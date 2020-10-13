NAPPANEE — There’s an old saying in football that defense wins championships. Well, that applies with the NorthWood girls soccer team as well.
The Panthers (8-5-3) pitched two shutouts in their two sectional games last week, bringing home its third sectional crown in four seasons. They will now play Culver Academies in the Class 2A Plymouth regional semifinal at 10 a.m. Saturday at Plymouth High School. The second semifinal features Wheeler vs. West Lafayette at noon, with the championship game at 7 p.m.
“When you think of NorthWood girls soccer, you think of a good defense the past couple of years,” senior goalkeeper Lili Lomeli said. “I feel that’s something we stress, as a team. We have our own goalie coaches; we focus a lot on defense and it’s always good to see us come out strong in that.”
“Our defensive line is probably one of the better in the (Northern Lakes Conference) … our back line contributes a lot to Lili’s shutouts,” NorthWood coach Tom Shields added.
NorthWood pulled off a big upset in its sectional championship game win, knocking off No. 10 DeKalb, 2-0. The Panthers entered the postseason unranked following a 6-5-3 regular season. The Barons and NorthWood are no strangers to each other, as they have crossed paths in the sectional four-straight seasons.
“We practiced the last two weeks just getting prepared for (DeKalb), even though we played some other games,” said Shields of how they were able to upset the Barons. “We know DeKalb is usually an aggressive type of team, and we prepared for that. We stepped up to the plate.”
Lomeli has been on all three sectional winning teams, being the backup goalkeeper in 2017 and 2018. To be able to start this season and contribute to another sectional championship has been rewarding for the senior.
“It was sad to see we didn’t win sectionals last year, but it was good to beat DeKalb because the last four years, we’ve always been against DeKalb in the sectional championship game,” Lomeli said. “It was good and refreshing to win it in my senior year. Of the three sectional titles we’ve won, I’ve been a part of them all. That’s cool.”
The Panthers now prepare for Culver Academies, who pulled off an upset of their own in the sectional championship. The Eagles knocked off No. 1 Mishawaka Marian, 3-0, to win the program’s 10th sectional crown. These two programs met in the regional semifinal in 2018 as well, with Culver emerging with a 1-0 victory to end the Panthers’ season.
Culver enters the game with a 9-8 record.
“They’re another aggressive team,” Shields said. “We’ve played them in the past; they dropped us this year for whatever reason. We just know that they have a couple girls up top that we need to keep an eye on. … We’ll just play our game and set the tone; let them play against us.”
For NorthWood, sophomore Caitlin Knepp leads the team with 17 goals on the season. Junior Emma Martz and sophomore Ari Topping lead with six assists each. Knepp has four assists to give her a team-leading 38 points.
In the net, Lomeli has made 67 saves and only allowed 15 goals. She credits the communication between herself and the defensive players as a reason for the success defensively.
“A lot of its just communication,” Lomeli said. “With me as a goalkeeper and a captain, communicating to the defense and letting them know if the middle is open to mark that person and keep up encouragement.”
NorthWood is looking to advance to its first regional championship game in program history. To do so, Shields says the Panthers will have to play their style of game — with maybe a few wrinkles.
“Just play our game,” Shields said. “We’ve got to move the ball well. We’re known to send the ball long — that’s not going to happen. We’ve got to mix it up a little bit. I’m not saying that’s not going to happen completely. We got a strategy, but we’re not going to put out there what we’re going to do.”
For Lomeli, a good week of practice should put her and her teammates in a position to bring home another trophy this weekend.
“My motto isn’t ‘practice makes perfect,’ it’s ‘perfect practice makes perfect,’” Lomeli said. “To be a different team and win regionals like no other team in NorthWood girls soccer program has done, we have to be a new team and play at that different competitive level.”
