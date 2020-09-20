WINONA LAKE — NorthWood breezed to its fifth IHSAA girls golf sectional championship Saturday at Stonehenge Golf Club.
Playing in windy conditions, the Panthers posted a score of 346 to take the Warsaw Sectional team title over Warsaw (391) and Tippecanoe Valley (404). The top three teams and top three individuals not on those advancing teams qualified for next Saturday's regional at Noble Hawk Golf Links near Kendallville.
“We stayed out of trouble,” said NorthWood coach Adam Yoder. “It’s hard when you’re the favorite and you know if you just play your game, you’re going to win. At the same time, you don’t want to do anything stupid and make a big number. We did a good job of that.”
The three best scores at Stonehenge were posted by NorthWood’s Cybil Stillson (76), Breanna Goss (81) and Abbie Richner (87). Riley Kitson (102) and Kira Schrock (122) also played for the Panthers, which earned the right to mug with the sectional championship trophy for the third straight year.
“That bodes well for next week,” said Yoder. “Stonehenge is one of the harder sectional courses. It just is. So I’m super happy.
“It wasn’t windy early, but after four or five holes it started to pick up and blew the rest of the day.”
NorthWood saw its streak of Northern Lakes Conference titles ended the previous Saturday by Concord at South Shore in Syracuse.
“This team needed a win,” said Yoder. “We’ve kind of been banging our head against the wall the last couple of weeks. We had a lot of top-three finishes but no firsts.
“We wanted to enjoy the day and make sure we get a championship. We got the individual championship and finished 1-2-3 so that’s really cool.”
Yoder says it will likely take a team score in the 320’s to place in the top three and advance from the regional to the Oct. 2-3 State Finals at Prairie View Golf Club in Carmel.
“Noble Hawk plays shorter than Stonehenge,” said Yoder. “It’s a little more forgiving.”
Stillson repeated as the individual sectional medalist. She becomes the first NorthWood player to win two individual sectional titles (Gina Yoder, Heidi Morganthaler and Linnzie Richner each won one).
“I felt like I putted really well today,” said Stillson, who shot 38 on both nines. “I just felt confident standing over my putts. I told myself before today I wanted to be decisive on every putt.”
How did the Panthers deal with being front-runners?
“Coach Yoder does a great job of preparing us the week before these bigger tournaments,” said Stillson. “We don’t talk about us being the leading team who everybody’s trying to chase.
“He preps us to play our game and doesn’t compare us to any other team. We knew who were are as a team and how we have to play.”
Stillson talked about her plan of attack at Noble Hawk.
“With my approach shots, if I set myself up for a few more birdie chances — eagle chances even — I think I’ll be in a good spot,” said Stillson. “As a team, we have to play our best to get out. I think that’s going to be good for us. We’re all going to be focused.”
The three advancing individuals from the sectional were Wawasee’s Taylor Cripe (89), Rochester’s Kristianna Lingenfelter (91) and Karah Lingenfelter (98). The latter won a three-way playoff with Wawasee’s Tate Cowan and Plymouth’s Olivia Horvath.
Placing behind the regional-qualifying teams were Wawasee (409), Rochester (413), Plymouth (415), Whitko (417), Bremen (468) and Triton (incomplete).
WARSAW GIRLS GOLF SECTIONAL RESULTS
(At Stonehenge)
(Top 3 Teams to East Noble Regional)
NorthWood 346 — Cybil Stillson 38-38—76, Breanna Goss 38-43—81, Abbie Richner 45-42—87, Riley Kitson 51-51—102, Kira Schrock 65-57—122.
Warsaw 391 — Marie Frazzetta 43-48—91, Sydney Lancaster 46-48—94, Delaney Byron 49-50—99, Abigail Davis 50-57—107, Brooklyn Fitzgerald 53-54—107.
Tippecanoe Valley 404 — Madelyn Weaver 50-43—93, Kaydence Mellott 51-57—108, Molly Morarty 50-47—97, Lily Ault 54-55—109, Cheney Canada 52-54—106.
Wawasee 409 — Tate Cowan 45-43—98, Taylor Cripe 44-45—89, Rylee Firestone 50-57—107, Izy Losee 62-59—121, Ayla Torres 58-57—115.
Rochester 417 — Kristianna Lingenfelter 40-51—91, Karah Lingenfelter 44-54—98, Payton Moore 58-52—110, Kathleen Rensberger 61-53—114, Savanah Eccles 58-64—122.
Plymouth 415 — Olivia Horvath 50-48—98, Annastasia Hutchings 51-49—100, Elaina McDonald 55-58—113, Emma Rozycki 51-58—109, Hannah LaFree 54-54—108.
Whitko 417 — Kylie Hathaway 53-55—108, Augusta Garr 51-50—101, Erin Starkweather 53-55—108, Guinny Garr 54-46—100, Abby Arter 55-53—108.
Bremen 468 — Alayna Ross 53-53—106, Miranda Starke 57-57—114, Jessica Hochstetler 62-59—121, Katie Barnes 63-68—133, Grace Mikel 67-60—127.
Triton (Incomplete) — Madeline Ritchison 61-54—115, Lilly Hubert 60-65—125, Haley Rensberger 59-65—124.
Medalist: Cybil Stillson (NorthWood) 76.
Advancing individuals: Taylor Cripe (Wawasee) 89, Kristianna Lingenfelter (Rochester) 91, x-Karah Lingenfelter (Rochester) 98.
x-Won playoff for final spot with Tate Cowan (Wawasee) and Olivia Horvath (Plymouth).
