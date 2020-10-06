ELKHART — A rematch of girls high school soccer rivals was set Tuesday when No. 19-ranked Bethany Christian (11-4-2) and Westview (7-7-2) earned 1-0 victories in the first round of the IHSAA Class 1A Elkhart Christian Sectional.
The Bruins blanked Central Noble and the Warriors whitewashed Lakeland Christian Academy for the right to meet in the semifinals at 5 p.m. Thursday.
Bethany and Westview played to a 2-2 tie during the regular season.
BC beat the Warriors 2-1 in overtime in the first round of the 2019 Westview Sectional.
Westview edged Bethany 1-0 in overtime in the semifinals of the 2018 Westview Sectional.
Thursday’s second semifinal at Talon Field at Elkhart Christian pits Elkhart Christian against Lakewood Park Christian. The sectional final is slated for 2 p.m. Saturday.
Bethany Christian 1, Central Noble 0
The lone goal of the match came in the 62nd minute. There was a scramble in front of the net and junior Katie Sauder took a pass from junior Reyna King and tapped it past Central Noble sophomore goalkeeper Megan Kidebel. It was the team-leading 10th goal of the season for Sauder.
The Bruins peppered the Cougars (3-11-1) with 26 shots on goal and gave up none. Kiebel made 23 saves, including some of the lunging and leaping variety.
“There were two shots where I had my hands up in the air celebrating and she tipped it off the crossbar,” Bethany coach Hank Willems said. “Good grief!”
The Bruins also produced 10 corner kicks — eight in the second half.
Bethany beat Central Noble 5-0 during the regular season.
“They made a decision how they were going to play (defensively) and they stuck with it,” said Willems of the Cougars staying back in attempt to thwart BC’s attackers. “They way our first game went, I would have done the same thing.
“They were organized. I give (Central Noble coach Patrick Leffers) a lot of credit. He did a good job. We feel confident when we get a lead. We have some players who play together in the back that makes it very difficult.
Willems concluded, “But that was stressful. Those games as a player and a coach where you know you’re better in a lot of ways and the ball’s just not going in can be very stressful. The goal we scored was not one of our better shots.”
Leffers talked about his team’s play.
“We wanted everybody back to defend,” Leffers said. “In the past couple weeks we’ve been playing better. We did not play very well today. We let some of their better players have an easy time possessing the ball. They’re a good team — no question — but we made it easier for them.”
Westview 1, Lakeland Christian 0
Sophomore Paige Riegsecker converted a feed from sophomore Andrea Miller into the only score against the Cougars (3-6-2).
The Warriors put 16 shots on goal to one for LCA. Cougars keeper Finley Hobbs made nine of 15 saves in the second half. All eight of the victors’ corner kicks came in the first half.
“I think we played pretty well,” Westview coach Ryan Yoder said. “We talked at halftime about just finding feet, relaxing and getting more movement off-ball.
“These girls have worked hard all year. They’re resilient. We’ve got great leaders and that helps. It’s a really fun group to be around and they want to keep playing. That’s what motivates and drives them right now.”
The Warriors made many attacking runs and were able to possess the ball for long stretches against LCA.
“With our scouting report we wanted to make sure we used our width, get the ball out wide and switch the field," Yoder said. "We wanted to use our speed outside and did a really good job with that. We were ready for them.”
Yoder said his team was especially focused on Cougars junior striker Jessi Calizo.
“Calizo is a wonderful player,” Yoder said. “She’s a lot of fun to watch. We’ve had great players we’ve played against all year long that we’ve had to defend well. We made sure we contained (Calizo) and bottled her up.”
Yoder looked forward to the Bethany rematch and made a prediction.
“It’s going to be a dogfight,” said Yoder.
LCA coach Nat Raber reflected on his team’s play.
“I was happy with my girls tonight,” Raber said. “We were flying all over the place and communication was there.
“Hat’s off (to Westview). They’re a really good team. They scored on a perfectly-placed shot. There’s not much we can do about that. We had our opportunities and we played them tough.”
1A ELKHART CHRISTIAN SECTIONAL
BETHANY CHRISTIAN 1, CENTRAL NOBLE 0
Goal
BC — Katie Sauder (assist Reyna King) 62n minute.
Shots on goal: Bethany 26, Central Noble 0.
Goalie saves: Bethany — Grace Triplett 0; Central Noble — Megan Kiebel 23, Aletha Hoover (defender) 1.
Corners: Bethany 10, Central Noble 0.
Records: Bethany 11-4-2, Central Noble 3-11-1.
WESTVIEW 1, LAKELAND CHRIStIAN 0
Goal
W — Paige Riegsecker (assist Andrea Miller) 11th minute.
Shots on goal: Westview 16, Lakeland Christian 1.
Goalie saves: Westview — Hailee Caldwell 1; Lakeland Christian — Finley Hobbs 15.
Corners: Bethany 8, Lakeland Christian 1.
Records: Westview 7-7-2, Lakeland Christian 3-6-2.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.