KENDALLVILLE — Northridge made it three-straight sectional championships in girls golf, shooting a 340 at Cobblestone Golf Course Saturday night to bring home the trophy. Concord (345) and Columbia City (355) also advanced to next week’s regional at Noble Hawk Golf Course in Kendallville. Advancing individually were West Noble’s Hannah Godfrey (74), Lakeland’s Madison Keil (78) and Fairfield’s Jalee Nunemaker (85).
“Three-peat feels good. I didn’t think we were going to have to sweat it out like we did,” Northridge coach Ken Brewster said.
Brewster was referring to the play of Northern Lakes Conference foe, Concord. The Minutemen shot a school record 162 on the front nine. Northridge scored 167 on the first nine holes as a team.
“I told my girls (after nine holes) that we were down,” Brewster said. “I said, ‘Look, you guys have to play.’ They made a team goal that they wanted to win a sectional a third year in a row, and I said, ‘You’re down right now. You’re going to have to play the back. You can’t falter, you can’t fall apart.’”
“On the front (nine), they played lights out,” Concord coach Tara Boessler added. “I had three in the 30s (Lauren Boessler 38, Gracie Tucker 38, Evelyn Theinert 39), so that really set us up well for the back (nine).”
Northridge fired a 173 on the back nine, though, while Concord scored 183.
“It’s great that they performed under pressure,” Brewster said. “I got four seniors that are hungry now. They’ve been hungry all season, but now I think they realize that we’re that much closer to that state finals trip.”
Although they finished five shots short of a sectional title, Concord still advances to another regional tournament.
"I think, especially the seniors that have been here — this is their fourth year, they’ve been every year. I think they’re super excited, and that was the goal from the beginning of the year. We’ve been up-and-down.”
Boessler continued, “At the end of the day, to give Northridge a run, to be that close, we’re super excited. 162 breaks a school record for the front (nine) hole score, and then 345 breaks a school record for the 18-hole team low. So, I just felt like no matter how this last group did, this was the best we’ve done all season. It doesn’t get any better than that.”
Northridge senior Braedyn O’Dell was the medalist, scoring a 73.
“It’s tough because you knew Braedyn wasn’t going to shoot a 66 again (which she shot at the 2018 sectional), especially with the wind,” Brewster said. “Braedyn shot one-over par, like, that’s a great score. But, our number two (Ashley Brewster) shot five strokes better than last year. That was a big boost right there.”
Concord knows it’ll have to top their best performance to advance out of the East Noble regional this Saturday.
“They love Noble Hawk. They love to play Noble Hawk, so we’re going to go in with the same mentality that we did this week,” Boessler said. “Work on walking up to that shot, grab a club, commit and we’re just going to keep working it that way. Whatever happens, happens.”
Saturday was especially emotional for Brewster. This is the first full season coaching for Brewster since the passing of his wife, Crystal, last August. Brewster’s mother, Jeri Brewster, flew from Arizona to Indiana to watch Ken’s three-year-old child, allowing Ken to coach the team. The season isn’t over yet, but the win Saturday still meant a lot to the Raiders head coach.
“It was tough to be on the sideline last year — I came to sectional and regional, but I let my assistant coach do the coaching those times,” Ken said. “It makes me feel good for so many reasons. My mom came in (Jeri Brewster) for two months so I could do this. I got that three-year-old at home. So yeah, it feels really good. We’re not done yet, that’s the thing.”
EAST NOBLE GIRLS GOLF SECTIONAL AT COBBLESTONE GOLF COURSE — RESULTS
Northridge 340 — Braedyn O'Dell 73, Ashley Brewster 78, Jules Weaver 87, Emily Mack 102, Isabela Lawrence 117
Concord 345 — Lauren Boessler 82, Gracie Tucker 86, Evelyn Theinert 86, Gabriella Sponseller 91, Rayna Boessler 105
Columbia City 355 — Kaitlyn Hoag 76, Abigail Pequignot 86, Lindsey McCammon 95, Carly Mabie 98, Kaetlyn Hoeppner 112
Fort Wayne Carroll 360 — Tiffany Chin 87, Graham Ruselink 88, Melissa Francis 91, Emily Linder 94, Elizabeth Kindler 96
Lakeland 373 — Madison Keil 78, Tatum Retterbush 97, Kylie Watkins 98, Sadie Edsall 100, Brooke Retterbush 110
Churubusco 383 — Molly Geiger 89, Makenzie Tonkel 95, Breanna Lehman 99, Brooke George 100, Kaitlynn Schull 115
East Noble 386 — Jasmine Freeman 88, Carly Turner 92, Kayla Desper 98, Shay Swager 108, Delaney Dentler 120
Fairfield 413 — Jalee Nunemaker 85, Chloe Dell 97, Hannah Dervin 114, Ashlynn Yoder 117, Trinity Ruiz 118
Prairie Heights 420 — Haylee Henderson 101, Renae Meek 102, Madison Kain 108, Amelia Johnston 109, Kennedy Myers 131
Goshen 421 — McKenna Cripe 101, Briza Tayagua-Delgado 106, Lauren Murphy 107, Maya Narayan 107, Estella Borden 115
West Noble 454 — Hannah Godfrey 74, Kacee Click 112, Mikayla Nichols 133, Abigail Hawk 135
Westview 473 — Chelsea Weaver 97, Hope Haarer 117, Ava Brown 128, Hannah Klein 131, Lillian Eash 134
Jimtown 537 — Kate Behrens 127, Hannah Skibbe 132, Elizabeth Singler 137, Brianna Doan 141
