GOSHEN — For the last three seasons, the Bethany Christian girls soccer program has had its season end against one program in the sectionals: Westview. So, when the Bruins drew the Warriors in the first round of the sectional this year, Bethany Christian was motivated more than ever to knock off their rival.
“When we drew Westview the first game this year, we were a little nervous, but we were confident what our game plan was for that game as well,” Bethany coach Joel Gonzalez said.
After trailing 1-0 at halftime, Bruins’ sophomore Katie Sauder tied the game in the second half, forcing overtime. In the second OT, Sauder scored again to officially get the proverbial Westview monkey off the backs of Bethany Christian.
Four days and two victories later, the Bruins were sectional champions for the first time since 2009. They defeated Lakewood Park Christian, 3-0, and Lakeland Christian Academy, 2-0, to win the sectional title.
“We’ve always struggled, in either the sectional semifinal or final, against Westview, and so to overcome that and to finally win a sectional title feels really amazing,” Bruins senior Caroline Cartmel said. “It pays off all our hard work. … Just to see the program through the eyes of someone starting as a freshman, all the way to our senior year, and seeing it build up, it’s really neat.”
What Cartmel is referencing is the fact that Bethany Christian didn’t play girls soccer in the 2014 season. With lower numbers and subpar performance on the field, the program was shut down for the 2014-15 school year in order to build up the youth and middle school programs.
After the one-year hiatus, the program returned in 2015-16. They’ve gone 8-10-1, 11-6-1 and 9-7-1 in the first three years back. This season has been different, though, as the Bruins currently sit at 16-2 on the year. They were ranked No. 16 in the final Indiana Soccer Coaches Association Class 1A poll.
“It’s taken a lot of work, a lot of patience, a lot of organization; just making sure the girls know we’re continuing to work towards something every single year,” Gonzalez sad, who’s been the head coach the past four seasons. “It’s just a testament to all the work the girls have been putting in over the last four years. Continuing to want to learn, continuing to wanting to compete every single practice and every game.”
Players like Cartmel have led Bethany back to the regional round for the first time in more than a decade. The senior has 27 goals on the season, averaging nearly two goals a game. Her 63 points leads the team.
“I’ve played ever since a young age, and I’ve always been a competitive person,” Cartmel said. “Playing soccer is how I get my competitive spirit out, and so I just drive to go at it.”
Entering the season, Cartmel had 94 career points, which was eighth on the all-time scoring list at Bethany Christian. Her 157 points currently has moved her to third all-time on that list. Although it’ll be tough to catch Tara Plank’s program-high of 180 points, Cartmel credits a meeting with Plank during the season as her motivation this year.
“She’s such an inspiration to me,” Cartmel said. “I don’t know if I’ll necessarily beat her (record), but it’s interesting to meet other people in the program and knowing that we’re still carrying on the legacy.”
The Bruins now get to face No. 5 Argos in the regional semifinal Saturday at 10 a.m. at Newton Park in Lakeville. Both teams faced each other at Argos on Oct. 4, with the Dragons prevailing 2-0 in that contest. Cartmel isn’t concerned with how the regular season matchup went between the two teams, though.
“It doesn’t really mean anything to me because it was at Argos, there were some calls that did not help us, we were playing down a player,” Cartmel said. “So, I think going into regionals, we don’t need to worry about that. We need to play our game because this is potentially our last game.”
Regionals are uncharted territory for everyone in the Bethany girls soccer program. Gonzalez isn’t worried about his team not being ready for the moment.
“I think that one of the biggest differences in this year and this group, in particular, is that they have so much fun together,” Gonzalez said. “They enjoy playing together, and that’s not something we’ve had every single year here. It seems like the pieces all came together.”
“There are only 16 teams left, and so knowing that this program is doing such a great job, I think that’s really neat,” Cartmel added. “We just have to go out there and show what Bethany women’s soccer is on Saturday.”
