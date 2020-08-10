PINEHURST, N.C. — NorthWood junior Cybil Stillson had an opportunity last week that only a select number of high school students in the country receive.
Stillson was invited to compete in the 2020 High School Golf National Invitational at Pinehurst Resort in North Carolina. The three-day invitational is sponsored by the National High School Golf Association. The event is an invite-only tournament that brings players from across the country to compete. Invitations are handed out by state championship performances from the past season.
Stillson placed seventh individually at the 2019 IHSAA state girls golf finals as a sophomore.
Originally scheduled to be played in June, the tournament was moved to Aug. 3-5 due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. A total of 49 states were represented combined in the girls and boys events that ran simultaneously.
Pinehurst Resort features nine different golf courses in one place. The most famous of these courses in Course No. 2, which has hosted a PGA Championship, a Ryder Cup, a U.S. Women’s Open and three U.S. Open’s in the past. Its most famous moment came in 1999, when Payne Stewart won the U.S. Open just four months before his tragic death in a private jet crash.
Stillson didn’t play No. 2 in the tournament, but she walked the course with her mom after one of her rounds.
“We were able to walk the fairways and see the course,” Stillson said. “I was in complete awe; like I did not know what to think knowing all the professionals that had walked it. The atmosphere was just so cool. It was so cool to be there.”
Stillson played Course No. 8 the first day, No. 9 the second day and No. 6 the final day. She shot 82, 82 and 76, respectively, to finish tied for 33rd overall at +24. A total of 103 ladies were in the field.
“The only thing that was very different that I did not get used to until this final nine I played was the greens,” Stillson said. “They were very tricky for me because I’m not used to them … I wish the tournament had gone on a few days longer because I was just adjusting.”
There was only one other player from Indiana in the field, and Stillson never played with her. This means she was able to see different players from all around the country compete firsthand. She played with players from North Dakota, Florida, Tennessee, Wyoming, Minnesota, Texas and Missouri across her three days of competition.
“The girls are definitely at a high skill level down there, so it was great to play with those type of players and have that competition,” Stillson said. “Just playing with them is a learning experience in itself, seeing what they do. I don’t like to compare my game to any other players just because I have my game and they have theirs, but it’s really cool just to watch those girls since they are the top and see what they do as well.”
The only side effect of Stillson competing at Pinehurst was that she missed the first two invitationals of her junior season at NorthWood. She returned in time to play Thursday’s NorthWood Invitational, though, where she took individual medalist honors with a 70. She followed that up by shooting a 73 at the State Fall Preview Invitational in Carmel Saturday, finishing tied for third.
While she was bummed to miss the first few invites, she knew a chance to play in a national tournament like the one at Pinehurst was too much to pass up.
“I think (my teammates and coaches) were all really happy for me that I got to come and experience this place,” Stillson said. “It was different, but looking back, I’m happy I came to Pinehurst and got to experience it.”
