prowess, Tuesday, and that’s exactly what played out.
“I fully expected this to be a 1-0 or a 0-0 penalty kick game,” Bontreger said. “They’ve been pretty good defensively all year long, so I knew it was going to be tough to score, and I knew we were going to have to be good defensively. I figured it to be low scoring, and it turned kind of very similar to the first game we played.”
Northridge had two grade-A offensive chances, both off of free kicks and one in each half. On both instances, Goshen senior goalkeeper Abril Diaz — who’s listed a 5’2” in the program — leapt and punched the ball in the air before crossing the goal line. On the first instance, the ball went behind the net and out of bounds. On the second, the ball went straight in the air and back into Diaz’s hands.
“I thought she made two brilliant saves,” Bontreger said. “She didn’t have to do too much, but she made two brilliant saves. … She got as high as she could get to get that (first one) off the bar. And then (the second one), she actually had to get it off the bar and catch it on the way down, and she did fully have it.”
The Raiders had four shots on goal unofficially and two corner kick chances. Goshen had five shots on goal unofficially and six corner kicks.
“The game was played between the middle-third of the pitch for the most part, back-and-forth,” Malott said. “They had a little bit more possession in the first half. I thought we kind of got our footing back, and I thought the second half was just both teams just battling it out.”
Northridge’s season comes to a close with a 5-9-4 record.
Goshen, meanwhile, advances to the sectional semifinal to take on Elkhart. The RedHawks (11-5-1) lost to the Lions, 2-1, back on Aug. 19 in a game that was cut short by 10 minutes due to weather.
“They have a couple really nice, good players in the midfield and they have a really good left-back that gets up the field and causes all sorts of trouble,” said Bontreger when asked about Elkhart. “We’ll have our hands full with them, and I’m sure (Elkhart girls soccer coach) Rick (Nussbaum) was here (Tuesday) watching everything. He’ll be ready for us, but we’re looking forward to the chance.
“These girls just keep proving to me that … there’s no one person with ego. There’s a lot of team chemistry, they play well together and it can go a long way. We don’t have a lot of seniors, so its amazing what they’ve done.”
