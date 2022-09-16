Northridge and Concord continued their golf seasons Friday, shooting a 346 and 373, respectively, at the East Noble sectional to finish in the top three of the event at Cobblestone GC in Kendallville.
Fort Wayne Carroll won the team title with a score of 315.
The top three teams and top three individuals on non-advancing teams qualify for the regional, which will be next Friday, Sept. 23 at Noble Hawk GC in Kendallville.
Along with the Raiders and Minutemen qualifying their full teams for regionals, Westview senior Hope Haarer, West Noble senior Mackensy Mabie and Fairfield senior Bailey Willard also advanced to the regional. Haarer shot an 80, Mabie an 83 and Willard an 87, with the latter beating her teammate, junior Addison Mast, in a playoff to continue her season.
Junior Karisa Dyer led Northridge with an 83. Freshman Alex Reschly carded an 86, sophomore Addy Irving an 87 and freshman Macey Riegsecker a 90.
For Concord, senior Madison Weaver was the top performer, shooting an 86. Senior Ryleigh Robinson added an 89, while junior Mia McEachern and sophomore Mahra Chris had a 99 each.
Fairfield as a team shot a 377, falling four shots short of third place. Westview was fifth with a 391, Goshen sixth with a 398 and West Noble seventh with a 419.
OTHER AREA ADVANCERS
At the Warsaw sectional played at Rozella Ford GC, a pair of NorthWood players advanced in freshman Sophie Richmond and senior Riley Kitson. Their scores of 84 and 86, respectively, were good enough to qualify them for the Noble Hawk regional.
Unfortunately for the duo, the rest of their teammates won’t be joining them after the Panthers finished fifth in the team standings with a score of 367. It’s the first time since the 2010 season that NorthWood didn’t advance as a full team to the regional round, snapping a streak of four-straight state appearances as well.
Culver Academies was the team champion with a 324. They also had the top three individual finishers in Lynne Zhang (75), Eleanor Teglia (77) and Karilyn Teglia (79). Also advancing as teams out of the Warsaw sectional were Tippecanoe Valley (355) and Warsaw (362).
At the Penn sectional hosted at Knollwood Country Club, the host Kingsmen were the champs with a team score of 335. South Bend St. Joseph was second with a 362, and Mishawaka Marian third with a 372.
Elkhart senior Savannah Crussemeyer shot a 108, which was good enough to snag the third and final individual regional qualifying spot out of the sectional. The Lions finished fifth as a team with a score of 460.