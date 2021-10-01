The NorthWood girls golf team shot a collective 373 (+85) on the first day of the IHSAA state tournament Friday, good for 11th place heading into Saturday's final round.
“What a fantastic day to play golf at the IHSAA State Finals," said NorthWood coach Adam Yoder in an email. "We’re very pleased with our 11th place standing at the half-way point, and feel very confident going into (Saturday).”
Leading the Panthers on day one was senior Cybil Stillson. After shooting an IHSAA record 62 in last week's regional, Stillson scored a 77 Friday at Prairie View GC in Carmel. She finished her round with seven-straight pars to finish plus-five for the day.
Stillson is tied for 13th overall and is seven shots behind the individual leaders, Macy Beeson of Lapel and Chloe Johnson of Evansville North, who both shot a 70 (-2) Friday.
“Cybil was just a little off with her irons (Friday) and didn’t get a lot of really good birdie looks," said Yoder in an email. "That’s golf, sometimes, but for individual status, the bright side is that this only half over, and she has ample opportunity to climb the leaderboard.”
Other scores that counted toward the team score for NorthWood Friday were senior Bre Goss with an 85, junior Riley Kitson a 95 and junior Kira Schrock a 116. Also paying was senior Bella Sechrist, who carded a 118 for the Panthers.
Northridge's Karisa Dyer is also part of the field this weekend in Carmel. In her first-ever round at Prairie View, the Raider sophomore shot a 93. She will also get to play one more round Saturday as well.
Tee times for Saturday were not announced as of the publishing of this article. They will be updated online at the IHSAA's website, ihsaa.org, at some point on Friday night.
2021 IHSAA GIRLS GOLF STATE TOURNAMENT
Team standings after day one
1. Evansville North, 302 (+14)
2. Fort Wayne Homestead, 317 (+29)
3. Castle, 320 (+32)
4. Culver Academies, 322 (+34)
5. Westfield, 324 (+36)
6. Hamilton Southeastern, 326 (+38)
7. Carmel, 329 (+41)
8. Center Grove, 336 (+48)
9. Noblesville, 339 (+51)
10. Floyd Central, 353 (+65)
11. NorthWood, 373 (+85): Cybil Stillson 77, Bre Goss 85, Riley Kitson 95, Kira Schrock 116, Bella Sechrist 118.
12. Western, 381 (+93)
13. Penn, 382 (+94)
14. Crown Point, 384 (+96)
15. Batesville, 392 (+104)
Individual leaders: Macy Beeson, Lapel and Chloe Johnson, Evansville North, 70 (-2).
