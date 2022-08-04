NAPPANEE – The Penn Kingsmen brought two capable teams to this year’s rendition of the NorthWood Invitational at McCormick Creek Thursday.
Both teams proved that by finishing in the top five, with Penn’s Black Team — featuring strong rounds from Delaney Wade (75) and Clare Tobin (79) — placing first with a 326, while the Gold Team took fifth with a 371.
While the Kingsmen won Thursday’s Invitational, a couple of Northern Lakes Conference mainstays rounded out the top three.
Northridge shot a 351 to secure a second-place nod, while host-NorthWood earned a third-place finish by shooting a 355 as a team.
Warsaw’s Black Team placed fourth behind a 366 to complete the top five.
RUNNER-UP RAIDERS
Northridge head coach Ken Brewster is trying to keep his team under the radar, but if he continues getting consistent efforts similar to the one at McCormick Creek Thursday, there won’t be anywhere to hide his young group of Raiders.
“I’m really proud of these girls,” Brewster said. “I really wanted to stay under the radar with this group, but when you start putting up scores, people are going to look. We shot a 394 Monday and now we’re down to a 351, so we’re definitely going in the right direction.”
One of the main things that really excites Brewster about his team is the consistency.
Junior Karisa Dyer — the team’s No. 1 golfer in the lineup — didn’t finish first on the team after shooting an 86. Yet, the Raiders finished 14 strokes better than it did Wednesday at the Crown Point Invitational.
“My number one didn’t even have her best day, and that’s fine,” said Brewster of Dyer. “She doesn’t need to now. That’s what I really like about this team. On top of that, they’re fun, and they have a good time. … I’m really proud of the way they battled all day, and to put up a 351 this early, they just keep surprising me, and I love it.”
In front of Dyer Thursday was freshman Alex Reschly, who finished with an 82 from the No. 2 slot.
Reschly, whose brother is former Northridge boys golf standout Brock Reschly, is quickly getting acclimated to the high school game, and that was evident during her most recent round.
“She’s progressed really well,” said Brewster of Reschly. “She shot an 87 Monday, then an 82 at Knollwood and came back Wednesday with an 89 at Crown Point. She won’t admit it, but she was a little tired (Wednesday). Mentally, she was a little out of character, but she bounced back beautifully here.”
After Reschly and Dyer, sophomores Lizzy and Addy Irving finished with an 89 and 94, respectively. Rounding out the lineup was freshman Macey Riegsecker, who finished with a 94 as well.
RICHMOND PACES PANTHERS
NorthWood played comfortably at its home course Thursday with freshman Sophie Richmond leading the way.
NorthWood’s No. 1 golfer finished with a team-best 78 to help her finish second individually.
“It was a little bit of a rough start for her,” NorthWood head coach Kirsten Schrock said. “She was in the low-to-mid 80’s (earlier this week). She definitely played a lot better (Thursday). I think she expected to do a little better out here, because she didn’t have any birdies. I think the course was playing a little harder than maybe she expected, but she still played really well.”
Behind Richmond, both the team’s seniors managed to shoot under 100. Riley Kitson finished with an 87 and Kira Schrock finished the day with a 97.
In between Kitson and Kira Schrock was freshman Joey Slone, who shot a 93. Fellow freshman Leah Rowe scored a 110.
“Joey Slone stood out to me with the 93,” Kirsten Schrock said. “That’s her best score this season so far by 10 strokes. Just in the last week, she’s managed to come down 10 strokes. Kira Schrock finished in the 90’s and Riley Kitson is still warming back up after the fair, so she’s still getting back into it. Overall, I think they all played really well. We’ve improved 30-something strokes over the past few days.
“They’ve definitely shown a lot of improvement in the last few days, but there are still some things we need to work on. Mostly the little things and fine-tuning stuff like mechanics, putting and chipping.”
2022 NorthWood Invitational – final team results
1. Penn (Black), 326 – Delaney Wade 75 (first individually), Clare Tobin 79 (third individually), Jill Daniels 86, Kenna Kelsey 86, Ella Peterson 91
2. Northridge, 351 – Alex Reschly 82, Karisa Dyer 86, Lizzy Irving 89, Addy Irving 94, Macey Riegsecker 94
3. NorthWood, 355 – Sophie Richmond 78 (second individually), Riley Kitson 87, Joey Slone 93, Kira Schrock 97, Leah Rowe 110
4. Warsaw (Black), 366 – Abbey Peterson 80, Olivia Robinson-Gay 82, Tessa Graney 98, Claire Reust 106, Abigail Davis 115
5. Penn (Gold), 371 – Scarlett Biever 89, Maddi Cartwright 91, Avery Ferris 96, Lily Yoder 95, Taylor Little 100
6. South Bend Saint Joseph, 382 – Marley Dunham 83, Sydney Schmeltz 99, Maryella Wittig 99, Margaux Mannewyk 101, Bella Jeffrey 104
7. Mishawaka Marian, 382 – Mattie Hahn 86, May Weston 86, Celia Florkowski 105, Lucie Tinervia 105, Lucy Weston 123
8. Fremont, 394 – Kenadee Porath 93, Presley Scott 96, Khloe Glendening 98, Reagan Rhodes 107, Emery Laughlin 111
9. Concord, 407 – Madison Weaver 90, Mia McEachern 99, Ryleigh Robinson 106, Avery McDowell 112, Kenzie Peterson 112
10. Fairfield, 408 – Bailey Willard 90, Addie Mast 94, Malley Behles 110, Mallory McGowen 114, Bella Blosser 117
11. Goshen, 409 – Briza Tayagua-Delgado 91, Maya Narayan 95, Kiley Wise 108, Kendall Hill 115, Sophia Garber 122
12. Wawasee, 447 – Rylee Firestone 87, Francie McDonald 112, Molly McDonald 115, Ava Pohl 133
13. Warsaw (Orange), 452 – Macy Carlile 107, Lillian Kelsey 114, Lucy Ray 115, Claire Deeter 116, Mia Jones 120
14. Lakeland, 468 – Brooke Retterbush 102, Amelia Trump 112, Kebella Watkins 123, Peyton Waldron 131, Lydia Trost 134
15. LaVille, 523 – Elle Lemberis 104, Gabby Roper 132, Jorryn Zellers 143, Sophie Nash 144
16. Mishawaka, 531 – Kloey Kinnear 125, Lillian Stone 133, Ava Stopczynski 134, Grace Overmyer 139
17. Elkhart, 357 – Savannah Crussemeyer 97, Natalie Edmisten 126, Mardi Waits 134
18. Glenn, 135 – Bri Wolff 110