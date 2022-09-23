No individuals or full teams from The Goshen News coverage area advanced to the state girls golf meet out of the East Noble regional Friday at Noble Hawk GC in Kendallville.
The top three teams, as well as top two individuals on non-advancing teams, qualified for the state meet, which is next Friday, Sept. 30 and Saturday, Oct. 1, at Prairie View GC in Carmel.
Culver Academy was the regional champions Friday with a team score of 302. Homestead was second with a 315, while Fort Wayne Carroll was third with a 318. The two individuals to advance were Bishop Dwenger's Amelia Frazier, who shot a 70, and DeKalb's Lillie Cone, who carded a 75.
The closest individual advancer from the TGN area was Northridge junior Karisa Dyer, who fell one shot short with a 76. The Raiders' full team was in the field, shooting a 364 to finish sixth. Other scores that counted toward Northridge's final result was Alex Reschly with an 89, Macey Riegsecker a 93 and Addison Irving a 106.
All five players that played for Northridge Friday will be back next season.
The other area team that was in the field was Concord. They posted a team score of 392, good for eighth place. The scores that counted for the Minutemen were Madison Weaver's 87, Mia McEachern's 96, Ryleigh Robinson's 102 and Mahra Chris' 107.
A host of other individuals from the area competed, too. Westview's Hope Haarer, West Noble's Mackensy Mabie, NorthWood's Riley Kitson and Fairfield's Bailey Willard all saw their prep golf careers come to an end, as Haarer shot an 82, Mabie an 85, Kitson an 87 and Willard a 99.
NorthWood freshman Sophie Richmond also competed, shooting an 81.