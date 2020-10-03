CARMEL — NorthWood, Concord and Lakeland’s Madison Keil capped off strong 2020 girls golf seasons at the IHSAA girls golf state finals this weekend at Prairie View Golf Club in Carmel.
NorthWood finished 12th out of 15 teams and Concord 14th. Individually, Keil finished tied for 35th with a two-day total of 169. Keil and NorthWood juniors Cybil Stillson and Bre Goss earned All-State honors for their seasons overall.
PANTHERS WRITE NEW CHAPTER
Every team is its own team.
That’s the message NorthWood coach Adam Yoder reiterated to his 2020 squad after finishing their final round Saturday. This year marked the third-straight year the program has reached the state finals and the fifth time since 2013.
A trip to state for the entire team was in doubt coming into the year with the graduation of four seniors from 2019. While Stillson and Goss returned, there was no other returning varsity playing experience coming back.
Over the course of the season, though, the Panthers kept on improving. It led to them winning the Warsaw sectional and finishing second at the Kendallville regional, ensuring them that they would be playing on the final weekend of the season once again.
“It says our kids are really committed to buying into our program,” said NorthWood coach Adam Yoder of this year’s success. “… It says a lot about their character; that they’re willing to say, ‘OK, we’re going to listen and try our absolute best.’”
Stillson led NorthWood with a total score of +17 over the two days, good enough to finish tied for 17th individually. Goss shot +28 to finish tied for 46th.
“Cybil and Breanna, I don’t think either of them would say they had their best stuff this weekend,” Yoder said. “This course exposes your weaknesses if you’re not on. They both had nice weekends … both of them All-State candidates and super, super players.”
Senior Abbie Richner finished +59, sophomore Riley Kitson +63 and sophomore Kira Schrock +125. The top four scores count towards the team score in girls golf, so the final score for the Panthers was +167.
CONCORD CAPS HISTORIC SEASON
After entering Saturday in 12th place, the Minutemen fell two spots in the overall standings to 14th. They shot a team score of +173, which was one shot behind 13th place Greenfield-Central and six behind NorthWood.
Senior Brooke Watson was the leading scorer for the Minutemen over the two days with a +27, finishing tied for 43rd. Senior Belle Brunner finished +41, senior Gracie Tucker +42, senior Evelyn Theinert +69 and junior Rayna Boessler +75.
“How we ended up (Saturday) — of course, everybody wanted better scores than what they had and they wanted to play better than they did (Friday),” Concord coach Tara Boessler said.
While a 14th-place finish may not have been what the Minutemen wanted from the weekend, it finished off the most successful year in program history.
Concord set nine-hole and 18-hole records, with the 18-hole one coming at the Kendallville sectional. They handed NorthWood its first Northern Lakes Conference loss in nine seasons and won the NLC title alright. They then finished third at the Kendallville regional, sending them to their first ever state appearance.
“The experience will last a lifetime,” coach Boessler said. “I have no complaints. I’m just full of pride for this team and how much they’ve gelled and the friendships that have been developed. I am so proud of this team. At the end of two days — yeah, the scores might not reflect what we did this season, but it sure has been a fantastic season.
“To be top-15 in the state … it is fantastic to be apart of that. I can’t ask for anything else.”
KEIL FINISHES STRONG
After a tough opening round Friday, Lakeland senior Madison Keil finished her final season for the Lakers strong Saturday. She finished tied for 35th with a +25.
“I just had one bad hole, 17,” said Keil of Saturday’s round. “I was just happy with the way I finished and how I was able to get after it.”
By the time she had teed off Saturday morning, Keil knew she had qualified for the All-State team. She said that helped her play a little more freely.
“It helped because I knew (my performance) didn’t matter,” said Keil in regards to earning the All-State honor. “I still wanted to come out and do the best that I could.”
Keil said she’s undecided playing golf in college. She qualified for the state finals meet in back-to-back seasons, shooting +25 both times.
2020 GIRLS GOLF STATE RECAP (Friday-Saturday-total score)
NorthWood:
Cybil Stillson: 81-80-161, +17
Bre Goss: 85-87-172, +28
Abbie Richner: 102-101-203, +59
Riley Kitson: 104-103-207, +63
Kira Schrock: 116-153-269, +125
Total: +167, 12th place
Concord:
Belle Brunner: 88-97-185, +41
Brooke Watson: 80-91-171, +27
Gracie Tucker: 93-93-186, +42
Evelyn Theinert: 102-111-213, +69
Rayna Boessler: 114-105-219, +75
Total: +173, 14th place
Madison Keil (Lakeland): 86-83-169, +25. Tied-35th individually
Full results can be found at ihsaa.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.