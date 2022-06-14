NAPPANEE — Kirsten Schrock is only 20 years old, yet now finds herself leading one of the more successful programs of the area in the last decade.
Schrock was named the new head coach of the NorthWood girls golf team Monday. She replaces Adam Yoder, who built the Panthers into a perennial state tournament contender across his 14 seasons. Yoder went 160-21 in nine-hole matches during that time, winning numerous Northern Lakes Conference and sectional titles while leading the program to six state finals appearances, including each of the last four seasons.
“I talked to (Yoder), and he thought I could do it,” said Schrock of being a head varsity coach. “I originally went to school for English Education, so my plan was to come back in the area and be an English teacher and do some coaching, but English Education ended up being not what I wanted to do. I was still hoping to do some coaching, and obviously I am now.”
Schrock is no stranger to the NorthWood golf program, as she was a player there during her time in high school. She was a co-captain of the team in her final three seasons (2017-19), winning the team’s most improved award in 2018 and the mental attitude honor in 2019. She was also an all-NLC player in her senior season.
In 2018 and 2019, Schrock was part of teams that qualified for the state meet. The latter was the program’s best finish at the state tournament ever, placing sixth in the 15-team field. Schrock shot a combined 171 across two days to finish tied for 42nd individually out of 100 players.
"Kirsten Schrock's legacy as a player at NorthWood was one of constant commitment to improvement, excellence in all facets of life, and servant-hearted leadership to those around her,” said Yoder in a statement to The Goshen News. “I am very excited for her to extend that legacy into her leadership of NorthWood Girls Golf."
Schrock enrolled at Taylor University in the fall of 2020, playing for the school’s golf team as well. After three semesters in Upland, though, Schrock returned home.
It was a few months after the job was posted that Schrock saw the opening. She wasn’t sure if the position had been filled or not, so she decided to apply. After a successful interview with NorthWood athletic director Roman Smith, Schrock was offered the position.
“The way my interview went, I kind of figured I would get the job because that’s just how well it went,” Schrock said. “… I was pretty confident I’d get it, but at the same time, I’m really young and inexperienced, so I wasn’t 100%, ‘yes, I have this job.’ But I wasn’t surprised to get it either.”
Smith said in a statement that he’s excited for what Schrock can bring to the NorthWood girls golf program.
"We are happy to welcome back Kirsten to the NorthWood family, this time in a new role," Smith said. "Kirsten has been a part of NorthWood Golf and has a great understanding of the game. Her passion for golf and teaching will help our student-athletes maximize their talents! Kirsten has an excitement about her that will permeate through her players and is a perfect fit for NorthWood. With her previous experience, I know that the future will be very bright for our Lady Panther Golfers!"
Schrock now inherits a program that graduates two of its best players ever in Cybil Stillson and Bre Goss. The former is headed to Butler University to continue her career, while the latter will be playing for Indiana Wesleyan University.
It will be a young roster this fall for the Panthers as well, as Schrock said there are two seniors and five freshmen currently within the program. She’s worked with most of the roster in the past, though, whether it be as a teammate to the seniors or coaching the freshmen as a volunteer instructor for the NorthWood Middle School team in past springs.
With a wide range of youth and experience on the roster, Schrock will try and lean on some of Yoder’s coaching style when trying to set a lineup.
“It’s going to be a lot of figuring out how to balance the younger girls with the older girls,” Schrock said. “(Yoder) always just used straight averages so that there was no favoritism or anything. If your average was good enough to be No. 1, that is the place you’d play. He would always tell us, though, that he didn’t care what place in varsity we were on as long as he had his best players on the varsity team.
“I think that’s a really good philosophy to go by, so I’m going to try and do something similar.”
One of the seniors Schrock will be able to coach is her sister, Kira. The younger Schrock was the No. 4 player for the Panthers last season behind Stillson, Goss and then-junior Riley Kitson.
“I’m really looking forward to it; she is too,” said Kirsten Schrock of coaching her sister. “It’ll be interesting. I don’t know how much else I can say about it other than it’ll be interesting.”