GOSHEN — The Goshen girls soccer team had a very simple scenario heading into Tuesday’s game against Concord: win, and you’ve guaranteed yourself a share of the Northern Lakes Conference championship.
While it may have been in a more dramatic way than they wanted, the RedHawks achieved their goal and walked off the soccer field at Goshen High School with a trophy.
The RedHawks tallied two goals in a five-minute stretch in the second half, then held off a late Minutemen rally to win, 2-1, earning themselves at least a share of the NLC championship.
“It’s amazing,” Goshen coach Myron Bontreger said. “I know we worked really hard in the offseason, and I know we had a lot of girls buy-in to the stuff that we were working with. With as young as we are, I’m amazed, but they worked hard in the offseason and worked hard all summer. And, as the season went on, we just had balance, we had a little more depth in the past and we’ve just had good team chemistry.
“The group gets along well. They work well together. There’s really no one individual that its all about. That’s been a big difference for us this year.”
Whether Goshen (9-5-1, 6-1 NLC) wins the conference title outright will be determined by the outcome of Thursday’s Northridge-Warsaw match. If Warsaw wins, they will match the RedHawks’ 6-1 conference mark and split the championship.
If Northridge wins or the match ends in a tie, though, then Goshen is the sole NLC champion, despite Northridge not having a conference loss in that scenario. In the NLC, the standings go based on a points system: three points for a win, one for a tie and zero for a loss. The Raiders enter Thursday’s game against Warsaw with a 4-0-2 NLC record, which is not enough points to pass Goshen, regardless of the outcome.
Bontreger is just happy his team took care of business Tuesday to at least earn a share of the title.
“Whatever happens, here’s what I know: our girls only controlled what they can control, and they took care of theirs,” Bontreger said. “So, whatever happens now, happens. They’re in first place no matter what.”
After a scoreless first half, Goshen scored the first goal on a penalty kick set up by a handball from a Concord defender in the goalie box. RedHawk midfielder Alessandra Lozano Gomez was called upon to attempt the PK, and the senior buried the shot in the back of the net to put her team up 1-0 with 19:58 remaining in the contest.
“Someone had to step up, and I knew that I was confident and I couldn’t let my team down,” Lozano Gomez said. “I did it for the team and just to take the win.”
Concord coach Adam Kirkpatrick gave credit to the way Goshen played that allowed that handball to happen.
“I think it’s a result of pressure,” Kirkpatrick said. “Goshen was putting a lot of pressure on us, and when you put a lot of pressure on something … (the handball) was just a result of a lot of pressure. If you keep knocking on the glass, eventually it’s going to break, and that’s what’s happened.”
Three-and-a-half minutes later, freshman Isabella Flores Cruz scored what would prove to be the game-winning goal, capitalizing on a bad pass from Concord near their own goal, taking the ball and shooting it past the Minutemen goalkeeper to double the home team’s lead.
“(Concord) takes a short goal kick, and we were saying all practice (Monday), ‘How can we cut off their outlets? And if we can cut off those outlets one of those times, it’s going to come right to somebody,’” Bontreger said. “And that one came right to Isabella and she just finished.”
Concord’s goal would come in strange fashion. With 10 seconds left in the game, the Minutemen had a corner kick attempt. The ball would eventually find the foot of junior Katherine Lopez-Cruz, who would shoot and score with two seconds remaining in the game. The clock did not stop right away, however, and ran out. Concord’s celebration immediately stopped, and Goshen’s began.
“It’s something to be proud of when you coach the girls,” said Kirkpatrick of his team not giving up until the final whistle. “I don’t think they always see that; they’re all about wins and losses and records and losing to their rival. But to be apart of a program and to lead some girls that don’t have that quit — literally to the last second — I’m proud of them.”
Concord (6-9, 3-4 NLC) hosts Westview Thursday before turning its attention to the Class 3A, Sectional 4 next week at Northridge. The Minutemen will play No. 18 Penn in a semifinal contest next Thursday, Oct. 7.
For Goshen, it’s their first conference title since 2014.
“It means a lot to me,” Lozano Gomez said. “Since I was a freshman, I’ve just wanted to leave a memory behind, so I’m glad I did that with my whole team.”
Goshen has one more game on Saturday against LaVille before they also begin Sectional 4 action. They will play the host Raiders Tuesday, which is the only team to beat the RedHawks in NLC play this year. That game is scheduled to start at 6:00 p.m., and Bontreger knows his team will be ready for it.
“I think it hurt a lot for them to lose that Northridge game because they felt like they deserved better than the result, and that fueled their run through the rest of the conference,” Bontreger said. “So, I think I can just tap into that and the girls will be ready to play.”
Note: this story has been updated to correctly reflect that the last time Goshen won the NLC was in 2014, not 2016.
