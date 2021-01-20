GOSHEN — It wasn’t just one thing that drew Maddie Swallow to Goshen College — it was everything.
“The people, the players, the coaches — I know a lot of them, so that was nice,” Swallow said.
The Goshen High School senior signed her Letter of Intent to continue her soccer career at the collegiate level with the Maple Leaf women’s soccer program Wednesday. She will be the seventh player on the current Goshen College roster from Elkhart County.
“The fact that my parents and my friends can come to all of my games (is nice),” Swallow said. “… It’s nice to have that option where I can stay and live at home or I can stay on campus. I’m excited about that.”
Swallow was an offensive force for the RedHawks, scoring 27 career goals and tallying six assists in her varsity career. She was named to the first team all-Northern Lakes Conference both her junior and senior seasons, was a first team All-District player her junior year and second team All-District her senior campaign.
The ability to score is what led Goshen College coach Justin Crew to recruit Swallow.
“Maddie is an attacking player, so just seeing her ability to get forward and her work rate on those types of things (helped),” Crew said. “We’ve been pretty good defensively my first couple of years, but we’ve struggled to score goals consistently, and so we just need somebody who can help us score goals. In the way of the system we play and the way I like to play, it’s a good fit for how we see her fitting in.”
Swallow’s high school coach, Myron Bontreger, said Swallow has always been a prolific goal scorer. The way she developed her game her senior year, though, is what has made her a more complete player.
“Her junior year, she was pure pace, power and finishing, and her senior year, she added a dimension of holding possession, finding teammates and passing as well,” Bontreger said. “This has made her a dual-threat in not just scoring goals, but as an attacker that can also find an open person. That’s made her a more complete player I feel like.”
Swallow echoed Bontrager’s sentiments.
“I think I had a few more assists this year and fewer goals, but I worked on trying to play as a team and play with everyone,” Swallow said. “Instead of just taking the ball and running with it, I was really focusing on making those (passes) and things like that.”
Swallow intends to study pre-law and expressed an interest in solving crimes someday. Along with being a talented soccer player, both Bontrager and Crew know the type of person Swallow is.
“She’s very coachable, and what I mean by that is she was always willing to listen to any kind of constructive feedback that we’d give,” Bontreger said. “She wasn’t offended by that challenge, but rather looked at it as a way the coach was trying to help her. … I think that’s been a lot of the reason for her ability to succeed so much and excel these past couple of years.”
“When I talk to the people in the area, the players that know her and the players that played both with and against her … anybody you talked to, they all had great things to say,” added Crew about Swallow. “Not only as a soccer player, but as a person as well because, at the end of the day, we’re recruiting people.”
Being able to play soccer at the collegiate level is something Swallow has dreamed about doing since she started playing the game at a young age.
“That’s always been a dream of mine since I was 3,” Swallow said. “When I started playing soccer, I told my mom that I just wanted to play at the highest level I can and that I wanted to play in college. So, I worked for that and I’m so grateful to have that opportunity.”
