MIDDLEBURY — For the second time this week, a Northern Lakes Conference girls golf match was decided on a fifth-score tiebreaker.
This time, though, it determined who was going to be the last undefeated team remaining in conference play.
Both Northridge and NorthWood shot a 177 during Thursday’s conference clash at Meadow Valley. By rule, the tiebreaker then goes to the fifth player’s score. Only four of the five varsity scores go to a team’s total after a round in Indiana high school golf.
In this tiebreaker scenario, Northridge freshman Macey Riegsecker’s 53 edged out NorthWood freshman Leah Rowe’s 56, giving the Raiders the victory and improving them to 3-0 in NLC play.
“Even if you’re not playing your best, you’ve got to still grind it out,” Northridge coach Ken Brewster said. “You’ve got to battle, because that fifth score can matter. … (Thursday) helps to reinforce that, hey, even if you’re having a tough night, you have to battle and make the best of whatever you can.”
It’s just the second nine-hole NLC match loss for NorthWood since 2012, accumulating a record of 71-1 in said contests during that stretch heading into Thursday.
NorthWood was 2-0 in the NLC this season entering the contest, having picked up wins over Goshen and Plymouth earlier in the week.
Concord was also part of the competition Thursday, shooting a 208. They had won a match over Warsaw on Tuesday via a fifth-score tiebreaker, helping them be 2-0 in conference action heading into Thursday as well.
This leaves the Panthers with a 3-1 NLC record and Concord a 2-2 NLC mark.
Although NorthWood didn’t win the team competition, they produced the individual medalist in Sophie Richmond. The freshman shot a 39 to pace all players. Her teammate, senior Riley Kitson, was tied for second with a 41.
“I think their main goal is to beat each other,” said NorthWood coach Kirsten Schrock of Richmond and Kitson. “So, having that little rivalry and that little competitive edge is really keeping them in-line. They play well because they want to beat each other.”
Kitson’s 41 was matched by Northridge freshman Alex Reschly. There was some doubt as to if Reschly was going to play Thursday, as she suffered a knee injury during practice Monday. After not playing in the Raiders’ NLC opener against Mishawaka Tuesday, the freshman felt good to go against the Panthers and Minutemen.
Reschly, who usually plays in the No. 2 position for Northridge, ended up playing in the No. 5 slot Thursday.
“Alex shooting a 41 off of a knee injury was pretty key,” Brewster said. “I put her in the five-spot to take some pressure off of her, and she was rolling there for a while. … I’m really proud of her to come and battle back.”
Despite leaving Middlebury with an NLC loss, Schrock was proud of the effort her team displayed.
“I think overall, they played really well,” Schrock said. “(The tiebreaker) is what it is. This is my first year coaching and half of my varsity (lineup) is freshmen, so I wasn’t expecting a conference win or anything. But the fact they came out and played this well against one of the best teams in the area is really encouraging for the rest of the season and the next few years to go.”
The two wins now puts Northridge in the lead in the NLC as the only unbeaten team in conference matches. They’ll play Warsaw and Plymouth Tuesday at Stonehenge GC in Winona Lake, then take on Goshen and Wawasee Thursday at Black Squirrel GC in Goshen.
“That’s a good feeling,” said Brewster of being able to control their own destiny for an NLC title. “It is very nice. This is a tough one. I had this one circled; I’ve been telling the girls the importance of this match. It’s not over yet — we’re in the driver’s seat now, but Tuesday’s another big one.”
NORTHRIDGE, NORTHWOOD AND CONCORD GIRLS GOLF 8/25/2022 RESULTS
Northridge, 177 (wins on fifth score tiebreaker) — Alex Reschly 41, Karisa Dyer 44, Lizzy Irving 45, Addy Irving 47, Macey Riegsecker 53
NorthWood, 177 — Sophie Richmond 39, Riley Kitson 41, Joey Slone 47, Kira Schrock 50, Leah Rowe 56
Concord, 208 — Madison Weaver 49, Mia McEachern 53, Ryleigh Robinson 53, Avery McDowell 53, Makenzie Peterson 60