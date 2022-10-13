GOSHEN — Bethany Christian coach Hank Willems was honest after his team’s game Thursday.
“It was a fair result,” the third-year head coach said.
The result was a 4-1 loss for his Bruins against Argos in a Class 1A girls soccer regional semifinal contest at Bodiker Field. It brings an end to Bethany’s season, while advancing the Dragons (9-6-3) to the regional championship game Saturday against Andrean, which is hosted by Westview High School.
“They’re just such a good team with seven or eight seniors, and we’re very young,” Willems added.
The Bruins almost seized momentum in the first two minutes, as a corner kick from junior Zoe Willems hit directly off the inside of the far post of the net. The ball bounced away from the goal line, though, and into the hands of Argos goalkeeper Alydiah Leed.
“We had a couple of chances early,” Hank Willems said. “I told (our players) that if we’re going to compete in this game, we’re going to have an opportunity early and we better jump on it. And, that first corner kick hits both posts I think ... We could’ve made it more interesting.”
From that point-on, the Dragons controlled most of the game. After having numerous close chances early, the visitors finally scored midway through the first half. Junior Lillian Hines sent a corner kick toward the middle of the Bruin goalie box, where senior Emma Dunlap was waiting to send a shot past Bethany goalie Grace Triplett.
The tally from Dunlap made it 1-0 Argos with 20:02 left in the half. It was the first goal Argos scored against the Bruins all season, as Bethany beat the Dragons, 1-0, back on Oct. 1 in a game where Triplett made an impressive 17 saves.
Argos then quickly doubled its lead, as less than three minutes later, senior Isabella Stults scored from point-blank range to make it a 2-0 contest.
Bethany had two more chances to score near the end of the first half, but couldn’t covert either. Junior Mariah Stoltzfus made a strong run up the far sideline, but her shot went just wide of the net. Then, Zoe Willems had another corner kick shot that went on net, bouncing out of Leed’s hands and almost crossing the goal line. Unfortunately for the home team, Leed corralled the loose soccer ball in time before it fully crossed the line.
“It was like a monkey on their back that they just needed to get rid of,” said Hank Willems of Argos’ first goal. “What I was hoping was we could get to half down 1-0, so it being 2-0 was tough because we weren’t just generating a ton of offense.”
It would remain a 2-0 game until the 48th minute, where the Dragons extended their lead on a goal from Hines. The junior then tallied again 15 minutes later, giving the visitors a 4-0 advantage with 17:16 remaining.
The Bruins prevented the shutout 30 seconds after Hines’ last goal, as freshman Elishaba Sanchez fought her way through traffic in front of the net to score for her team.
While it’s a tough ending to the season for Bethany Christian, they still accomplished a lot with a fairly young team. The overall recorded finishes at 8-10-1, but they were able to win the Hoosier Plains Conference title outright and also a sectional championship for the third time in four seasons.
Only two seniors from the current roster graduate as well in Kolette Kern and Elena Stutzman.
“I’m very proud of what we accomplished this year because I think we surpassed our expectations with how young we are,” Hank Willems said. “I’m thrilled for the girls. I hope it can be (a building block) … we have 20 players returning, and we add a couple of eighth graders. The nucleus of our team will be back and everyone got a ton of experience this year, so I’m excited about the future.”