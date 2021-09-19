WINONA LAKE — Adam Yoder felt confident his top three players could finish first, second and third heading in Saturday’s sectional.
They did just that.
Continuing the excellence that has been the NorthWood girls golf program of the last decade-plus, the Panthers shot a 325 at Stonehenge GC to win its fourth-straight sectional title Saturday. NorthWood had the top three individual scores as well, as senior Cybil Stillson shot a 72, senior Bre Goss a 75 and junior Riley Kitson a 77.
“Those three are talented enough to finish one, two, three in this tournament and last week (at the NLC tournament),” Yoder, the longtime NorthWood coach, said. “They didn’t quite get it last week, but there was no doubt (Saturday) that they were the three best players in the field.”
Rounding out the scoring for NorthWood was junior Kira Schrock with a 101 and senior Bella Sechrist with a 102. Schrock’s score was 21 shots better than what she shot at last year’s sectional.
The 77 from Kitson was her personal best. It was also 25 shots better from her performance at the sectional a season ago. Having Kitson shave 20-plus shots off her scores from a season ago has been a big boost for this year’s Panthers team.
“She’s putting in a lot of hard work,” Yoder said. “That mentality: she’s been through so many stressful competitions in basketball and golf with us. She’s just learned a lot, taken that in; doesn’t get too up or too down. She’s pretty talented.”
Joining NorthWood as full teams from the Stonehenge sectional in this Friday’s regional at Noble Hawk Golf Links in Kendallville are Plymouth (354) and Warsaw (359). Three other individuals from non-advancing teams — Madelyn Weaver from Tippecanoe Valley (87), Rylee Firestone from Wawasee (89) and Ava Thomas from Rochester (90) — will also play for a chance to go to the state meet this Friday in Kendallville.
On paper, there are five teams that appeared in the final IHSGCA poll jockeying for three state tournament spots at Noble Hawk — No. 6 Homestead, No. 14 Penn, No. 16 NorthWood, honorable mention Fort Wayne Carroll and honorable mention Columbia City. Should the Panthers place top three as a team at regional, they will advance to their fourth-straight state tournament as a team. They finished 10th in 2018, sixth in 2019 and 12th in 2020 at the state invite.
“Just a lot of prep for Noble Hawk; just go over there and practice,” said Yoder on what the plan this week is to get ready for regional. “... We haver to understand that (sectional) was not a peak, it was a springboard. If we can wrap our minds around that before Monday at practice, I like our chances for preparing for Noble Hawk.”
SECHRIST RECEIVES WINGER AWARD
On Friday, NorthWood senior Bella Sechrist was named one of two winners of the Mitchell J. Winger award, presented annually by the Indiana High School Golf Coaches Association. The award is “given out each year to a student athlete that has overcome a particular handicap in the pursuit of playing the great game of golf,” per the IHSGCA website.
Sechrist has Hashimoto’s disease, which affects her thyroids. The auto-immune disease leads to fatiguing easily and asthma, which can be difficult to manage when walking a full 18-hole golf course. Despite having approval from the IHSAA to use a cart for events, Sechrist refuses to use one.
“I think my biggest fear is people seeing it as an excuse,” said Sechrist of why she doesn’t use a cart. “I just don’t want to be perceived as someone that’s making an excuse, and I think it helps with my mental toughness. I think definitely since being diagnosed, I’ve been able to become more mentally tough, and it’s built a lot of character.”
In a statement released Friday, Yoder commended the way Sechrist has battled through the ailment to perform at a high level for the Panthers.
“In a program that has had so much success the past several years, Bella has continued to strive to be an excellent teammate, be a servant-leader, and to improve her skills as she has climbed the ladder into our varsity rotation,” Yoder said. “This season, Bella has been instrumental to our success. She finished 12th in our own 18-team invite in early August which propelled us to a season-low 332 and a victory over a higher-ranked Penn squad. That was one of the best days in my career. Winning is always fun, but to win because Bella was a major reason why, was something I will always remember about this season, regardless of how our journey ends in the next few weeks.”
Being named one of two winners for the award means a lot to Sechrist.
“It’s really exciting,” Sechrist said. “I’m proud of myself, and I’m glad that it was finally recognized. … It’s an invisible illness, so that was special to be recognized for it.”
2021 GIRLS GOLF SECTIONAL AT STONEHENGE GC IN WINONA LAKE — Full results
(top three teams, plus top three individuals from non-advancing teams advance to regionals)
1. NorthWood, 325 — Cybil Stillson 72 (medalist), Bre Goss 75, Riley Kitson 77, Kira Schrock 101, Bella Sechrist 102
2. Plymouth, 354 — Annastasia Hutchings 83, Hannah LaFree 87, Elaina McDonald 91, Emma Rozycki 93, Claire McDonald 104
3. Warsaw, 359 — Marie Frazzetta 80, Olivia Robinson-Gay 85, Abbey Peterson 97, Abigail Davis 97, Delaney Byron 99
4. Tippecanoe Valley, 384 — Madelyn Weaver 87, Molly Moriarty 93, Kaydence Mellott 101, Cheney Canada 103, Lily ult 106
5. Wawasee, 412 — Rylee Firestone 89, Taylor Cripe 93, Morgan Reel 111, Ayla Torres 119, Delaney Delagrange 122
6. Rochester, 428 — Ava Thomas 90, Payton Moore 97, Delaney Barkman 112, Savannah Eccles 129, Avery Brouyette 132
7. Whitko, 453 — Guineveree Garr 100, Kloe Kraig 117, Chloe Hathaway 118, Arial Ross 118, Jillian Starkweather 125
8. Bremen, 485 — Mackenzie Reason 115, Samantha Ton 122, Breanna Bush 122, Addie Stine 126, Isabella Woodward 134
