CARMEL — Breaking records this season has been nothing new for the NorthWood High School girls golf team.
That’s why a record-shattering performance Friday and Saturday in the IHSAA state finals at the Prairie View Golf Club near Carmel is not surprising to the team’s faithful fans.
The NorthWood team carded a 342 opening round on Friday and followed up with a 338 Saturday for a two-day total of 680, good for sixth place out of the 15 squads in the team standings.
The 338 is the lowest round recorded by NorthWood in the state finals, edging the 342 in Friday’s round. The 680 score is a program record topping the 697 from a year ago. The sixth-place finish bettered last year’s 10th-place effort.
Homestead won the team title with a 302-303—605 total. Evansville North was second at 311-306—617, followed by Zionsville 324-311—635, Westfield 325-318—643 and Carmel 323-325—648 to round out the top five.
NorthWood sophomore Cybil Stillson led the Panthers with a sixth-place finish among the individuals. The left-handed hitter fired at 75 on Friday and followed up with a 74 on Saturday for a five-over par total of 149 on the par 72, 5,864-yard layout.
Her 74 is a NorthWood state finals record breaking her 75 in the first round in 2018. The 149 total is also a new mark, bettering her 155 from last season. Her sixth-place finish tops a ninth by Amy Thompson in 2009 in the two-day format.
Gina Yoder of NorthWood was the state champion in 1978, shooting a 78 in the single-day tourney.
Stillson was the only player in this year’s field to register an eagle. She carded a two on the par four No. 17 hole in Friday’s round.
Her first round consisted of the eagle, 12 pars and five bogeys while the second featured two birdies, 13 pars and three bogeys.
Sophomore Faith Johnston of Evansville North took the individual title with a 73-69—142. Sophomore Madison Dabagia of Homestead was second at 73-71—144, followed by senior Morgan Dabagia of Homestead 70-75—145 and senior Annabelle Pancake of Zionsville 76-69—145 to share third, junior Katie Kuc of Carmel 71-76—147 completed the top five.
Also for NorthWood, sophomore Breanna Goss tied for 37th at 90-80—170, senior Kristen Schrock shared 42nd at 84-87—171 and senior Delaney Davis tied for 80th at 93-101—194. Senior Makenna Gall carded a 97 Friday and senior Kylee Gall a 97 on Saturday.
Only three players in NorthWood history have recorded a state finals round lower than Goss’ 80. Stillson has done it three times, Thompson twice and Yoder once.
Lakeland junior Madison Keil tied for 33rd place with an 83-86—169, Northridge senior Ashley Brewster shared 56th at 85-91—176 and West Noble senior Hannah Godfrey tied for 62nd at 90-87—177.
