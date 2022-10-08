EMMA — Bethany Christian proved that it was ready for the big postseason moment.
Bolstered by a strong regular-season schedule and coming off an overtime win in the semifinals, the Bruins (8-9-1) blanked Central Noble 1-0 Saturday in the championship match of IHSAA Class 1A Sectional 36 girls soccer tournament at Westview.
“We played seven ranked teams in our 16-game schedule, and it’s paid off because we’ve seen this (kind of competition),” said Bethany coach Hank Willems of the program’s eight sectional title and first since 2020. “We’re not caught off-guard.
“At midseason, we were 4-8 and we’ve had some injuries. I said, ‘just stay the course. That tough schedule will pay off.'”
Junior Zoe Willems, who rotated between offense to defense with junior Mariah Stoltzfus to keep both fresh while playing all 80 minutes, netted an unassisted goal in the 56th minute to help propel the Bruins and deny a first sectional crown to the Cougars (10-3-3).
“I usually start at sweeper,” said Zoe Willems, who now has a team-high 17 goals in 2022. “We’re both pretty fast up-top. Being both top and center (midfielder), we can’t do that the whole game. We switch (about every 10 minutes) to give our legs a break. Some games she’s on with scoring. Some games I'm on with scoring. Today, I scored.”
The goal came at the end of pass up the middle by freshman Elishaba Sanchez, followed by dribbling and a shot into the net by Willems.
Bethany had several dangerous chances during the match and three corner kicks, but just two shots on goal.
The other came from Stoltzfus in the final minute of the first half and was turned away by Central Noble senior goalkeeper Meghan Kiebel.
“No goalie we’ve seen all year would have stopped Mariah’s shot low and hard to her left,” Hank Willems said. “I had my arms in the air. I thought it was in.
“(Kiebel) has become a phenomenal keeper.”
Stoltzfus said her swapping places with Willems also presents a different look to the opposing defense.
“I’m more of a fast break-type player and she can dribble through them,” Stoltzfus said.
What did the Patrick Leffers-coached Cougars throw at Bruins Saturday?
“Speed and physicality,” Stoltzfus said. “They were really fast along the wings and they have a great goalkeeper.”
Bethany junior goalkeeper Grace Triplett saved all four shots on goal by Central Noble — one each by junior Rylee Paris and sophomore Avery Deter in the first half and junior Colen Truelove and junior Naomi Leffers after intermission. The Cougars also had three corner kicks.
The Bruins now get to host Argos in the regional semifinals this Thursday, with Andrean playing at Kouts in the other semifinal. The two winners will then meet in the championship game, which is slated for 2 p.m. next Saturday, Oct. 15 at Westview High School.
1A Westview Sectional 36 Championship
BETHANY CHRISTIAN 1, CENTRAL NOBLE 0
Goals
BC — Zoe Willems (unassisted) 56th minute.
Shots on goal: Central Noble 4, Bethany 2.
Goalie saves: Bethany — Grace Triplett 4; Central Noble — Meghan Kiebel 2.
Corners: Bethany 3, Central Noble 3.
Records: Bethany 8-9-1, Central Noble 10-3-3.