GOSHEN — At one point during the season, the Bethany Christian girls soccer team only had 11 healthy players for games. Head coach Hank Willems couldn’t make any substitutions, so he moved players from offense to defense to try and let them catch their breath.
Fortunately for the Bruins, they became healthy again at the right time. They had a mostly full roster in place for the sectionals, where they won three games to repeat as Class 1A Sectional 36 champions.
The No. 19 Bruins (12-4-2) now get ready to play No. 9 Andrean (12-5) in the second regional semifinal game at noon Saturday at Newton Park in Lakeville. The first semifinal Saturday pits No. 6 Argos against No. 16 Covenant Christian at 10 a.m. The championship game is at 7 p.m.
“When we’ve been healthy this year, we’ve lost really only one game where I thought the other team was just flat out better, and that was Culver Academies,” Willems said. “ … When we’re healthy and we have our core group, we’ve competed very well.”
Willems became the head coach during the first week of workouts in July, taking over from Joel Gonzalez. Willems had coached the boys soccer team at Bethany for a combined nine seasons across two stints prior, including the last three seasons.
Being the school’s principal, a club girls soccer coach and having his daughter, Zoe, as a freshman on the team made the last-second change easier to handle for the players.
“The coaching change was pretty easy because we all know Hank pretty well,” senior midfielder Rilynn Kaufmann said. “They’re (Gonzalez and Willems) both really good coaches, so it was a nice switch.”
Bethany Christian did not allow a goal during the entire sectional tournament, beating Central Noble and Westview by 1-0 scores before topping Lakewood Park Christian, 3-0, in the sectional title game. Willems credits the way his team plays in the midfield as a reason for their success.
“Rilynn, (junior) Reyna King and (junior) Mackenzie Mast — we kind of play those three in a central role,” Willems said. “Those three are experienced, not only individually, but collectively they’ve played together a lot. They’ve filled their roles: Rilynn and Reyna are a little more offensive-minded. Mackenzie really does a good job of sitting in behind them and filling gaps.”
Kaufmann, a senior captain, assisted on two goals and scored the other in the win over LPC on Saturday. She said that winning a second-straight sectional title validated the hard work the team has put in the last couple of years.
“It’s nice to have two in a row because it shows it wasn’t a fluke that we won last year,” Kaufmann said. “It just kind of solidifies the program I think.”
After not having enough players in 2015 to field a team, the Bruins now prepare for their second-straight regional appearance. In last year’s regional semifinal, Bethany Christian lost a tough 4-3 (3-2 PKs) match to Argos, a loss that has motivated the returning Bruin players this season.
“We went into the shootout last year, so I think it’s nice having that experience from last year going into the regional because it shows anything can happen,” Kaufmann said. “If we get to play Argos (in the regional final), it’ll give us even more motivation to beat them because they also beat us on our senior night this year.”
Andrean will be a tough opponent for Bethany Christian. They defeated No. 18 Boone Grove, 1-0 (4-1 PKs) to win the sectional title. Junior Bridget Sherman leads the 59ers with 15 goals, while sophomores Cristina Martinez and Emily Zieglhofer have nine each.
For the Bruins, the injuries have affected some of the total overall numbers. Junior Katie Sauder led the way with nine goals, while Kaufmann, freshman Mariah Stoltzfus and King had seven each. Kaufmann led with six assists, while King had five.
Bethany Christian will have to beat two tough teams Saturday if they want to win the program’s second regional crown and first since 2005.
“We need to feel like we can possess the ball early on; get some confidence,” Willems said. “When we’re possessing is when we’re attacking well, and I just think we have to get off to a start where our girls realize quickly that we’re as good of athletes. … Just getting off to a start where we show ourselves that we’re able to do what we’re good at and that (Andrean) is not just taking that away.”
