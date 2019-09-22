WINONA LAKE — By the turn of the 2019 Warsaw Sectional girls golf tournament Saturday, Sept. 21, NorthWood seemed to be using its clubs like limbo sticks.
How low could the Panthers go on the back nine after touring the front side at Stonehenge Golf Club in 148 strokes (the team’s lowest nine of the season)?
The answer is 168.
The record-setting 316 total gave NorthWood the sectional team title — its fourth all-time and second in a row — and a berth int he East Noble Regional Saturday, Sept. 28 at Noble Hawk Golf Links in Kendallville.
The previous Warsaw Sectional team record at Stonehenge had been 332 by Wawasee in 2016.
Putting up that number were Cybil Stillson (35-42–77), Breanna Goss (37-44–81), Kirsten Schrock (38-41—79), Delaney Davis (44-40-–84) and Makenna Gall (38-41—79).
Stillson, Schrock and Gall were the top three medalists.
NorthWood coach Adam Yoder said his team’s ability to hit the ball long and stay away from some of the trouble at Stonehenge made for the head-turning front nine.
The Panthers have enjoyed a special run to date with super concentration during long competitive rounds.
Yoder said he constantly reminds his players not to dwell on their shots — good or bad — and focus on the next one.
“We tell the girls all the time to stay in the moment,” said Yoder.
“We struggled on the back (Saturday), but the back’s harder.
“Overall, it was a great day. Seeing five girls in the top six is really cool.”
The top three teams and top three individuals excluding those individuals who advanced with a team moved on.
Other advancing teams were Wawasee (357) and Warsaw (372).
Representing Wawasee were Belle Brunner (40-42—82), Tate Cowan (45-47—92), Jadison Rostochak (46-44–90), Taylor Cripe (46-47—93), Valerie Haessig (54-46–100).
“Belle had an off day and still shot an 82,” said Warriors coach Steve Coverstone. “She’d make a double bogey and come right back and make a birdie. She’s a tough competitor.”
Coverstone also talked about the mental approach to golf.
“I say that when it’s your turn to hit, focus on the only thing you can control and it’s that shot. You can think about whatever you want
(walking) down the fairway. But when it’s time your time to hit the shot, focus on the shot.”
Marie Frazzetta (41-46—87), Grayson Kilburn (47-44—91), Delaney Byron (51-46—97), Sydney Lancaster (49-48—97) and Brooklyn Fitzgerald
(57-63–120) played for Warsaw .
Individual regional qualifiers were Rochester’s Kristianna Lingenfelter (87), Plymouth’s Olivia Waymouth (87) and Whitko’s Guinny Garr (89). Lingenfelter was the 2018 sectional medalist with a 71.
On Sept. 14 at Stonehenge, NorthWood fired a 317 and ran away with the Northern Lakes Conference tournament and overall championship.
“We got out there and tried to beat our score from last week,” said Yoder. “We beat it by one. Mission accomplished, I guess.”
NorthWood carded a 341 and won the 2018 Warsaw Sectional at Stonehenge. Stillson (83), Schrock (91) and Davis (91) played a part in that title.
WARSAW GIRLS GOLF SECTIONAL RESULTS
(At Stonehenge)
(Top 3 Teams to East Noble Regional)
NorthWood 316 – Cybil Stillson 35-42–77, Kirsten Schrock 38-41—79, Makenna Gall 38-41—79, Breanna Goss 37-44–81, Delaney Davis 44-40—84.
Wawasee 357 – Belle Brunner 40-42—82, Jadison Rostochak 46-44–90, Tate Cowan 45-47—92, Taylor Cripe 46-47—93, Valerie Haessig 54-46–100.
Warsaw 372 – Marie Frazzetta 41-46—87, Grayson Kilburn 47-44—91, Delaney Byron 51-46—97, Sydney Lancaster 49-48—97, Brooklyn Fitzgerald 57-63–120.
Plymouth 379 — Olivia Waymouth 38-49—87, Annastasia Hutchings 46-48—94, Elaina McDonald 49-48—97, Emma Rozycki 52-49–101, Olivia Horvath 55-47–102.
Whitko 391 — Guinny Garr 43-46—89, Augusta Garr 46-49—95, Erin Starkweather 49-52—101, Abby Arter 55-51—106, Summer West 56-57—113.
Rochester 397 — Kristianna Lingenfelter 44-43—87, Karan Lingenfelter 48-45—93, Marley Strasser 52-53–105, Madison Henning 55-57—112,
Kathleen Rensberger 55-62–117.
Bremen 425 — Kailey Simmons 45-48–93, Alayna Ross 53-51–104, Jessica Hochstetler 54-56—110, Miranda Starke 58-60–118, Grace Mikel 62-67—129.
Tippecanoe Valley 417 — Madelyn Weaver 46-45–91, Molly Moriarty 53-51–104, Kaydence Mellott 55-51–106,Lily Ault 55-62–117, Lydia Miller 59-57—116.
9. Triton Incomplete — Madeline Ritchison 62-59–121.
Medalist: Cybil Stillson (NorthWood) 77.
Advancing individuals: Rochester’s Kristianna Lingenfelter (Rochester) 87, Olivia Waymouth (Plymouth) 87, Guinny Garr (Whitko) 89.
