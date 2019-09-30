KENDALLVILLE — It was a moment that happened two days late.
But when it happened, it was great.
Cybil Stillson shot a 3-under-par 67 Monday as the East Noble Regional girls golf tournament medalist and helped NorthWood place in the top three to earn a place in the IHSAA State Finals Friday and Saturday, Oct. 4-5 at Prairie View Golf Club in Carmel.
The regional was postponed from Saturday, Sept. 28 because of heavy rain.
Monday’s action got started 75 minutes late because of foggy conditions at Noble Hawk Golf Links.
Playing the back nine first, Stillson opened her round with birdies on Nos. 10, 11 and 16 and added birdies on Nos. 3, 4, 5 and 6. She finished with two bogeys.
“I came into this round knowing I had to go low,” said Stillson, who was tops in a field which featured 108 players (18, five-player teams plus 18 individual qualifiers). “I knew I was playing with one of the Homestead girls (Madison Dabagia, who fired a 69) that I played with in the summer tournaments. I knew she would bring her best game. I knew I had to bring my best game as well.
“I had pumped myself up Friday night and I had to do it again Sunday night. But I just had the number 67 in my mind. I just went out, did my best and it turned out.”
It was a personal-best round for Stillson, who rode a strong start to a low number.
“The back nine is definitely tighter than the front nine and I hit the ball pretty solid. I had small targets,” Stillson said. “The front nine was a little more wide open.”
Sloppy conditions meant the ball didn’t roll much for any players.
“It definitely made the course play longer,” Stillson said. “But I kind of liked it because my strength is how hard I hit the ball and how long I go. The greens were really receptive so I could attack most of the pins, setting me up for short birdie putts.”
Panthers coach Adam Yoder saw Stillson take advantage during a round with lots of standing water.
“Her ability to hit the ball high and long definitely played a role in her ability to score well,” Yoder said. “She was never in a whole lot of trouble.”
Having the tournament delayed by two days made for an emotional roller coaster. How did NorthWood handle it?
“I don’t think we navigated it very well — to be honest,” Yoder said. “Early in the round, we started off pretty poorly. But after about seven or eight holes, everybody kind of sensed that we had to get it in gear.”
The top three teams at regional — Homestead (282), NorthWood (324) and Penn (333) — advanced to the State Finals as teams.
Other NorthWood players were Kirsten Schrock (83), Delaney Davis (87), Breanna Goss (87) and Makenna Gall (92).
Northridge (351) placed fourth while Concord (359) came in sixth and Wawasee (362) wound up eighth.
Representing Northridge were Ashley Brewster (78), Braedyn O’Dell (81), Jules Weaver (89), Emily Mack (103) and Isabela Lawrence (136).
Playing for Concord were Gracie Tucker (85), Lauren Boessler (88), Evelyn Theinert (91), Gabriella Sponseller (95) and Rayna Boessler (106).
Belle Brunner (79), Tate Cowan (91), Jadison Rostochak (92), Taylor Cripe (100) and Valerie Haessig (103) took the course for Wawasee
The top five individuals not on advancing teams also had their ticket punched to State. Among that group were Lakeland’s Madison Keil (75), West Noble’s Hannah Godfrey (76) and Northridge’s Ashley Brewster (78).
“It means everything to me,” Godfrey said of her state qualification. “I’ve been working for this for so long. I couldn’t be happier right now.cMy day started very well. The back (nine) is tough. My focus and everything came together.”
Godfrey, playing in the individuals group, started on the back nine and scored birdies on Nos. 11, 12 and shot 37 on that side and followed it with a 39 on the front, which featured a birdie on No. 4.
Brewster’s day included 11 pars, six bogeys and one double bogey.
Fairfield’s Jalee Nunemaker (85) was also a part of the regional.
EAST NOBLE GIRLS GOLF REGIONAL RESULTS (At Noble Hawk. Top 3 Teams to State Finals)
1. Homestead 282 — Morgan Dabagia 36-33—69, Simone Senk 37-32—69, Megan Yoder 37-34—71, Madison Dabagia 36-37—73, Olivia Render 38-37—75.
2. NorthWood 324 — Cybil Stillson 33-34—67, Kirsten Schrock 38-45—83, Delaney Davis 45-42—87, Breanna Goss 41-46—87, Makenna Gall 42-50—92.
3. Penn 333 — Grace Szklarek 33-37—70, Lyvia Li 37-38—75, Kate Burnett 49-44—93, Meghan Mounts 47-48—95, Makenna Jurkaites 58-62—120
4. Northridge 351 — Ashley Brewster 38-40—78, Braedyn O’Dell 39-42—81, Jules Weaver 45-44—89, Emily Mack 57-46—103, Isabela Lawrence 72-67—136.
5. Fort Wayne Dwenger 357 — Amy Frazier 38-41—79, Rachel Landstoffer 38-45—83, Clara Burns 45-45—90, Rebekah Landstoffer 53-52—105, Alejandra Hughes 80-76–156.
6. Concord 359 — Gracie Tucker 42-43—85, Lauren Boessler 41-47—88, Evelyn Theinert 47-44—91, Gabriella Sponseller 45-50—95, Rayna Boessler 55-51—106.
7. Leo 360 — Anna Munson 42-41—83, Isabelle Baldwin 41-45—86, Miranda Freeman 46-49—95, Sydney Holub 46-50—96, Toni Miller 54-57—111.
8. Wawasee 362 — Belle Brunner 40-39—79, Tate Cowan 44-47—91, Jadison Rostochak 44-48—92, Taylor Cripe 48-52—100, Valerie Haessig 52-51—103.
9. DeKalb 367 — Lillie Cone 39-40—79, Ally Stuckey 39-41—80, Kayla Fleming 47-49–96, Tabitha Butler-Ramer 54-58—112, Addi Ruby 62-64–126.
10. Columbia City 375 — Kaitlyn Hoag 40-37—77, Abby Pequignot 43-47—90, Lindsey McCammon 49-52—101, Carly Mabie 51-56—107, Katie Hoeppner 55-55—110.
11. Mishawaka Marian 376 — Rosa Trippel 41-39—80, Alivia Weisser 50-43—93, Anika Veldman 50-51—101, Ariana Kujawski 49-53—102, Madison Hahn 53-58—111.
12. South Bend St. Joseph 376 — Katie Kloska 40-39—79, Mackenzie Schmeltz 41-45—86, Bella Saratore 42-51—93, Isabella Riboni 57-61—118, Gillian Lippert DQ.
13. Wabash 381 — Annie Cole 41-41—82, Bella Carrillo 39-45—84, Halle Miller 55-49—104, Lindsey Mattern 58-53—111, Lacey Crist 48-63—111.
14. Warsaw 390 — Grayson Kilburn 43-46—89, Marie Frazzetta 46-46—92, Sydney Lancaster 52-48—100, Delayney Byron 53-56—109, Brooklyn Fitzgerald 49-67—116.
15. Bellmont 390 — Megan Rickford 43-39—82, Alexa Rekeweg 42-51—93, Lauren Rush 49-54—103, Jara Hockemeyer 48-64—112, Ashley Eichenhauer 60-60—120.
16. Huntington North 404 — Grace Dill 43-43—86, Josie Eckert 50-50—100, Macy McCloskey 52-50—102, Alex Hoch 55-61—116, Haley Newton 59-66—125.
17. Fort Wayne Wayne 419 — Molly Brehm 46-42—88, Jayda Statler 43-52—95, Casey Chapman 47-55—102, Lillian Wilson 71-63—134, Aliviah Cartwright DQ.
18. Northfield 427 — Ainsley Dale 48-49—97, Emma Wynn 50-54—104, Alex Cartwright 54-58—112, Ella Scatterhwaite 57-57—114, Brianna Williams 59-60—119.
Individuals: Madeleine Pape (Fort Wayne Luers) 34-34—68, Madison Keil (Lakeland) 38-37—75, Hannah Godfrey (West Noble) 39-37—76, Kristianna Lingenfelter (Rochester) 40-40—80, Autumn Nelson (Norwell) 38-42—80, Jalee Nunemaker (Fairfield) 43-42—85, Samantha Kissell (Manchester) 42-43—85, Courtney King (Elkhart Memorial) 45-41—86, Halle Tanner (Fremont) 42-44—86, Georgia Hanauer (Southern Wells) 45-43—88, Selah Unwin (South Bend Adams) 43-47–90, Sarah Cooper (Garrett) 44-47—91, Teryn Stanley (Angola) 46-46—92, Olivia Waymouth (Plymouth) 47-46—93, Lily Ball (Elkhart Memorial) 49-47–96, Kasey Cleaver (Madison-Grant) 43-53—96, Guinny Garr (Whitko) 47-55—102, Holly Gillespie (Oak Hill) 52-61—113.
Medalist: Cybil Stillson (NorthWood) 67.
Advancing individuals: Madeline Pape (Fort Wayne Luers) 68, Madison Keil (Lakeland) 75, Hannah Godfrey (West Noble) 76, Kaitlyn Hoag (Columbia City) 77, Ashley Brewster (Northridge) 78.
