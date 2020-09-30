For NorthWood, the trip to Carmel is becoming routine. For Concord, it’s a whole new experience.
Both teams are excited, though, to compete in this weekend’s IHSAA State Girls Golf Finals at Prairie View Golf Club in Carmel. The first round is Friday and concludes Saturday. NorthWood will begin its first round on the front nine at 8:57 a.m., while Concord will begin on the back nine at 9:33 a.m.
This marks the first time in Northern Lakes Conference history that two teams from the conference will appear at the state girls golf meet in the same season. This is NorthWood’s fifth appearance, all of them coming since 2013. Concord will be making its inaugural appearance at the state finals this weekend.
They will not be alone from the area, as Lakeland senior Madison Keil also qualified for the state finals as an individual. This is the second-straight year Keil will be competing at the state tournament. She finished tied for 33rd last year.
TRANSFERS HELP CONCORD
It was about as close as it can get for the Minutemen to make it to state, as they finished third at the Kendallville regional last weekend by two shots. They scored a 345, with Penn shooting a 347.
Concord coach Tara Boessler said her team is usually quiet after wins, but they couldn’t contain their excitement once they realized what they had accomplished.
“When we heard it was two strokes, it was just an incredible, emotional moment for a Concord team that is unemotional,” Boessler said. “They’ve won some big firsts for the team this season, and they’re not a team that just yells and screams … but the tears just flowed from everybody. It was a moment I’ll always remember.”
Concord has been boosted this year by two transfers, Belle Brunner from Wawasee and Brooke Watson from Elkhart. Brunner and Watson have stepped in and become the top two players for the Minutemen, shooting a 73 and 80, respectively, at the regional.
“They came right into the team and it was seamless,” Boessler said. “It was just a really smooth transition that I was really never worried about until people asked me about it … You would never know that they didn’t play for Concord for four years. It’s been a delight having them.”
With four seniors (Brunner, Watson, Gracie Tucker and Evelyn Theinert) and one junior (Rayna Boessler) in the lineup, the coach plans on playing those five both days this weekend. The team will play a practice round Thursday morning at Prairie View.
“We’re excited,” Boessler said. “It means a lot to the school and to the program, and we’re ready to go.”
DEATH, TAXES, NORTHWOOD AT STATE
For the third-straight year, NorthWood will be playing girls golf on the final weekend of the season.
A 334 score was good enough for a second-place finish at the regional, qualifying them for another state appearance. The Panthers’ top two players, juniors Cybil Stillson and Bre Goss, have played at the state tournament now every year they’ve been in high school.
“It was a great day (Saturday at the regional) for our kids,” NorthWood coach Adam Yoder said. “We were kind of on the bubble going in; the prognosticators would’ve said, ‘Maybe they’ll get in, maybe they won’t.’ To have it all come together — especially for our senior, Abbie Richner — it was really cool.”
Richner has been able to break through this year and play on the varsity team. She shot an 82 at the regional, which elevated NorthWood to that second-place finish.
“It’s been hard for her because, her freshman year, she was kind of battling it out for the fifth spot with some of those girls that graduated last year,” Yoder said. “… I’m just super happy for her. She was the key on Saturday; she played super.”
Last year was the Panthers’ best finish as a team at state, placing sixth. Stillson also placed sixth individually, making it an incredibly successful weekend for the program.
Like last year, Yoder plans to rotate the fifth spot. On Friday, sophomore Kira Schrock will play, while Saturday will feature junior Bella Sechrist. Stillson, Goss, Richner and sophomore Riley Kitson will play both days.
“When we get to the state finals — obviously, we want to finish as high as possible, and that’s our plan — but we’re going to get as many kids a chance to be on that big stage as well, too,” Yoder said.
SHORT GAME AIDS KEIL
While her Lakeland team wasn’t able to get out of a competitive sectional at Cobblestone Golf Club in Kendallville, Madison Keil was able to advance to regionals as an individual. She then shot a low enough score to advance to state for a second-straight season.
“I’m just so excited,” Keil said. “It’s all of my hard work paying off. I’m happy with my effort in the regional … and I’m so happy to be going back to state.”
Keil credits the work she’s done with her short game as to why she’s making another trip down to Prairie View.
“When your long game isn’t going your way, you have to rely on your short game,” Keil said. “That was something I really didn’t have last year. My short game was OK last year, but I didn’t put nearly enough time into my short game as I do now.”
After finishing tied for 33rd last year, Keil is hoping she could finish in the top 20 this weekend.
“I just want to finish better than last year … I really want to be in that top 20,” Keil said. “That’s probably going to take at least one round in the 70s. I would love to shoot for two rounds in the 70s. I know that’s not going to be easy, but that’s the goal.”
