NAPPANEE — A lot of attention goes toward seniors Cybil Stillson and Bre Goss when people talk about the NorthWood girls golf team this season.
It was the play of another senior on Thursday, though, that keyed them to a win in the NorthWood Invitational.
Bella Sechrist’s 91 from the No. 5 spot in the lineup propelled the No. 14 Panthers to a 332 team score, edging Penn by four shots to win the team title for the second time in three seasons that the event has occurred at McCormick Creek Golf Course.
“It was absolutely key,” said NorthWood coach Adam Yoder when asked how important Sechrist’s score was to winning Thursday. “She’s learning how to keep it in play … (Thursday), she had a hot putter. It’s cool to see. Bella’s been with us for a while now and is kind of getting her chance to be a varsity regular full-time. For her to do that was so cool.”
Yoder made sure to give credit to his assistant coach, Payton Grubbs, for helping with improve Sechrist’s game.
“(Grubbs) kind of took the back-end of the lineup (Thursday) and I took the front-end, and we kind of switched a little bit here-and-there,” Yoder said. “He’s been doing a great job with our four and five (players). They’re coming along really well.”
Stillson and Goss both still put up strong scores for NorthWood. Stillson earned medalist honors with a one-under 71. She triple-bogeyed the first hole before rallying off three-straight birdies to draw even for her round. She then played one-under golf the final 14 holes to finish two shots ahead of Penn’s Delaney Wade in the individual standings.
“I got off (the first hole) green and was like, ‘I don’t know how many times I’ve played this hole, but I don’t know if I’ve ever done that,’” Stillson said. “But then I just knew that there’s so many holes out here where I knew I had an opportunity to make birdie. I know it’s my home course — I play it about every day. I just knew I had to trust my game, trust myself and know I could make it up.”
Goss finished with an 83. Junior Riley Kitson had an 87 and Kirstin Schrock a 107 to round out the NorthWood scoring.
Although NorthWood starts the season ranked in the top 15 in the state rankings, the target isn’t as big on their backs as it’s been in recent years. Yoder sees that as an advantage for his team.
“I think there was a feeling that we weren’t going to be maybe as good as we were in previous years, and that may still play to fruition,” Yoder said. “I think they kind of like not having that target on their back as much as maybe we’ve had in the past; that is relaxing. It is freeing. It allows Cybil and Bre to just come out and play, and if they do well and the other three come along … all of a sudden, we’re right back to where we’ve been.”
Thursday marked the third 18-hole invite the Panthers had played this season. Their schedule continues to be difficult Friday when they compete in the Lake Central Invitational. The Panthers then make the trek down to Prairie View Golf Club to battle in the State Preview tournament against some of the state’s top teams.
Stillson believes the busy schedule in the first week of the season is good for some of the players who don’t play as much during the summer.
“Bre and I, we have busy summer schedules with golf tournaments, so we’re kind of coming into the high school season already warmed-up pretty much,” Stillson said. “Whereas our three, four and five (players), they have different things during the summer so they don’t get out as much. I think coach Yoder just does a great job with them. He helps them so much during practice, and I think he’s a big reason why they’re shooting what they are right now. Throughout the season, they’re just going to keep getting better, and that’s a huge part for our team.”
2021 NORTHWOOD GIRLS GOLF INVITATIONAL RESULTS — THURSDAY, AUGUST 5
1. NorthWood, 332 — Cybil Stillson 71 (medalist), Bre Goss 83, Riley Kitson 87, Bella Sechrist 91, Kirsten Schrock 107
2. Penn, 336 — Delaney Wade 73, Meghan Mounts 85, Gillian Lippert 87, Kenna Kelsey 91, Jill Daniels 97
3. Mishawaka Marian, 369 — Selah Unwin 81, May Weston 92, Mattie Hahn 94, Sarah Oliva 102, Lucie Tinervia 113
4. Warsaw, 377 — Maria Frazzetta 92, Olivia Robinson-Gay 92, Abbey Peterson 93, Abigail Davis 100, Delaney Byron 101
5. John Glenn, 378 — Megan Kobelt 84, Emma Egger 93, Danni Divine 98, Bri Wolff 103, Cassidy McMahan 107
6. Goshen, 409 — Briza Tayagua-Delgado 91, Maya Narayan 93, Sarah Kim 102, Kiley Wise 123, Sophia Garber 127
7. Fremont, 411 — Katie Baker 95, Kenadee Porcth 100, Janessa Ritter 107, Khloe Glendening 109, Pressley Scott 109
8. Fairfield, 417 — Ashlyn Yoder 99, Malley Behles 100, Trinity Ruiz 106, Bailey Willard 112, Addison Mast 129
9. Wawasee, 417 — Taylor Cripe 93, Rylee Firestone 100, Morgan Reel 107, Ayla Torres 117, Izzy Losee 127
10. Concord, 438 — Rayne Boessler 98, Madison Weaver 106, Ryleigh Robinson 112, Bella Sponseller 112, Tori Posthauer 122
11. Lakeland, 448 — Kylee Watkins 98, Caitlyn Miller 102, Amelia Trump 118, Brooke Retterbush 130, Lydia Trost 138
11. Mishawaka, 451 — Grace Vandenburg 89, Claire Braniff 109, Joszlyn Thompson 126, Sarah Burns 127, Kloey Kinnear 134
12. Northridge, 455 — Karis Dyer 89, Morgan Roan 122, Lizzy Irving 122, Addy Irving 122, Maria Papandrea 134
13. Elkhart, 458 — Savanah Crussemeyer 107, Natalie Wolfschlager 114, Alexis Comer 118, Natalie Edmisten 119, Madison Axsom 125
14. Angola, 534 — Lucy Smith 118, Brooke Shelburne 138, Taylor Shelburne 138, Sophia Deem 140, Milena Antos 144
15. LaVille, 538 — Elle Lemberis 110, Jorryn Zellers 142, Julia Singleton 143, Gabby Roper 143
South Bend St. Joseph (one individual): MacKenzie Schmeltz 82
Jimtown (one individual): Elizabeth Singer 130
INDIVIDUAL TOP 10
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.