LIGONIER — A familiar face in the area will get her first chance to be the head coach of a high school soccer team.
Jennifer Reyes is the new girls soccer coach at West Noble High School. She was hired to run the program two weeks ago, but the formal announcement came Wednesday. Reyes is a 2013 graduate of Concord High School. She was on the Minutemen’s 2012 sectional winning team her senior season.
Reyes’ stellar high school career landed her a Division-I scholarship at Bowling Green University. She helped turn the Falcons program in her four years there, ultimately winning the Mid-American Conference regular-season and tournament championships in her senior season of 2018.
After finishing college, she pursued a professional career. Last year, in Sweden for Skovde KIK, A Division 1 team in Sweden’s Norra Gotaland League. She was then going to play this summer in a professional league in Mexico, but she tore her ACL during tryouts, ending her season before it even began.
Reyes lives in the area with her boyfriend, 2014 West Noble graduate Uriel Macias. It was Macias that led to Reyes getting the Charger gig on such short notice. West Noble Athletic Director Tom Schermerhorn approached Macias and asked what Reyes was doing this fall. Reyes intended to be an assistant coach at Concord, but when a head coaching opportunity arose, it was too good to pass up.
“I coached last year as an assistant coach at Concord, and that was my plan: I was going to go back to Concord and coach again,” Reyes said. “And then Uriel brought it up to me and said, ‘Hey, could become a head coach and run your own program.’ And I said, ‘Huh, that does sound interesting.’ … I ultimately made that decision to come run this program over here.”
Reyes had to take over on short notice, causing the first couple of weeks to be chaotic. She has enjoyed her experience so far, though, despite the sudden change.
“It’s been awesome,” Reyes said. “I think I’m still trying to transition with the routine and getting those routines figured out. So right now, it’s a little hectic, but I think I’m coming around with the program and once I get into that routine, everything will be better.”
Reyes credits her coaches at Bowling Green for developing her into the player that she is today. She hopes to take the knowledge she learned from there and pass it on to her new athletes.
“It’s literally everything that’s helping me,” Reyes said. “I think I was coached by the best coaches. … Everything I’ve learned there, I’ve taken it with me, even in my own training. So, I’m just excited to present that to the girls at such a young age because I wish I was presented that at such a young age. My experiences have definitely gotten me here and hopefully will take me further in the future.”
There’s one big goal that Reyes wants to achieve at West Noble: winning a sectional championship. The Chargers have never won a sectional crown in girls soccer.
“Hopefully I can bring that little spunk over here to hopefully get these girls motivated and win that sectional title,” Reyes said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.