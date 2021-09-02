NAPPANEE – Thursday night harbored a multitude of emotions for NorthWood.
In what would be the final competitive match played at McCormick Creek for Panther seniors Cybil Stillson, Breanna Goss, Bella Sechrist and Juli Blosser, coach Adam Yoder’s team clinched the NLC regular season crown with a 168-191 victory over the defending NLC champion Concord Minutemen.
For the ninth time in 10 seasons, the Panthers finished the NLC slate at 7-0 to put a commemorative bow on a special Senior Night for coach Yoder and his group.
“It was a great night for them,” Yoder said. “To get the NLC regular season share gives you a really big advantage going into the (NLC) tournament. … For this group to come back and help do this for the ninth time in the last 10 years is pretty special.”
In spite of all the distractions Senior Night brings with it, NorthWood showed its maturity behind stellar efforts from Stillson, Goss and Riley Kitson.
“Cybil and Bre, obviously their records speak for themselves,” Yoder said. “Multiple NLC All-Conference selections, multiple All-State teams. They’ve just been around (the game) for so long. It’s hard because we’re so close. This was their last high school match on this golf course, and they’ve spent an insane amount of time out here to work on their craft and their skills. We still have another month, but this is definitely bittersweet.”
Stillson led her team with a 34 behind five total birdies on the night. She shot par or below on seven of the nine holes she played, which earned her first place overall by eight strokes. Goss and Kitson both tied for second after each shot a 42. Goss earned par on six of the nine holes, while Kitson parred on five holes.
Sechrist was next on the team with a 50 and Kira Schrock rounded out the lineup with a 58.
“For us, I thought we did a nice job of flipping the switch,” Yoder said. “We had to go practice to warm up. Then we had to stop to do our presentation, which can get pretty emotional. Then we had to go out and take care of business again. … We’ve been handling ourselves so well mentally the last few weeks, I wasn’t surprised at all with the way we handled things because that’s the way we’ve been trending.”
CONCORD SHOOTS UNDER 200
Replacing a number of talented players from last season’s state tournament team at times hasn’t been easy for Concord coach Tara Boessler, but her group of young players have gradually gotten better as the season’s carried on.
The Minutemen’s top three players in Rayna Boessler, Madison Weaver and Ryleigh Robinson all shot a 46 to pace the Minutemen to a solid finish. Boessler shot a birdie on the sixth hole, while Weaver’s best round came on hole three where she finished with par. Robinson nabbed a birdie on hole one and followed it up with a pair of pars on holes five and nine.
“Rayna kind of got nervous,” Boessler said. “She took two seven’s and an eight, but she still ended up with a 46, so I was happy she hung in there and kept her mental game in check. Madison’s been hitting the ball really well, and she finished nicely on (hole) nine. And so did Ryleigh. They both parred that last hole, and that’s really good because that hole can be the devil sometimes.”
Boessler’s group has continued to get better and better at a pace she’s been happy with as the schedule inches closer to the postseason. With Mia McEachern and Avery McDowell – Concord’s four and five golfers – continuing to improve, the Minutemen could be in a position to surprise some people at Bent Oak Golf Course next weekend during the NLC conference tournament.
“I’ve been coaching since 2014, and I’ve been waiting for the time to bring all the teams to Bent Oak,” Boessler said. “So I’m really excited to finally get it at our home course. … I think the girls are excited to get it at home as well.”
Concord vs. NorthWood nine-hole match – final results
1. NorthWood, 168: Cybil Stillson, 34; Breanna Goss, 42; Riley Kitson, 42; Bella Sechrist, 50; Kira Schrock, 58
2. Concord, 191: Rayna Boessler, 46; Madison Weaver, 46; Ryleigh Robinson, 46; Mia McEachern, 53; Avery McDowell, 62
Nine-hole records: Concord (8-4, 4-3 NLC); NorthWood (8-0, 7-0 NLC)
