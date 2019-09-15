WINONA LAKE — NorthWood girls golfers have a tradition getting a photo of them jumping together after a championship.
The Panthers were again jumping for joy Saturday at Stonehenge Golf Club with the program’s eighth straight overall Northern Lakes Conference title.
Led by Cybil Stillson’s medalist score of 4-over-par 75 and Kirsten Schrock’s career-best 76, NorthWood toured the course in record-shattering 317 strokes.
Runner-up Northridge finished with 343, followed by Concord (357), Wawasee (359), Warsaw (377), Elkhart Memorial (388), Plymouth (397) and Goshen (427).
The Panthers’ 317 total blew away the old NLC record of 332 set by Warsaw at Maplecrest Country Club in Goshen in 2005. It also replaces the 18-hole school record of 339 established at Black Squirrel Golf Club in Goshen in 2018.
According to head coach Adam Yoder, girls golf has won more NLC championships that any other sport in NorthWood history. The Panthers have tied Warsaw for the most conference golf crowns at eight. Goshen (6), Wawasee (4), Plymouth (3) and Northridge (1) are next on that list.
By Yoder’s count, the only programs to win more than eight titles in NLC athletic annals are Plymouth baseball, Northridge boys cross country, girls cross country, boys swimming and girls swimming, Warsaw boys golf, boys track and girls track and Elkhart Memorial girls volleyball and wrestling.
Stillson, who was also NLC medalist in 2018, ties Amy Thompson (2008 and 2009) and Heidi Morganthaler (2012 and 2013) as two-time individual conference champions from NorthWood.
“We had high expectations for ourselves and our team,” said Stillson as she stood beside Schrock after Saturday’s triumph. “Everyone just did a great job.
“We have such a great team chemistry. We work really well together.”
Schrock echoed that sentiment.
“We are very in-tune with each other,” said Schrock. “If one of us is struggling, we pick up each other’s slack.
“It’s really special having this streak. I kind of hope it continues.”
Stillson talked about her title-taking round, which included playing the last four holes at even-par.
“I didn’t have a great start,” said Stillson. “I wasn’t feeling great. I didn’t sink many putts.
“On the back nine, I knew I had to go low and get those shots back.”
Yoder, who was voted by his peers at NLC Coach of the Year for 2019, offered his take on Stillson’s performance.
“She did a great job of staying composed and staying positive,” said Yoder. “Her skills are at such a high level it can be disappointing when you don’t play to your standard. Early in the round, she wasn’t playing to her standard. I think she was 3-over through four (holes).
For her, that’s not very good. But I think she was 1-over the rest of the way.
“That’s special.”
Stillson edged Northridge’s Braedyn O’Dell (76) for medalist. The friends played together all day.
“I feel like I play better when I play with someone who is right with me,” said Stillson. “I see pressure as a privilege.”
The Panthers also got an 81 from Breanna Goss, 89 from Delaney Davis and 85 from Makenna Gall.
Yoder talked about how NorthWood got on such a girls golf roll.
“It’s a lot of work, especially in the off-season,” said Yoder. “Each spring and summer, these girls put in massive amounts of time and that makes it easy to coach to be honest.
“I just try to steer them around and not screw it up too much. They seem to play pretty well.”
NLC GIRLS GOLF TOURNAMENT RESULTS
(At Stonehenge)
NorthWood 317 — Cybil Stillson 37-38—75, Breanna Goss 38-43—81, Kirsten Schrock 35-41—76, Delaney Davis 45-44—89, Makenna Gall 51-44—85.
Northridge 343 — Braedyn O’Dell 35-41—76, Ashley Brewster 37-44—81, Jules Weaver 43-46—89, Emily Mack 47-50—97, Isabella Lawrence 66-61–127.
Concord 357 — Lauren Boessler 40-44–88, Gracie Tucker 40-46–86, Gabby Sponseller 46-46–92, Evelyn Theinert 47-48—95, Rayna Boessler 51-55—106.
Wawasee 359 — Belle Brunner 40-42—82, Tate Cowan 44-47—91, Jadison Rostochak 49-49—98, Taylor Cripe 42-46—88, Valerie Haessig 46-55—101.
Warsaw 377 — Marie Frazzetta 43-51—94, Grayson Kilburn 45-47—92, Delaney Byron 43-46—89, Sydney Lancaster 52-50—102, Brooklyn Fitzgerald 62-61—123.
Elkhart Memorial 388 — Courtney King 40-45—85, Lily Ball 45-50—95, Morgan Kast 48-51—99, Maddie Axsom 54-55—109, Natalie Wollschlager 58-60—118.
Plymouth 397 — Olivia Horvath 49-50—99, Annastasia Hutchings 50-51—101, Olivia Waymouth 43-47—90, Elaina McDonald 52-58—110, Emma Rozycki 51-56—107.
Goshen 427 – McKenna Cripe 51-56—107, Lauren Murphy 58-56—114, Estella Borden 52-57—109, Maya Narayan 53-50—103, Briza Tayagua-Delgado 56-52—108.
Medalist: Cybil Stillson (NorthWood) 75.
Final NLC standings: NorthWood 16 points, Northridge 14, Concord 12, Wawasee 10, Warsaw 8, Elkhart Memorial 6, Plymouth 4, Goshen 2.
NLC dual records: NorthWood 7-0, Northridge 6-1, Concord 5-2, Wawasee 4-3, Warsaw 3-4, Elkhart Memorial 2-5, Plymouth 1-6, Goshen 0-7.
All-NLC: First team — Cybil Stillson (NorthWood), Braedyn O’Dell (Northridge), Kirsten Schrock (NorthWood), Ashley Brewster (Northridge), Breanna Goss (NorthWood), Belle Brunner (Wawasee), Lauren Boessler (Concord), Courtney King (Elkhart Memorial). Honorable mention — Makenna Gall (NorthWood), Gracie Tucker (Concord), Olivia Waymouth (Plymouth), Jules Weaver (Northridge).
NLC Coach of the Year: Adam Yoder (NorthWood).
