GOSHEN — Valuable instruction in practice appears to be working out for the Goshen girls soccer team early in the 2022 season.
The RedHawks continued their dominant start to the campaign with a 7-2 win over No. 7 (Class 1A) Westview Monday at home, improving their record to 4-0 on the season. They have already picked up a 7-0 victory over Mishawaka, 4-0 win over Elkhart and a 6-0 triumph over Angola to go along with Monday’s win, giving them a scoring margin of 24-2 through its first four games.
“We had some trouble in our Mishawaka game with launching the ball over the crossbar,” Goshen coach Myron Bontreger said. “The girls were just trying to kill it, so we worked hard in practice — in fact, I had a couple of practices where, during our shooting drills, I told the girls, ‘I want you to shoot these shots at 50 or 60% of your capacity.’ All of a sudden, they mentally had to start thinking about aiming and directing the shot as opposed to just blasting it.
“That’s seemed to have helped in our last couple of games. They’ve seemed to pick spots and finish a lot better.”
The first four goals for Goshen Monday all looked directly related to the coach’s advice.
The first one came from senior Andrea Diaz, who floated a shot into the top-left corner to make a 1-0 lead for the home team 10 minutes into the contest.
Four goals over a 12-minute stretch near the end of the first half then put the game away for good for the home team. Diaz scored first to make it 2-0, elevating her shot over the outstretched hands of Westview goalkeeper Madison Hooley.
Sophomore Kennedy Yordy and junior Caylin Martinez then had similar-looking shots to Diaz’s two before Yordy drilled a lower-angled shot for the fifth RedHawk tally with 3:07 to go before halftime.
“Defensively, we weren’t organized, and we have to remember that we’re starting two new center-backs,” Westview coach Jesse Ward said. “Hannah (Sprunger) was a junior last year that went down three games into the season and didn’t play the rest of the year. We have a freshman (Janissa Lehman) there, now, too. … It’s good to see a team like Goshen, who moves the ball so fast, early in the season. It really showed us where we’re at with organization (defensively) and we know exactly what to work on.”
Goshen quickly made it 6-0 on a goal from senior Miriam Ruiz Sanchez less than two minutes into the second half. Westview would then get on the scoreboard on a strike from sophomore Brianna Munoz.
Less than a minute after Munoz scored, Ruiz Sanchez scored again to make it a 7-1 contest. The final tally would come from Westview senior Kylee Liechty, who scored with 19:50 remaining to give the game its end result.
It was a tough loss for the Warriors, who were coming off a season-opening 4-0 win over Wawasee this past Saturday. They’ll try and regroup before opening Northeast Corner Conference play against Garrett Thursday.
“I think, in the second half, (the team) settled down a little bit,” Ward said. “We just have to work on the things that we work on in practice. That’s all we have to do: pressure the ball when the ball is moving, step to pressure, getting back into coverage quickly. We didn’t do those things, and (Goshen) was picking us apart.”
For Goshen, they will get their toughest test of the season so far in their next contest, as No. 5 (Class 2A) Mishawaka Marian comes to town Thursday night.
“They’re confident, but we’ll know a lot more about ourselves Thursday night,” said Bontreger of his team. “Mishawaka Marian is like playing a college team. They could compete with some of the college teams in the area. They’ve got first-team all-state players. They’ve got big, strong (center-backs). So, Thursday night will be a real test to see where we’re at.”