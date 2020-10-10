ELKHART — Five years ago, the Bethany Christian girls soccer program didn’t have enough players to field a team.
Now, they’re back-to-back sectional champions after defeating Lakewood Park Christian, 3-0, Saturday in the Class 1A Sectional 36 girls soccer championship match at Elkhart Christian Academy.
“Five years ago, we didn’t even have a program,” Bethany Christian coach Hank Willems said. “I am just relieved because I felt my job this year was just to keep the ball rolling forward; to hopefully take what Joel (Gonzalez) has worked so hard to grow and keep it going.
“A lot of these girls are responsible for building this program up. This is really big for them.”
Willems is referencing the former Bethany girls coach in Gonzalez, who resigned from the position to move with his wife out of state. Willems was the boys coach at Bethany Christian for the past seven seasons, but switched over to coach the girls this year after Gonzalez’s departure.
The Bruins controlled the majority of the game against the Panthers, with most of the offensive opportunities coming from Bethany players. Unfortunately for the Bruins, they had no goals to show for it at halftime.
“I was going to ground my daughter (freshman midfielder Zoe Williams) for a couple of the shots she missed,” Willems joked.
Less than three minutes into the second half, though, Bethany would break through. Junior Reyna King would ultimately tally the game-winning goal, striking a shot with her left foot off the outstretched hand of Lakewood goalie Jade Carnahan and into the back of the net. This put the Bruins up 1-0 with 37:17 left to play.
“I just followed up on the ball, got a touch on it and hoped to see it go in,” said King of her deciding goal. “And it went in. Just felt joy. To get the first goal of the sectional, it was just exciting. It helps us get motivated for the next goal, and it did. Every goal after that, we kept our motivation up.”
From there, the floodgates were opened up. The second goal came on a penalty kick from senior Rilynn Kaufmann, who found space in the bottom right corner of the net to make it 2-0 with 20:43 remaining.
Junior Katie Sauder then decided to get in on the act, scoring with 10:57 left to make it a 3-0 Bruin advantage.
“I thought we had a good second half,” Willems said. “The first half, we had chances. The second half, we got a little lucky — the first goal might have been a little lucky. But the last two were good goals.”
Bethany Christian’s defense was outstanding all game, as the Panthers had very few scoring opportunities.
“We got to the ball first and we cleared it,” said King of the Bruins defense. “We made sure we were aggressive and kicked it out.”
“Our defense is working in a way to where if we can get a goal, we can defend well,” Willems added. “That’s kind of what we’ve turned into. … (defender) Michaela Swartzendruber, I thought had her best game of the year. When our defenders are winning the ball coming forward, we’re really good. And when we’re defending at midfield, we’re pretty good.”
Bethany (13-4-2) will now play Andrean in a regional semifinal next Saturday at Newtown Park in LaVille. The game will be at either 10 a.m. or 12 p.m.
