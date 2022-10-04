GOSHEN — Legitimate scoring chances weren’t easy to come by for either team during Tuesday’s Class 3A Sectional 4 quarterfinal between Northridge and Concord.
However, when it was time to take advantage, Concord sophomore Alexa Walter stepped up at the right moment.
Following an interference call on Northridge goalkeeper Cydel Miller, Walter setup in front of the net and kicked a strike past Miller and into the left corner of the goal to hand the Minutemen a 1-0 lead with 22:30 to go in the second half.
“We haven’t had very many (penalty kicks) this year,” Concord head coach Adam Kirkpatrick said. “I was really happy to see Alexa raise her hand (to kick). She’s a big leader on this team, and she’ll continue to be one into the future. To see her step up and take that on her shoulders there made me proud.”
The Minutemen would fend off any counter attempts from the Raiders during the final 20 minutes of the contest to win 1-0 and move on to Thursday’s semifinals against Elkhart at Goshen High School.
“I’m just so proud of these girls,” Kirkpatrick said. “We’ve had a tough season, and it’s really been a grind. We’ve been in 10 to 12 games like this, and we’re fortunate and happy that this one went our way.”
Northridge (4-8-5) had both the momentum and the confidence coming into Tuesday’s bout with Concord (4-11-2).
The Raiders were 4-2-1 down the stretch of the regular season, including a 2-0 win over the Minutemen Sept. 13.
Northridge played like the better team for a majority of the first half as well, continuously putting pressure on Concord’s defense throughout the first 40 minutes.
The Raiders had around 10 opportunities — a combination of shot attempts and corner kicks — to potentially score in the opening half, but strong defense by Concord goalkeeper Lauren Smith helped keep the game scoreless at half.
“I really thought we created some good opportunities,” said Northridge head coach Chris Mallot of his offense. “I thought the first half was completely us. We spent 30-35 minutes on their half of the field. They really weren’t creating anything, and I really thought we controlled most of the game at times.”
At half, Kirkpatrick made some key halftime adjustments himself that allowed for extra opportunities that weren’t being created in the first half of play.
Miller was forced to make a couple of key saves for Northridge during the first 15 minutes of play in the second half before the questionable call that setup Walter’s penalty-kick opportunity.
“There’s always going to be contact for a 50-50 ball with the keeper coming,” said Mallott of the play that setup the penalty kick. “(Miller) didn’t come out to take her out maliciously. It was just 50-50, and I didn’t really get much of an explanation (from the referee) to make me feel any better about it.”
After Concord took the one-goal lead, a sense of urgency took over the Raiders during the final 20 minutes of play.
Northridge attacked and spent a majority of time within Concord’s zone, especially during the final 10 minutes.
Raiders Freshman Ana Zmuda specifically had a couple good looks at the net off of free-kick chances — including one that just missed the left corner of the net with around 40 seconds to play.
Instead of a game-tying goal, time would run on Northridge, ending its season at 4-8-5.
On the other side, the Minutemen advance to face Elkhart (5-7-3) Thursday at 7:30 p.m. with a trip to Saturday’s sectional championship on the line.
During the regular season, the Minutemen fell to the Lions 4-2.
“Elkhart is a dangerous team with girls that can shoot all over the field,” Kirkpatrick said. “It’ll stretch us out a little bit, because we’re going to need to apply pressure to make sure we close off those gaps. … (In the regular season), one of their goals came late. It was 3-2 with just 10 seconds left. All credit to Elkhart, but that 4-2 score was a bit deceiving.”