NAPPANEE — One of the best golfers in the state is staying within its borders.
NorthWood senior Cybil Stillson has committed to Butler, where she’ll continue her golf and academic careers with the Bulldogs in the Big East. Stillson said she officially told the Butler coaches Thursday of her decision to go to Indianapolis and play for them.
“The Division-I level that Butler is was definitely a big factor of my decision,” Stillson said. “I’m just really excited to have the opportunity to compete at that level. I know Sophie McGinnis, who’s from Westfield (High School), is also going to Butler, and we’ve been pretty good friends throughout our junior careers, so that was also a big part.
“I really liked the coach, coach (Christie) Cates, when I met with her. I’ve talked with her over the phone quite a bit, so I really liked her. And then, obviously, the school is just a great school in Indiana. Their indoor facilities were also a huge draw to my decision.”
Other schools Stillson said she was interested in going to were Notre Dame, Indiana University and Taylor University.
“I had looked at a few schools out of state; a few smaller ones, especially in Florida because that’s kind of what my swing coach had recommended,” Stillson said. “He had gone to a small Florida school to play golf, and obviously that kind of makes sense. But none of them were Division-I, and personally, I think I wanted to stay in Indiana just to be close to home.”
Stillson has been one of the more decorated high school girls golfers during her time with the Panthers. She qualified for four state tournaments with her team, being the No. 1 player in the lineup all four seasons as well. Her highest individual finish at the state meet was sixth as a sophomore, the same place her team finished in the overall standings that year as well.
This past fall was no different in terms of success for Stillson. She won multiple regular season matches before having a postseason to remember. She won individual medalist honors at the Warsaw sectional before turning in a record-breaking performance at the East Noble regional. Stillson shot a 62 at Noble Hawk Golf Links in Kendallville, the lowest score of any golfer in an IHSAA state tournament round in history.
She then capped off her career with an 11th-place finish at the state meet. Although she didn’t win the state title on the course, she still left Prairie View Golf Course in Carmel with at least one trophy that day, as she was named the IHSAA Mental Attitude Award winner for girls golf.
In total, Stillson earned four all-state selections during her high school career to go along with numerous other accolades.
“It definitely went fast,” said Stillson of her high school career. “Obviously, just super proud of myself. I have all of my all-state plaques and academic all states, along with my Mental Attitude Award plaque, hanging above my bed. So, every day, I see those and it’s just a really cool reminder, but also a great memory that I have of high school golf.”
Stillson then made sure to give credit to her high school coach, Adam Yoder, for helping her reach this point of her career.
“Coach Yoder has been a humongous part of my junior golf career,” Stillson said. “Just him coaching my sister (Summer), I was always around him the four years she was in high school, and then having him as my coach during my four years. He helped me basically through every step of my junior career, so he is a huge part of the reason why I’m now being able to play college golf.”
There were others Stillson also wanted to thank for helping with both her on-course playing career and the college decision making process as a whole.
“My family and my parents, they’ve just been a huge support system for me: taking me to every single tournament in Indiana and out of Indiana,” Stillson said. “And then, obviously, my sister, she got me started into junior golf and we’ve grown up playing and practicing together. She’s the one that I go to after my tournaments or if I have any questions.
“Also just want to thank my entire golf team. My swing coach, Craig Isabel, he’s at Stonehenge (Golf Course in Winona Lake). I’ve been with him two or three years, and he’s been huge helping me throughout my high school career. And then, just a few guys here from McCormick (Creek Golf Course in Nappanee) that have grown up teaching me the game.”
Stillson said she plans on majoring in communications, with an emphasis in sports journalism.
