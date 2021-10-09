MIDDLEBURY — Goshen had a chance.
After a first half dominated by Penn, the RedHawks finally broke through and had a scoring opportunity nine minutes into the second half. Senior Alessandra Lozano Gomez fired Goshen’s first shot of the game on goal, and a save was made by Kingsmen freshman goalie Gwen Eiler. The ball bounced off Eiler’s hands and to the left foot of Goshen sophomore Caylin Martinez, who had a near-wide open net.
Martinez didn’t get enough strength on the shot, though, and Eiler made a second save, this time at point-blank range.
Two minutes later, Penn scored to make it 2-0, and any hope at a Goshen comeback was dashed.
The Kingsmen then added two late tallies to win, 4-0, over the RedHawks in the Class 3A, Sectional 4 girls soccer championship game Saturday night at Northridge High School.
“Clearly, (Penn) had almost all of the momentum in the first half,” Goshen coach Myron Bontreger said. “We knew we were going to have tired legs, and we were glad to defend and hope to counter and score. I don’t remember what the time on the clock was, but that moment would’ve tied it 1-1 and we had just a little bit of momentum and crowd going this way that it might have spurred us a little bit. … To give the second one up right after it made it almost impossible.”
It was Penn’s 15th-straight girls soccer sectional title, tying a state record set by Center Grove from 1995-2009.
“It means consistency,” said Penn coach Jeff Hart on the accomplishment. “It means great kids coming through our program; coming up through our system. Kids that are very proud of being part of Penn girls soccer, and we just try to be as consistent (as possible).”
Penn controlled the majority of the game Saturday, starting from the opening kickoff. It would take them more than 25 minutes to score, however, as the Goshen defense bent, but didn’t break early on. The Kingsmen finally scored on a deep shot from junior Quinn Marien that snuck in the top-left corner of the net to make it a 1-0 contest at the time.
“They spread the field,” said Bontreger of what Penn does well. “They switched fields; made us chase. They have enough skill players where they can keep the ball and make us run and hard for us to even get the possession that we needed.”
The second goal from Penn came from senior Mandy Baker just over 10 minutes into the second half. Hart said that’s when he could relax, knowing his team was in control of the game officially.
“I thought it was huge,” said Hart of the second goal. “I thought it settled everyone down, but mainly it settled down the coaches. It allowed us to breathe a little bit. I don’t think the kids were ever worried about it; when they’re out there competing, they feel good about the way the flow of the game is going. But you see it all of the time in soccer: you dominate the game, leading by a goal and then you give up some sort of bad ball.
“So, that second one I think settled them.”
Sydney Szklarek tallied the third goal for Penn with 6:13 remaining, then junior Morgan Petty added the fourth and final goal less than two minutes later. Penn outshot Goshen 27-4 in the game.
No. 17 Penn (11-7-1) will now get to travel to one of their biggest rivals, No. 9 South Bend St. Joseph (15-2-1), for a regional semifinal game Wednesday.
Goshen’s season comes to an end with a 12-6-1 record. It was a somewhat surprising season from the RedHawks, going from 9-8-1 a season ago to co-Northern Lakes Conference champions and sectional finalists this year.
“I couldn’t be prouder than of the group of girls we have,” Bontreger said. “We only have four seniors that were here (Saturday) and a lot of young players. For this group to win an NLC championship and to come all the way to a sectional title — go all the way from sixth in the NLC last year — they made huge strides this year. So many of them are coming back; I couldn’t be prouder of them. Looking forward to another great season next year.”
