GOSHEN — The Goshen RedHawks girls soccer team didn’t need a ton of motivation coming into Saturday’s Class 3A Sectional 4 championship game against Concord.
Last season, the RedHawks won the Northern Lakes Conference and advanced to the sectional title before falling to Penn.
That bad taste had lingered for a full year for Goshen until Saturday afternoon’s meeting with the Minutemen.
Behind smothering defensive play and two goals from senior Andrea Diaz, the RedHawks took down NLC-foe Concord, 2-0, to earn their first sectional championship since 2016.
“This is super special for me, because when I started with the girls program, these seniors were freshmen,” Goshen head coach Myron Bontreger said. “It’s a fantastic group of seniors that set a goal of doing this after winning conference and coming up short in the sectional championship game last year.
“We’ve had (Saturday)’s date written in our jerseys as motivation to make it one step further and reach our goal of winning a sectional championship. … I couldn’t be prouder of these seniors and the rest of the team for reaching this goal.”
Goshen (15-3) and Concord (5-11-2) met in the final game of the regular season less than two weeks ago at Concord High.
In that meeting, both teams were scoreless at the half before the RedHawks turned up the offense in a 3-0 victory Sept. 27.
Fast forward to Saturday, and it looked like a repeat performance from both teams, with Concord mainly focusing on stopping Goshen’s prolific goal scorers.
The RedHawks only managed two shots on goal within the first 40 minutes of play.
“We did a great job of focusing on their midfield and their ball distribution,” Concord head coach Adam Kirkpatrick said. “We tried to limit that distribution rather than limiting the goal scorer, and I think that it really helped us defensively. The goals they scored (Saturday) weren’t from long balls, through balls or set pieces.”
“If you look at Concord’s stats, they have been very hard to score on all year,” Bontreger added. “Even during the middle parts of the year when they weren’t winning games, they were still in some low-scoring games. And then with them riding a surge in the sectional after wins over Northridge and Elkhart, I knew they’d be really hard to score on, and I knew we’d have to be patient.”
Eventually that patience would pay off for the RedHawks midway through the second half.
During the 63rd minute of play, Goshen sophomore Kennedy Yordy used her physicality to create space and pass up the Concord defense with possession.
Yordy would then kick the ball in front of the net for senior Natalie May. When May whiffed, Diaz was right behind her to kick it past Concord goalkeeper Lauren Smith and into the right side of the net to give Goshen a 1-0 lead.
“Kennedy did a great job of looking for the cross,” Diaz said. “When she did that, we had chances to score. With that first goal, our coach always tells us that someone always has to be on the back post. And in that case, I was at the back post. That was why we had the opportunity to score right there.”
Diaz would add on later in the contest to help ensure the sectional-championship victory for her team.
Following a kick that ricocheted off of a Concord player in front of the goal, Diaz was in the right place at the right time once again. Her second goal of the contest in the 73rd minute put Goshen up 2-0 and all but assured a win due to the offensive struggles of the Minutemen.
Concord’s season didn’t end the way it would’ve hoped, but an emotional Kirkpatrick was impressed with his team’s fight Saturday.
“We knew we had the potential to do this and win this game,” Kirkpatrick said. “So, when you don’t, it’s hard. But I’m really proud of the girls. … We’re losing a large group of seniors who have left a legacy with the program and who did a lot of things that we’re going to build on.”
For Goshen, its season will continue in the regional semifinals against Penn (7-11-2) Thursday at home after the Kingsmen beat South Bend Adams to win the Class 3A Sectional 3 title Saturday afternoon.