GOSHEN — There are still many Northern Lakes Conference girls soccer games remaining on the schedule this season.
After Thursday’s contests, though, Goshen is in a prime position to earn at least a share of the conference title for the first time since 2016.
That’s because the RedHawks shutout NorthWood, 2-0, on their home pitch. The win improves Goshen to 5-1 in conference games (7-4 overall). Goshen’s last NLC contest is Sept. 28 at home against Concord. A win against the Minutemen would guarantee a share of the conference title.
An outright title could still happen should Warsaw or Northridge lose another game.
“The girls are very excited about it,” said Goshen coach Myron Bontreger of being close to an NLC title. “… They went and played a tough road game at Plymouth, and they played that great home game against Warsaw to get us into this place.”
NorthWood plays a more defensive-oriented style of soccer, which concerned Bontreger. Those concerns were eased less than 10 minutes into the contest when Goshen senior Alessandra Lozano Gomez scored from about 20 yards out to give the RedHawks an early 1-0 lead.
“That was huge, and for it to come from our captains — the assist came from Miriam (Ruiz Sanchez), the goal from Alessandra … those two captains played great,” said Bontreger of the first goal. “And that took the pressure off us. These games with NorthWood, we’re always pressing to get that goal. The fact we got it early really loosened us up and helped us to play.”
Goshen’s second tally would come late in the first half. A scrum in front of the NorthWood goal ended when Ruiz Sanchez kicked one past the goal line to double the home team’s lead with 6:34 left in the first half.
The second half didn’t feature much action, as Goshen played strong defense to thwart any chance at a NorthWood comeback.
“Goshen played us well – we just couldn’t move the ball,” NorthWood coach Tom Shields said. “They kept us tight on their defensive side of it, and we just couldn’t move the ball around them.”
Bontreger gave a lot of credit to his four defensive backs — Avah DeVoe, Yatziry Martinez, Olivia Bontreger and Yulissa Gallegos — and central defender Melanie Herrera for their play Thursday, as all five players played the entire 80 minutes of the game.
“(NorthWood) really wasn’t dangerous in the second half … I think the thing I was so pleased with was their mental focus and their communication,” Bontreger said. “We’ve had games where we haven’t communicated as well and where we weren’t as mentally focused, but (Thursday) they had that, plus their soccer IQ and connected passes. They played so well the whole game.”
NorthWood (5-2-1, 1-2-1 NLC) now turns its attention to Saturday when they take on Elkhart on the road. While winning games still matter, Shields knows the next two weeks are about preparing his team to defend its sectional title from a season ago.
“Yes, we’d like to be top in our conference, but this was a practice game for us for sectionals,” Shields said. “That’s how we look at it. The next game is the most important: we’re done with this one, and the next is what’s important.”
Goshen next plays Saturday against Bethany Christian in non-conference action over at Goshen College. After losing early in the conference season to Northridge, the RedHawks have rattled off four-straight NLC wins. Bontreger credited his team’s resolve for bouncing back and putting themselves in position to win a share of the NLC crown.
“It means that we’ve got a lot of players that have surprised me because we only have five seniors, so that means some young players are stepping up and playing with some character and courage,” Bontreger said. “To still come out and keep wanting it after that first loss to Northridge — we outshot Northridge 19-10 that game and just didn’t score, and so I think the girls felt like we deserved better in that game.
“They’ve been hungry and they’ve proven that they weren’t done, and now we’re sitting here with a chance to win a conference.”
