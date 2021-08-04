The 2020 girls golf season was an historic one for The Goshen News coverage area.
For the first time ever, two Northern Lakes Conference teams advanced to the state championship tournament in the same season. Perennial state contender NorthWood was joined by Concord in making it to the final weekend of the season, with the Panthers finishing 12th and the Minutemen 14th at Prairie View Golf Course in Carmel.
Along with two strong teams from the NLC, Lakeland made some noise in the Northeast Corner Conference. They won the conference tournament before advancing to the regional as a team. While the team fell short of the state tournament, Madison Keil advanced as an individual for the Lakers.
That was 2020, though. Concord graduates four of its five players used for its state run, while Lakeland also graduates Keil and Bailey Hartsough, among other players. Both programs will look to be in re-build mode following the loss of numerous key players.
“Expectations for the season are rather simple: learn, improve, work harder, appreciate the progress — oh, and let have some fun and enjoy the process,” Concord coach Tara Boessler said. “I want 11 players to leave the season loving the game of golf!”
“We have had a successful first four years of Lakeland girls golf,” Lakeland coach Cassidy Roush added. “Madison, Bailey, Sadie (Edsall) and Tatum (Retterbush) established our program in 2016. They have left a lasting impression that I believe our next group of ladies will continue the success of our program!”
One team that remains consistent, though, is NorthWood. They return two standout players in seniors Cybil Stillson and Bre Goss. Both players have been playing well so far this season, finishing in the top-10 of both invitationals they’ve competed in. NorthWood has qualified for the state tournament in three-straight seasons, and a fourth trip down to Carmel might come down to the way Stillson and Goss perform.
“Our season expectations are two-fold as always: give ourselves a realistic chance to win the NLC title heading into the NLC tournament and to qualify for the IHSAA East Noble Regional,” NorthWood coach Adam Yoder said. “We lost a huge piece from our program from last year to graduation in Abigail Richner. However, in addition to All-NLC seniors Cybil Stillson (2020 IHSGCA All-State) and Breanna Goss (2020 IHSGCA All-State) returning, we have a group of players with significant tournament experience from last year in Riley Kitson (2020 Honorable Mention All-NLC), Bella Sechrist, and Kira Schrock, who will all be instrumental in using their experience, skills, and maturity to fill out our lineup.”
CONCORD MINUTEMEN
Head coach: Tara Boessler, 7th season (76-22 overall record)
Assistant coaches: James Cunningham, Belle Brunner, Liam McDowell
Returning letterwinners: Seniors: Rayna Boessler; Juniors: Ryleigh Robinson, Madison Weaver, Bella Sponseller.
Other varsity players: Senior: Tori Posthauer; Juniors: Kenzie Peterson; Sophomore: Mia McEachern; Freshmen: Raylee Elsasser, Sierra Rupp, Mahra Chris.
Coach’s comments on the upcoming season: “Rayna has played in regionals with her team since her freshman year and played in the 5th varsity spot in state last year. She brings with her leadership and experience which is invaluable this season. Ryleigh and Madison have a little varsity experience from last season and got to go to state to watch their teammates. They are ready to elevate their game and compete at a higher level. Everyone else is NEW TO GOLF. I have been impressed with their attitudes and work ethic to get better. I know they are taking lessons and working hard outside of team practices because they are improving every time I see them! This group has a lot of potential! They are new, from other athletic teams, know how to work, and are competing for open varsity positions this year. I would like to see my top 3 in the 80’s, with position 4 and 5 breaking 100 consistently. If this happens, it will allow us to be competitive in conference and sectional.”
FAIRFIELD FALCONS
Head coach: Brent Nunemaker, 1st season back (coached 2017-19 previously); 17-28 overall record
Assistant Coach: Landyn Nunemaker
-Returning letterwinners: Seniors: Trinity Ruiz, Ashlynn Yoder; Juniors: Bailey Willard, Malley Behles
Other varsity player: Sophomore: Addison Mast
Coach’s comments on the upcoming season: “I'm hoping for a good season. We have two seniors and two juniors returning so we have some Varsity experience coming back. From what I've been hearing a lot of teams are really young this year. Every year I think our girls learn more, understand more and realize they are capable of more. I'm extremely excited for them and ready to see how they will perform this season. We also added a 5th golfer to the team (Mast) who is newer to golf but I have liked what I have seen from her so far through a couple of practices. Every year you're hoping for the best for your team and this year is no different.”
GOSHEN REDHAWKS
Head coach: Jenna Pecenka, 4th season
Assistant coaches: None
Returning letterwinners: Senior: Sarah Kim; Juniors: Maya Narayan, Briza Tayagua-Delgado.
Other varsity players: Sophomores: Kiley Wise, Kendall Hill; Freshman: Sophia Garber.
Coach’s comments on the upcoming season: “Half my team are returning players, but the other half are brand new to golf or are new to the team. I hope to have a lot of growth this year in all of my players. I want the returning players to be more confident in shots that will save them strokes throughout their round as well as their putting. I want the new players to learn how far they hit each of their clubs and continue to make progress on their short and long game. I need all my athletes to remember that golf is a sport where you need to practice constantly in order to improve. It’s not just a here and there thing. To get better, you must work hard at every practice! I am excited to watch this group of girls grow.”
LAKELAND LAKERS
Head coach: Cassidy Roush, 5th season
Assistant coaches: None
Returning letterwinners: Seniors: Kylee Watkins; Juniors: Brooke Retterbush, Amelia Trump.
Other varsity players: Sophomores: Caitlyn Miller, Lydia Trost.
Coach’s comments on the upcoming season: “Kylee, Brooke, Amelia, Caitlyn and Lydia have been working hard this summer to improve. I am excited to see what they can do this season!”
NORTHRIDGE RAIDERS
Head Coach: Ken Brewster, 10th season
Assistant Coaches: Clinten Lawrence, Todd King
Returning letterwinners: Seniors: Isabela Lawrence, Morgan Roan; Juniors: Maria Papandrea; Sophomores: Karis Dyer, Aline VonHolzen
Other varsity players: Lizzy Irving, Addy Irving, Bailey Padgett
Coach’s comments on the upcoming season: “We have added two new sophomores, and four freshmen to last year's group. I am excited to see the veteran and younger players improve! I am also excited to have 11 players who can work hard and push each other to get better. I also plan on placing high expectations on this team and our veterans to lead this team to greater success than last year.”
NORTHWOOD PANTHERS
Head coach: Adam Yoder, 14th season (151-19 overall record)
Assistant coaches: Payton Grubbs, Heidi Hartsough
Returning letterwinners: Seniors: Cybil Stillson, Bre Goss, Bella Sechrist; Juniors: Riley Kitson, Kira Schrock.
Other varsity players: Senior: Julianna Blosser.
WAWASEE WARRIORS
Head coach: Steve Coverstone, 8th season
Assistant coaches: Laura Coverstone
Returning letterwinners: Seniors: Taylor Cripe, Ayla Torres; Juniors: Rylee Firestone, Izzy Losee, Sydni Ewing; Sophomore: Delaney Delagrange.
Other varsity players: Junior: Ava Pohl; Freshman: Morgan Reel.
Coach’s comments on the upcoming season: “It should be a fun season. We are looking for our two seniors to provide leadership.”
WEST NOBLE CHARGERS
Head coach: Ethan Marsh, 1st season
Assistant Coaches: None
Returning letterwinners: Seniors: Maddie Bottles, Mikayla Nichols; Juniors: Tori Hamman , Abigail Hawn; Sophomores: Aubrey Weigold.
Other varsity players: Juniors: Mackensy Mabie, Ashlyn Seigel, Emma Gilbert; Sophomore: Annaleah Wines.
Coach’s comments on the upcoming season: “Bottles returns as an HM All-NECC player from last season. Aubrey Weigold, Abigail Hawn, and Tori Hamman all return some experience from last season. Mackensy Mabie joins the team this year after transferring from Columbia City between golf and basketball last season. She was an All-NE8 player for Columbia City's Regional Qualifying team last year. Very excited for this group of girls to get started and pleased to have 9 total players on this year's team.”
WESTVIEW WARRIORS
Head coach: Jeff Marchant, 5th season
Assistant coaches: None
Returning letterwinners: Seniors: Lillian Eash, Kaylyn Gates, Hannah Klein; Juniors: Hope Haarer, Ava Brown; Sophomores: Danika Yoder, Harper Klein.
Other varsity players: None
Coach’s comments on the upcoming season: “We are excited to get started. The girls have been working on their games over the last year. We hope to improve on last year’s record and place in the top three at conference this year.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.