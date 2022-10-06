GOSHEN — Saturday’s Class 3A Sectional 4 girls soccer championship game is now set after both Goshen and Concord knocked off Plymouth and Elkhart, respectively, Thursday evening at Goshen High School.
The RedHawks started slow and fell behind early to the Pilgrims. However, Goshen would outscore Plymouth 3-1 the rest of the way to advance to the title game this weekend.
Concord managed to fend off Elkhart in regulation and overtime, setting up sudden death.
The Minutemen would beat the Lions, 6-5, in PKs to secure the victory and their shot at a sectional against the host RedHawks.
GOSHEN 3, PLYMOUTH 1
The RedHawks (14-3) were fortunate to pick up the bye within the bracket facing struggling Plymouth (2-13-2).
However, waiting nine days in between games seemed to have a bit of an impact Goshen early on.
The Pilgrims showed some eye-opening fight — especially during the first 15 minutes of the game — playing stiff defense and forcing Goshen to really earn their shot attempts.
While Plymouth’s own chances around the goal were few-and-far between, the Pilgrims did take advantage of their only penalty-kick with 21:16 to play in the first half.
Following a yellow card called on Goshen junior Yulissa Gallegos, Plymouth senior Lauren Manges had the ball setup right in front of the Goshen senior Meggy VanHooser and the goal.
Manges’ kick would find the right corner of the net and put the Pilgrims ahead, 1-0, midway through the first half.
The Pilgrim lead would only last six minutes, because after multiple close looks around the goal, Goshen managed to get on the scoreboard to tie the contest at one a piece with just under 16 minutes left before half.
From around 20 yards out, Goshen sophomore Kennedy Yordy nailed the top-left corner of the goal with a perfect shot to give her team some needed confidence in the contest.
While it seemed Goshen lived in Plymouth’s defensive zone for the final 15 minutes of the first half and into the first 15-20 minutes of the second, Plymouth goalkeeper Rachel Ray was making it difficult for the RedHawks to find the net.
She made multiple strong saves throughout the game to keep the underdog Pilgrims within striking distance, but eventually Goshen would break through again.
With 20:40 left in the game, Goshen senior Andrea Diaz put the ball in a spot Ray wouldn’t be able to get a hand on this time.
Off the free kick, Diaz’s shot flew just above the outstretched arms of Ray to hand the RedHawks a 2-1 lead.
Goshen held that advantage until the final minutes when senior Natalie May helped put the game away with a goal of her own with just two minutes remaining.
CONCORD 0, ELKHART 0 (6-5 Concord in PKs)
In the regular season meeting between the two teams, scoring wasn’t an issue.
The Lions got the better of the Minutemen, 4-2, in that game, but Concord’s defense played inspired with a trip to the sectional title on the line.
In the first half, Elkhart (5-7-3) seemed to control possession for the majority of the first 40 minutes of play.
While the Lions spent more time around the goal, the Minutemen’s defense made good looks at the net an afterthought for Elkhart.
A scoreless trend would continue through the end of regulation, with neither team able to muster up a legitimate scoring opportunity.
In the first overtime, the Lions were inches from taking the lead after a shot from freshman Naylah Velasquez bounced off the right pole with a minute and-a-half left before the second OT.
Concord (5-11-2) had a couple good chances around the net during the final minute of the second OT, but Elkhart goalkeeper Evelyn Flores made sure she’d give her team a chance in PKs.
Both teams managed to hit three of five in PKs before heading to sudden death.
In sudden death, Elkhart senior Yuritzi Alvarez and sophomore Marilyn Elliot hit their shots, while Concord freshman Camdyn Bolton and senior Maecy Potter converted on their shot attempts to keep the suspense high.
The next kicks were by Velasquez of Elkhart and Concord senior Emily DeFreese.
Velasquez went first, missing her shot wide left.
DeFreese was next, kicking her attempt just under the crossbar and into the net to secure the win in PKs for the Minutemen.