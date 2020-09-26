KENDALLVILLE — It was an “historic” day in girls high school golf.
For the first time, the Northern Lakes Conference had two teams qualify for the IHSAA State Finals in the same season.
Homestead (275) ran away with the East Noble Regional team title, but NLC members NorthWood (334) and Concord (345) earned the other two team berths Saturday at Noble Hawk Golf Links in Kendallville.
The top three teams out of 18 and top five individuals not on those teams advanced to the 2020 State Finals Friday and Saturday, Oct. 2-3 at Prairie View Golf Club in Carmel.
It’s the fifth time in eight years that NorthWood has made it to State (2013, 2015, 2018, 2019 and 2020). All of those state qualifiers have come through Noble Hawk.
“We always seem to have historic moments here,” said Panthers coach Adam Yoder after watching Cybil Stillson (75), Breanna Goss (79), Abbie Richner (82), Riley Kitson (98) and Kira Schrock (112) represent NorthWood. “This is a program win. All the adversity we went through this year with injuries and transfers to other teams.
“For our kids to step up and get second here in the regional says a whole lot about their character.”
A year ago, the Panthers placed sixth out of 15 State teams. As sophomores, Stillson and Goss were the top two players. Seniors Kirsten Schrock, Makenna Gall, Kylee Gall and Delaney Davis also took to the course for the two-day event.
The Panthers teed off on No. 10 at Saturday’s regional. Stillson carded birdies on Nos. 10, 13, 17 and 2 with an 8 on No. 18.
CONCORD ADVANCES
Concord earned its first ticket onto the big stage.
The Minutemen began the day on No. 1. Belle Brunner shot a personal-best 73 with birdies on Nos. 2 and 13 and 11 pars. Brunner shot a 74 in helping Concord win the Kendallville sectional at Cobblestone last Friday.
“I was really just focused and trying to be mentally tough,” said Brunner, who grinded through a round of more than four hours caused by such a big field. “Every shot counts. I like to play faster, but I can adapt if I have to end up playing slower.”
Also representing Concord were Brooke Watson (80), Gracie Tucker (95), Evelyn Theinert (97) and Rayna Boessler (104). Watson battled a wrist injury and still helped Concord’s cause.
The Minutemen played a practice round at Noble Hawk last Saturday after winning the East Noble Sectional at Cobblestone Friday.
“It was a beautiful day, but we did not have the wind that we have today,” Concord coach Tara Boessler said. “There were some holes that were two clubs difference (from what they might swing in calm conditions), especially on the front (nine).
“It was pretty windy all day long.”
Boessler had cause for concern on the back side.
“No. 12 is usually a pretty good hole for us and I had three players who struggled on 12,” said Boessler, who saw the Minutemen card two 7’s and one 6 on that par-4 hole. “I was a little worried going into 13, 14, 15 because those are three holes that are very narrow. You can get into problems very easily.
“They weathered that storm pretty well.”
This is the second year that double-par is not recognized at the regional and State Finals levels.
Lakeland’s Madison Keil (76) moved to the state as an individual. Other area golfers competing as individuals included Wawasee’s Taylor Cripe (94) and Northridge’s Karisa Dyer (108).
There was a tie for low medalist between Homestead’s Madison Dabagia and Simone Senk, who both shot 4-under-par 66.
EAST NOBLE GIRLS GOLF REGIONAL RESULTS
(At Noble Hawk)
(Top 3 Teams to State Finals)
1. Homestead 275 — Madison Dabagia 34-32—66, Simone Senk 34-32—66, Megan Yoder 32-38—70, Amelia Frazier 37-36—73, Cassidy Ayres 38-43—81.
2. NorthWood 334 — Cybil Stillson 37-38—75, Breanna Goss 40-39—79, Abbie Richter 38-44—82, Riley Kitson 49-49—98, Kira Schrock 49-63—112.
3. Concord 345 — Belle Brunner 38-35—73, Brooke Watson 38-42—80, Gracie Tucker 44-51—95, Evelyn Theinert 49-48—97, Rayna Boessler 55-49—104.
4. Penn 347 — Delaney Wade 44-41—85, Gillian Lippert 40-48—88, Meghan Mounts 44-48—92, Makena Jurkaites 52-54—106, Sydney Szklarek 41-41–82.
5. Mishawaka Marian 360 — Selah Unwin 42-41—83, Alivia Weisser 43-40—83, Madison Hahn 51-43—94, Ariana Kujawski 50-50-100, May Weston 56-53—109.
6. Fort Wayne Carroll 361 — Marissa GeRue 37-41—78, Tiffany Chin 45-50—95, Emily Linder 43-52—95, Maria Krotov 49-44—93, Tori Straley 44-51—95.
7. South Bend St. Joseph 362 — Kathryn Kloska 39-40—79, MackKenzie Schmeltz 43-40—83, Isabella Saratore 48-46—94, Isabella Riboni 53-53—106, Dorothy Crumlish 51-56—107.
8. Columbia City 364 — Kaitlyn Hoag 39-45—84, Abigail Pequignot 51-44—95, Lindsey McCammon 41-49–90, Mackensy Mabie 46-49—95, Cora Hall 45-54—99.
9. Oak Hill 375 — Hope Mygrant 38-37—75, Holly Gillespie 48-46—94, Bailey DeWitt 48-52—100, Abby Malott 54-52—106, Jaycie Pearce 63-69—132.
10. Fort Wayne Dwenger 382 — Rebekah Landstoffer 54-43—97, Clara Burns 43-50—93, Lauren Munson 55-46—101, Lily Stowe 46-45—91, Kylie Smith 47-55—102.
11. Heritage 384 — Carley Rodenbeck 43-44—87, Shelby Schane 47-50—97, Amber Buuck 49-53—102, Cassidy Myers 48-50—98, Erika Gerardot 54-60—114.
12. Fremont 385 — Katie Baker 46-44—90, Halle Tanner 46-47—93, Kenadee Porath 48-52—100, Janessa Ritter 54-59—113, Khloe Glendening 51-51—102.
13. Madison Grant 391 — Abbie Hostetler 45-49—94, Allie Hostetler 48-48—96, Allie Vetor 53-48—101, Nancy Chapel 48-52—100.
14. Warsaw 396 — Marie Frazzetta 46-57—103, Sydney Lancaster 47-48—95, Delaney Byron 51-48—99, Abigail Davis 54-45—99, Brooklyn Fitzgerald 52-51—103.
15. Bellmont 401 — Jara Hockemeyer 48-51—99, Leyna Macke 48-47—95, Dana Schirack 54-56—110, Alexis Marbaugh 46-51—97, Macree Krol 62-54—116.
16. Fort Wayne Snider 404 — Arica Hall 44-52—96, Lexi Matthias 50-53—103, Mia Birkenbeul 47-56—103, Abigail Mayhew 52-50—102, Cylie Pyle 50-57—107.
17. Northfield 405 — Ainsley Dale 47-51—98, Alex Cartwright 49-49—98, Carly Hawkins 55-51—106, Hannah Wilson 51-60—111, Ella Satterthwaite 50-53—103.
18. Tippecanoe Valley 408 — Madelyn Weaver 48-41—89, Kaydence Mellott 50-55—105, Molly Moriarty 51-57—108, Lily Ault 55-51—106, Cheney Canada 58-59—117.
Individuals: Madison Keil (Lakeland) 37-39—76, Kristianna Lingenfelter (Rochester) 37-43—80, Skylar Whitman (Fort Wayne Northrop) 38-42—80, Grace Dill (Huntington North) 42-41—83, Colleen Caylor (Norwell) 43-41—84, Kayla Fleming (DeKalb) 40-44—84, Lillie Cone (DeKalb) 45-41—86, Anna Guzik (South Bend Adams) 43-43—86, Mary Jones (Adams Central) 42-48—90, Karah Lingenfelter (Rochester) 50-40—90, Annie Cole (Wabash) 46-46—92, Taylor Cripe (Wawasee) 46-48—94, Georgia Hanauer (Southern Wells) 48-46—94, Grace Vandenburg (Mishawaka) 44-50—94, Miranda Brewer (South Bend Adams) 48-47—95, Molly Geiger (Churubusco) 53-42—95, Kristina Urberg (Fort Wayne Canterbury) 51-50—101, Karisa Dyer (Northridge) 48-60—108.
Medalist: Madison Dabagia (Homestead) and Simone Senk (Homestead), both 66.
Advancing individuals: Hope Mygrant (Oak Hill) 75, Madison Keil (Lakeland) 76, Marissa GeRue (Carroll) 78, Kathryn Kloska (St. Joseph) 79, Kristianna Lingenfelter (Rochester) 80-x.
x-Won tiebreaker with Skylar Whitman (Northrop).
