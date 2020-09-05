GOSHEN — The Goshen girls soccer team had no issues with Wawasee Saturday afternoon, knocking off the Warriors, 8-0, in Northern Lakes Conference action.
“We have played some really good teams — we’ve played Mishawaka Marian, we’ve played Warsaw, we’ve played Northridge — and that’s had the girls down a little bit,” Goshen coach Myron Bontreger said, referencing all three losses the RedHawks have had this year so far. “I knew they’d come out hungry (Saturday); I didn’t know how composed they’d be. Obviously, they were very composed in finishing.”
All eight RedHawk goals came in the first half of the contest. The first one came when senior Joya Drenth muscled her way past a Wawasee defender, found some space and fired a shot with her right foot into the back of the net to make it 1-0 less than five minutes into the game.
Two minutes and 22 seconds later, senior Maddie Swallow doubled the Goshen lead. Sophomore Natalie May then scored two-straight goals of her own to give the RedHawks a 4-0 advantage with still 25:15 to go in the half.
After Swallow scored again to make it 5-0, May scored her third goal for a hat trick. Bontreger said members in the crowd may have inspired May to play harder on Saturday.
“She said she had a lot of family here to watch her today and was a little extra motivated,” Bontreger said. “I liked how she picked her spots and hit some really nice shots.”
The final two Goshen goals came from junior Alessandra Lozano and sophomore Andrea Diaz.
Wawasee is currently in a rebuilding season under second-year head coach Luis Camargo. The team recently snapped a 15-match losing streak by beating Lakeland Christian Academy, 2-1, this past Thursday. While the Warriors are 1-5-2 on the season and 0-2 in conference play, they’ve scored seven goals and had a late lead against West Noble before falling to the Chargers.
For comparison, Wawasee only scored four goals total last year, going 1-15 overall and 0-7 in conference action.
“We’re working on getting the team a little more confident against teams like (Goshen) that are teams capable of scoring eight goals on us,” Camargo said. “When we come out scared — I think that’s what happened in the first half. We were not going for the ball. We let them have a lot of open shots and they finished them. That’s one of the things we’ve been working on and we’re going to continue working on having them play like we played on Thursday when we won that game.”
The Warriors visit Whitko Wednesday, the only team they beat a season ago. After getting its first win this season already and being close in three other games, Camargo said the confidence level of his team is growing.
“(The confidence level) was low from last season, but we’ve been able to pick it up as the season started,” Camargo said. “Now we have to work hard again to bring it back up because it’s tough to come back from an 8-0 loss against a tough team.”
After starting the season 1-3, Goshen has now won two straight. They’re also 2-2 in NLC play, with most of it coming without two of its better players. Junior goalkeeper Abril Diaz — Goshen’s expected starting goalie — has missed the whole season so far due to injury, while sophomore forward Miriam Ruiz has missed time due to injury as well. Ruiz played the first half Saturday before resting in the second.
With those two out, Bontreger has noticed others step up.
“Maggie (VanHooser) worked hard and given us a very good effort in the goal, but she’s young and doesn’t have quite the experience yet,” said Bontreger, referencing the sophomore who’s started at goalie the first six games. “It was great for her to get that experience.
“Yulissa Gallegos is a freshman that’s played outside back (defender) and has given us a lot of composure and control and possession. And then (freshman) Caylin Martinez has played up top and she leads the team in assists. They’ve both stepped in and helped us a lot.”
Diaz is expected to be back Tuesday when Goshen plays LaVille in non-conference action at home.
