LAKEVILLE — After two rounds of penalty kicks Saturday, Bethany Christian was ahead 2-1. If the Bruins successfully made their final three kicks, they would advance to the regional championship game later that night.
Unfortunately for Bethany Christian, the Bruins missed the final three PK’s. Argos junior goalkeeper Alyssa Poisel made two stops, and the final one sailed just over the crossbar. The Dragons made two of their final three — including the last one from senior Morgan Dunlap — to give No. 5 (1A) Argos the 4-3 (3-2 PK’s) shootout victory over the No. 16 (1A) Bruins.
“It’s a brutal way, sometimes, to end soccer games. You never want it to get to that point,” Bethany Christian Joel Gonzalez said. “We felt good about it, and I just told the girls, ‘Go up there and do the best, get it on frame and we have to live with what we put on the field.’”
Argos coach Joe Stone said he had Dunlap shoot last on purpose.
“Morgan is my PK taker,” Stone said. “So, if we’re out there playing in a game, somebody gets fouled in the box — she takes it no matter what. I don’t care if we’re up 10-0, 1-0 or 0-0. She takes the PK’s … senior composure and everything, and it proved the theory was right.”
Stone also mentioned that Poisel has spent time at practice the past few weeks preparing for a potential shootout situation.
“Poisel is a goalie that a lot of people didn’t believe in at the beginning of the season,” Stone said. “I took her off to the side and said, ‘This is yours to keep and yours to lose. You just keep playing good.’ … The last couple of weeks (in practice), she’s seen a ton of shots. It paid off today.”
The shootout loss overshadowed the Bethany Christian comeback. Four goals were scored in the first 10 minutes of the contest, three of which came from Argos. Sydney Shepard, Emma Dunlap and Hannah Trump had tallies for the Dragons, with Katie Sauder scoring for the Bruins in between Shepard’s and Dunlap’s goals.
After the initial scoring outburst, neither team found the back of the net until the final two minutes of the half. That’s when Bethany Christian senior Caroline Cartmel scored with 1:53 remaining, making it a 3-2 game at halftime.
“After the first 10 minutes, we didn’t allow anything. I felt like we were actually taking it to them and we were starting to do the things we’d worked on all season,” Gonzalez said. “I knew how important it would be, that fifth goal. Always the odd goals are important in soccer. That was extremely huge for us to go into halftime with some confidence and some momentum.”
The Bruins tied the game midway through the second half, as Sauder added her second goal of the contest.
“They really wanted it,” Gonzalez said of his team. “They were pressuring (Argos) in the box, making them scramble. … Katie had to step up in a big way for us today.”
Neither team had a major scoring chance in either overtime period until Bruins’ senior goalkeeper Sarah Hochstetler made a point-blank save early in the second overtime. This allowed the game to go to penalty kicks.
Cartmel and senior Karina Kern scored the penalty kicks for Bethany Christian. Lauren McGlothin, Shepard and Dunlap made the PK attempts for Argos.
It’s a disappointing end to the most successful season for the Bruins (16-3, sectional champions) since 2009. After not having a team in 2015, Gonzalez is proud of the work the senior class has put in. Of the 15 players on this year’s roster, seven were seniors.
“I’m just so proud of every single one of my players,” Gonzalez said. “These seniors have put in so much work, every single season, to improve and get to this point. I feel like it’s been building and building, and now, the future is bright. We have a lot of freshman coming in next year.
“We will say goodbye to a really good class of seniors that have really brought this program back, but I believe they’ve brought it back to thrive. It’s going to be a bright future for Bethany soccer.”
