MIDDLEBURY — The poise of a freshman and a senior have the Goshen girls soccer program back in a sectional final for the first time since 2018.
Freshman Kennedy Yordy scored the game-tying goal with 4:18 to go in regulation. She then stepped up and buried the fifth penalty kick shot for the RedHawks after two overtime periods couldn’t decide a winner.
Senior Abril Diaz then sealed the win with a stop of Elkhart’s Katy Ramirez Ramos, giving Goshen a 2-1 (5-4 PKs) win over the Lions Thursday to send them to the Class 3A, Sectional 4 championship game Saturday at 7 p.m. against Penn at Northridge High School.
Penn beat Concord, 3-0, in the first sectional semifinal game Thursday.
“There was so much pressure, but when you step up there and (the referee) blows his whistle, there’s just like this moment of calm and you’re like, ‘I’m going to make this,’” said Yordy of her mindset as she stepped up for the game-winning PK.
The freshman broke down how the game-tying goal she tallied happened as well.
“I received the ball and I was like, ‘I have nobody to pass it to,’” Yordy said. “So, I just turned and was like, ‘Well, I have a chance.’ I just shot it and it went in.”
Goshen coach Myron Bontreger said a game plan adjustment with less than 20 minutes to go in the contest allowed for the RedHawks to tie it and send it to overtime.
“We decided at about the 18-minute mark to pull a defender, play with an extra attacker and just go all-out,” Bontreger said. “We weren’t going to go down without a fight, so we decided, 18 (minutes) out, let’s take the defender out, take some risks and take some chances. … (Yordy) was the extra attacker we put up with Miriam (Ruiz-Sanchez). And it was Miriam that fed her that ball from the right side. … and then for a freshman to take a fifth penalty kick? That’s pressure out of the world, and (Yordy) was amazing.”
Elkhart (9-6-1) had a 1-0 lead following a goal from Ramirez Ramos with 16:34 to go in the first half. The Lions maintained that advantage until the final five minutes of the game.
After making a couple of big saves in a 1-0 win over Northridge in the sectional opener Tuesday, Diaz made another one Thursday to punch Goshen’s ticket to the sectional final.
“Abril was great,” Bontreger said. “I didn’t feel like (Elkhart) had a lot of dangerous chances, like how Northridge had a couple. But there in the penalty kicks, she was there to finish it out.”
The RedHawks will carry a 12-5-1 record into Saturday’s sectional final. For Bontreger, the biggest thing his team can do to get ready for Penn is to rest.
“I think the hugest thing right now is finding someway to get their legs back because I didn’t go real deep on the subs and the girls are gassed,” Bontreger said. “I mean, gassed — cramped, fatigued. So, it’s going to be really tough to get their legs back for Saturday night, but they’re also just surprising me all-year long. I know they’ll come out and fight. We’ll give it everything we have.”
PENN 3, CONCORD 0
The first semifinal game was mostly controlled by the No. 17 (Class 3A) Kingsmen, as they limited Concord to one shot on goal.
Penn had a 2-0 lead at halftime after tallies from juniors Sydney Szklarek and Morgan Petty in the first 40 minutes. Szklarek added another goal with 26:39 to go in the contest to close out the scoring in the game.
Concord’s season comes to a close with a 6-10-1 mark. It was the end of the fourth season as head coach for the Minutemen’s Adam Kirkpatrick, making the graduating seniors the first group of players from Concord that he’s coached all four years of.
“When a new coach comes in and acts like a tough guy, these are the girls that dealt with all of that,” said Kirkpatrick of the three seniors on the Concord roster this year. “As much as they’ve grown, I’ve grown with them. I’m a completely different coach because of who they are.”
Penn improves to 10-7-1 on the season. They have won 14-straight sectional titles as program, dating back to the one-class system in 2007. While Penn and Goshen did not play in the regular season, Kingsmen coach Jeff Hart thinks that the RedHawks will be a tough challenge for his team.
“I got a chance to watch Goshen (Tuesday), and I was really impressed with them,” Hart said. “They play a lot of the same way we do.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.