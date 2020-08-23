WINONA LAKE — Saturday provided the top girls golf teams in an area an opportunity to face up against one of the state’s elite teams.
The Warsaw Invitational at Stonehenge Golf Club in Winona Lake featured Fort Wayne Homestead, who is the defending state champions and ranked No. 4 in the most recent coach’s poll. The Spartans did not disappoint Saturday, winning the invite with a team score of 302. Homestead also had two of the top three individual scorers, with Madi Dabagia finishing third with a 73 and Simone Senk earning medalist honors with a 70.
No. 14 NorthWood and No. 18 Concord were paired with Homestead, along with the host Warsaw Tigers. The Panthers finished second with a 339, while the Minutemen were third with a 354.
“As far as playing with Homestead, it’s so much fun,” NorthWood coach Adam Yoder said. “It’s part of the reason why we travel so much: it’s to play with these great teams. They, obviously, fit the bill. … As far as playing with Concord, it was nice to play head-to-head with them in a team setting.”
Concord became shorthanded early in the round, as its No. 2 player, Gracie Tucker, withdrew after the sixth hole due to a hip injury. The Minutemen were already without its No. 5 player in junior Rayna Boessler, as she did not compete due to a wrist injury.
This left only four players to score for Concord. The No. 4 and 4 players stepped up for the Minutemen, as senior Evelyn Theinert shot an 89 and Madison Weaver shot a career-best 104.
“I’m happy with it … some of them played well, but they also had some dumb misses in there,” Concord coach Tara Boessler said. “I’m happy with the 354 with the four scores that we had today. Madison stepped in today, and she wasn’t happy with a 104, but that’s seven [better] than her previous best.”
NorthWood was once again led by junior Cybil Stillson, who shot a 72 to finish second overall. Junior Bre Goss fired a 77 to help keep the Panthers’ team score low.
Stonehenge is the course where NorthWood will play its sectional in four weeks, which is a big reason why the Panthers like playing in the invitational annually.
“As experienced as Cybil and Bre are, and Abigail is a senior — but she’s been kind of mired in the JV the last few years — she’s playing a lot of these courses at the varsity level for the first time as well,” Yoder said. “And, for Riley (Kitson) that’s true and Bella (Sechrist) that’s true. Getting out here and just getting some experience on the course, it’s a great way to get a practice round in because you’re getting a tournament round in and you’re practicing for the sectional.”
All eyes in the Northern Lakes Conference now look to Tuesday when NorthWood will visit Concord at Bent Oak Golf Course in Elkhart to start conference play. The nine-hole dual is expected to have major ramifications on who’ll win the regular season NLC crown. The Panthers haven’t lost a nine-hole conference dual since 2011, a winning streak of 57 matches.
“The front nine at Bent Oak is the hardest nine holes in our conference rotation, in my opinion, for the girls,” Yoder said. “So, it’s going to take a heck of an effort. (Concord) has a lot of experience up at the top and it’s their home course. We’ll have a strategy going forward on Monday and work on that a little bit.”
Boessler said just because the dual is at Bent Oak means the Minutemen will have the upper hand.
“You would think it would be an advantage, but our nine-hole scores haven’t been what I think they need to be,” Boessler said. “So, we’ll see on Tuesday if it’s an advantage or not. We’ve spent a couple practices out there doing some better course management. … We’ve worked on that the last week. We’ll see what Tuesday comes, especially with only nine holes.”
LAKELAND PLACES FOURTH
The Lakers had another strong showing Saturday, shooting a team score of 358 to finish fourth. Senior Madison Keil shot a 75 and No. 5 player Tatum Retterbush scored a 90, a new personal low for her.
“When I look at the scores, they did really well,” Lakeland coach Cassidy Roush said. “Nobody’s played this course except for Madison. Tatum got her personal best for 18 holes, and to do that at Stonehenge is amazing.”
Roush said she had the girls work on their short game all week and it paid off. With the season already halfway over, the coach hopes her team can keep this positive momentum going for the next month before sectionals.
“This is the midseason and school’s started, so before the focus was solely on golf. Now, we have school going,” Roush said. “It’s a little harder because it’s not everything, but they’re doing good. I just have to keep that positivity up. I want to keep practices fun and upbeat and work on what we need to work on.”
2020 WARSAW INVITATIONAL
TEAM SCORES
1. Homestead 302 — Simone Senk 34-36—70, Madi Dabagia 35-38—73, Megan Yoder 39-40—79, Amy Frazier 4`-39—80, Cassie Ayres 40-40—80
2. NorthWood 339 — Cybil Stillson 37-35-72, Bre Goss 36-41-77, Abbie Richner 48-47-95, Riley Kitson 48-47-95, Bella Sechrist 54-56-110
3. Concord 354 — Brooke Watson 39-41-80, Belle Brunner 40-41-81, Evelyn Theinert 46-43-89, Madison Weaver 51-53-104
4. Lakeland 358 — Madison Keil 36-37-75, Tatum Retterbush 46-44-90, Bailey Hartsough 45-48-93, Sadie Edsall 45-55-100, Kylee Watkins 51-50-101
5. Chesterton 360 — Katelyn McCoy 44-39—83, Peyton Martinson 47-36—83, Addison Gentry 50-43—93, Zoe Swanson 45-56—101, Miranda Miller 49-56—105
6. Warsaw 363 — Marie Frazzetta 42-43—85, Olivia Robinson-Gay 43-47—90, Sydney Lancaster 45-48—93, Delaney Byron 52-43—95, Brooklyn Fitzgerald 57-54—111
7. Lake Central 378 — Kamyran Golec 38-47—85, Braeden Mahoney 50-44—94, Olivia Safranek 49-48—97, Cierra Kubaki 51-51—102, Caroline Good 48-57—105
8. Lafayette Jefferson 379 — Halie Wolf 40-40—80, Megan Honn 47-42—89, Lauren Keene 51-47—98, Katie Graves 55-57—112, Clare Long 55-60—115
9. Plymouth 382 — Annastasia Hutchings 40-45—85, Olivia Horuath 53-45—98, Elaina McDonald 50-48—98, Emma Rozycki 53-48—101, Hannah LaFree 50-52—102
10. LaPorte 384 — Jayme Noll 45-40—95, Molly Menne 48-48—96, Emma Mitschelen 43-53—96, Abby Casto 4948—97, Lauren Miskowicz 53-60—113
11. Bremen 458 — Alayna Ross 52-54—106, Miranda Starke 56-57—113, Jessica Hochstetler 53-62—115, Katie Barnes 64-60—124, Grace Mikel 66-65—131
12. Mishawaka 459 — Grace Vandenburg 48-50—98, Liv Stamm 61-58—119, Sarah Burns 62-58—120, Claire Braniff 57-65—122, Joszlyn Thompson 61-62—123
