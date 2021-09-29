NAPPANEE — The NorthWood girls golf program has made a habit of playing at Prairie View Golf Course.
They have played in six of the last seven “state preview” invitationals the course hosts at the end of the first weekend of the season, and have made the state finals five times since 2013.
That number increases to six this weekend when the Panthers once again make the long drive down to Carmel to compete for a state championship. The two-round event starts for No. 16 NorthWood Friday at 8:44 a.m. when they tee-off in a pairing with No. 2 Westfield and No. 6 Hamilton Southeastern.
“The story of this team really, though, for me has been how much they’ve continued to just grind it out and improve,” NorthWood coach Adam Yoder said. “We didn’t have the best start to the season by our standards, but there was no panic. Everybody just knew that we had to get to work; we had to improve the way we think about things, the way we attack practice, the way we handle ourselves on the course, and they’ve just done such a great job of that.”
While the Panthers look to achieve team success this weekend, a lot of attention will be paid toward the individual play of Cybil Stillson. The senior has had one of the more decorated prep golf careers in Elkhart County history, and she added another line to the resumé last week in the regional. Stillson shot a 62 at Noble Hawk GL in Kendallville, setting a record for lowest round in state tournament history.
“I definitely don’t think it sunk in until (Saturday). … I knew I had played a solid round, but it definitely didn’t sink in what I had done until, honestly, a day later,” said Stillson of her record-breaking performance.
This will be Stillson’s fourth time playing at the state meet. As a freshman in 2018, she finished tied for 13th with a plus-11. She then finished sixth in 2019 with a plus-five performance across the two rounds. As a junior in 2020, Stillson placed tied for 17th with a plus-17 finish.
Winning an individual state title is attainable for Stillson. If she does so, she’ll join NorthWood alum Gina Yoder as the only two people from Elkhart County to win an individual state girls golf title. Gina Yoder was the state champ in 1988.
“I definitely think my regional round was a big confidence boost,” Stillson said. “I felt like it was really the first round this year where I played to my ability, and I think I’ll try and go into state with the same mindset I had at regionals. I’m going to try to be confident, focused and take it shot by shot.”
Joining Stillson as a four-time state qualifier is teammate Bre Goss. The senior has consistently posted solid scores for the Panthers the last two seasons, including a 75 at sectionals two weekends ago and a 78 at regional last week. The Indiana Wesleyan commit was an all-state selection in 2020 and knows shooting a low score is key for her team improving off last year’s 12th place finish at state.
“Definitely in sectional and regional, I knew I had to play well,” Goss said. “I knew I needed to have a good score so we could have a good team score and be able to go to state.”
Also making some history this weekend is NorthWood junior Riley Kitson. The Panthers No. 3 player all season will become the first athlete in school history to compete in three team state finals across multiple sports. Kitson was a member of the 2020 Class 3A championship girls basketball team and also played in the state girls golf meet last fall.
“It’s really awesome, especially since — the first state final I was ever in was our basketball state championship, and that one, I couldn’t really do much other than cheer on my team there,” Kitson said. “… It’s just a lot of fun, especially now getting down to where your scores actually count in golf. It’s just a lot of fun and a lot of encouragement going through to the state finals this year.”
The field is once again loaded at the state meet, as expected. Twelve of the 15 teams competing finished ranked in the final state coaches’ poll, including the Panthers. Yoder knows that, regardless of where they finish this week, this year’s team has earned everything they’ve achieved this season.
“I hope at some point during the week when we’re down there, they all take a moment to just look around and look where they’re at,” Yoder said. “Like we always talk about: every season’s different and every journey’s different, and these girls deserve to be there as much as any team that we’ve ever had and any team that’s going to be down there this weekend. I just have an immense amount of respect for the young ladies they’re becoming.”
NORTHRIDGE’S DYER READY FOR CHALLENGE
NorthWood won’t be the only Elkhart County representation on hand in Carmel, as Northridge sophomore Karisa Dyer will also be competing Friday and Saturday at Prairie View. She is scheduled to begin her first ever state tournament round Friday at 8:30 a.m.
Dyer qualified for the regional last year as a freshman, but struggled to a 108 at Noble Hawk. This season was much different, as she shaved 27 shots off that score to post an 81 at this year’s regional and advance to the state’s biggest stage for girls golf.
“The confidence in knowing that, when she makes a decision on the golf course, that she can execute it,” said Northridge coach Ken Brewster is where Dyer has grown the most in her game this season. “Just not making those big errors. She’s been really good off the tee, and last year at regional, she was not good off the tee — and at Noble Hawk, that can hurt you. She’s really worked on hitting off the tee and being in a good position for her second shot, wherever that may be.”
Northridge has had players advance to state under Brewster, most recently with his daughter, Ashley, in 2019 and Braedyn O’Dell from 2016-18. Brewster knows Prairie View is a much longer course than most they play in a season, so he has worked with Dyer this week on driving from farther ranges.
“I’ve done some range (work), and then we’ve gone out to different holes and done a few chipping drills and such,” said Dyer on what she’s practiced on this week.
Dyer is optimistic about how she can perform this weekend.
“I’m just trying to play well,” Dyer said. ‘’I’m trying to be in the 80s, but I know that it’s a harder course than I’ve ever played before.”
