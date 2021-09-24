KENDALLVILLE — Just when it seemed Cybil Stillson had achieved everything she could in her career, she turned in the greatest round of golf in IHSAA tournament history.
The NorthWood senior shot a jaw-dropping 62 in the regional Friday at Noble Hawk Golf Links in Kendallville, winning the tournament by seven shots. The previous record for a low score in a regional was 64 by Annabelle Pancake of Zionsville in 2019.
“It means a ton,” said Stillson of the record. “Honestly, coach Yoder came up to me after I walked off 18 (green) and was like, ‘Do you know what you’ve shot?’ And I said, ‘No.’ I really, honestly lost track out there. I was just kind of playing golf; like it didn’t really feel like I was doing anything special. I just made a few big putts and it kept the momentum up.”
Stillson’s coach, Adam Yoder, was waiting on this type of round from her for four years.
“Just amazing,” said Yoder of Stillson’s round Friday. “I had talked to a couple of people about Cybil: she’s always been a solid player and had great rounds before. She’s shot in the 60s before, but she’s never really had a round where we felt she scored at a level that she was out of her world, as far as going low. And (Friday) was that day.”
Stillson’s 62 was part of a team score of 320 for NorthWood, which was good for a second-place finish. That advanced them to the state meet, which takes place next Friday and Saturday, Oct. 1 and 2, at Prairie View GC in Carmel. It’s the fourth-straight year NorthWood has advanced to state as a program.
“It’s amazing,” Yoder said. “We have so much support — all of these people show up out here, support and watch these kids play. In the end, it’s the kids that have to do it, and that’s what makes it so special. We’ve had to replace seniors every single year, and we just keep reloading. Everybody does their part.
“And even (Friday): Cybil deserves an incredible amount of credit, and I don’t want to diminish that at all. But in reality, if you do the math, if she still shoots 86, we still make it out as a team. That’s really impressive to me.”
Other scorers for NorthWood were senior Bre Goss with a 78, junior Riley Kitson 83, senior Bella Sechrist 97 and junior Kira Schrock 99.
Stillson had nine birdies and one bogey in the round. She had a chip on the 18th hole that was inches from going in the cup, which would’ve given her a 61.
“I’ve played well at Noble Hawk over my four years of varsity golf, and I came in confident just knowing that I could go low here,” Stillson said. “So, I think that was just a big confidence boost. I kind of went in with a mindset of, ‘Don’t try to go low. Just add them up at the end.’”
NORTHRIDGE’S DYER ADVANCES TO STATE
Northridge sophomore Karisa Dyer had to wait a long, long time to know if she had made the state tournament or not.
The wait was worth it.
Dyer was the last of five individuals from non-advancing teams to qualify for the state meet, with her 81 being good enough to earn her spot in Carmel next weekend.
“It’s really exciting,” Dyer said. “I barely made it into regionals, so now I’m going to state and it’s really exciting.”
Playing as an individual and not with her team, Dyer was one of the first players on the course Friday. That means her round ended around 2 p.m. The final results weren’t announced until closer till 5:30 p.m., making it a long three-and-a-half hours for the sophomore.
“Really hard,” said Dyer of what it was like to wait that long for the final results. “It was a lot of waiting.”
GOSHEN GAINS VALUABLE EXPERIENCE
One of the surprise teams to advance to the East Noble regional was Goshen, who shot a 368 in last week’s sectional at Cobblestone to earn their way to Noble Hawk Friday. It was the first time since 2002 that the RedHawks girls golf program had advanced out of the sectional and into the regional.
“There was nothing like it when we saw those scores come in last Friday,” Goshen coach Jenna Pecenka said. “I don’t know if there were individuals that went (to regionals), but as a team, we hadn’t come to regionals in 19 years. That’s pretty good. … (Friday), we just had a little bit of a struggle.”
Goshen didn’t shoot as well this week as they did last, posting a team score of 397 to finish in 13th out of 18th place. Four of the five varsity players for the RedHawks return next season, though, so Pecenka hopes that this experience serves as motivation for her players in the offseason.
“I hope that they take it as, ‘OK, I need to play more courses throughout the summer,’” Pecenka said. “I have no problem taking them out here. I have no problem taking them anywhere they want to go, as long as they’re willing to put in that extra work. … I think this was eye-opening to them to go, ‘OK, we were there for sectionals, but for regionals, we kind of lost it a little bit.’”
2021 GIRLS GOLF REGIONAL AT NOBLE HAWK GOLF LINKS IN KENDALLVILLE — Results
(Top three teams, top five individuals from non-advancing teams qualify for state)
1. Homestead, 295 — Madison Dabagia 69, Simone Senk 71, Cassidy Ayres 76, Scarlett Senk 79, Eliza Saal 86
2. NorthWood, 320 — Cybil Stillson (62; medalist and IHSAA regional record), Bre Goss 78, Riley Kitson 83, Bella Sechrist 97, Kira Schrock 99
3. Penn, 336 — Delaney Wade 73, Gillian Lippert 83, Meghan Mounts 87, Jill Daniels 93, Kenna Kelsey 98
4. Carroll, 345 — Marissa GeRue 77, Macy Neal 88, Maggie Carr 89, Gaby Frick 91, Tori Straley 91
5. Mishawaka Marian, 350 — Selah Unwin 74, May Weston 87, Madison Hahn 88, Sarah Olivia 101, Lucie Tinervia 106
6. Columbia City, 352 — Niya Bell 85, Lindsey McCammon 86, Lily Fowler 88, Abby Pequignot 93, Cora Hall 107
7. Plymouth, 353 — Anna Hutchings 80, Elaina McDonald 83, Emma Rozycki 93, Hannah LaFree 97, Claire McDonald 98
8. Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger, 356 — Lauren Munson 86, Rebekah Landstoffer 88, Clara Burns 89, Lilly Stowe 93, Kylie Smith 356
9. Warsaw, 376 — Olivia Robinson-Gay 87, Marie Frazzetta 92, Abbey Peterson 94, Delaney Byron 103, Abigail Davis 106
10. Fort Wayne Snider, 378 — Anica Hall 90, Mia Birkeneul 94, Lexi Matthias 97, Cylie Pyle 97, Natalie Smith 101
11. Huntington North, 382 — Grace Dill 84, Megan Stephan 92, Caroline Rothh 99, Alexandra Hoch 107, Hayley Newton 117
12. Northfield, 386 — Ainsley Dale 88, Alex Cartwright 88, Hannah Wilson 97, Kylie Leland 113, Ella Satterthwaite 119
13. Goshen, 397 — Briza Tayagua-Delgado 89, Sarah Kim 97, Maya Narayan 98, Kiley Wise 113, Sophia Garber 120
14. Fremont, 402 — Katie Baker 88, Khloe Glendening 101, Kenadee Porath 102, Presley Scott 111, Janessa Ritter 402
15. Bellmont, 406 — Jara Hockemeyer 98, Dana Schirack 100, Alexis Marbaugh 103, Leyna Macke 105, Megan Pettibone 115
16. Wabash, 406 — Anne Cole 86, Corinne Kugler 106, Kenley McWhirt 107, Aubrey Till 107, Emma Adams 110
17. Norwell, 410 — Emma Dodane 100, Hayden Double 102, Samantha Lemier 104, Anna Dodane 104, Autumn Fisher 104
18. South Bend Adams, 428 — Lia Gosselin 95, Deborah Joie Warnke 106, Kathrine Swain 109, Meghan Carter 118, Grace Hartman 123
Notable non-team individual scores: Lillie Cone (DeKalb) 74, Karisa Dyer (Northridge) 81, Hope Haarer (Westview) 84, Rylee Firestone (Wawasee) 91, Mackensy Mabie (West Noble) 94.
Advancing to the state meet, Oct. 1 and 2 at Prairie View GC in Carmel: Homestead, NorthWood, Penn, Lillie Crone (DeKalb), Selah Unwin (Mishawaka Marian), Marissa GeRue (Carroll), Anna Hutchings (Plymouth), Karisa Dyer (Northridge).
